Aquasphere Brings Speed & Advanced Technology Worldwide with XCEED Goggle

Courtesy of Aquasphere, a SwimSwam partner.

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France (April 26, 2022) – As Aquasphere continues to expand its presence in competitive swimming, the premier swimming brand is releasing its best-in-class racing goggle XCEED with new lens colorways, available today via aquapshereswim.com and specialist retailers worldwide. The go-to racing goggle for competitive swimmers including global Team Aquasphere athletes, seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak (CAN), four-time Olympic medalist Madi Wilson (AUS), World Champion Ben Proud (GBR) and European Champion Maxime Grousset (FRA), the XCEED combines patented curved lens technology and a hydrodynamic fit giving swimmers a competitive edge with perfect visual clarity.

Oleksiak, known as one of the fastest swimmers in the world and a flagship athlete for Team Aquasphere, trains and races with the XCEED goggle in pink, her signature color. “The XCEED is the perfect racing goggle for me. The quality is amazing and the expanded field of vision makes me feel extra fast. I’ve shared with my teammates and the response is always overwhelmingly positive. As a bonus, the colors are cool and they come in pink, which is my favorite color!”

Designed by Aquasphere’s renowned R&D team and manufactured in Italy, the XCEED features the brand’s proprietary Exo Core technology providing maximum comfort, durability, stability and flexibility with 180° wide peripheral vision and superior hydrodynamics for optimum speed. Now available in five lens colors including a new yellow titanium mirrored option, the XCEED is already a sought-after racing and training partner of many competitive swimmers.

World Champion swimmer Ben Proud chooses the XCEED for comfort, security, and clarity, commenting, “The XCEED is unrivaled in its comfort while offering a secure seal from the water which avoids leakage or movement and gives me a clear range of vision. A great pair of goggles go unnoticed by the user but stand out to the world. For me, the XCEED gives me confidence to focus purely on the race ahead of me.”

“As a longtime leader in the development of high-quality, expertly crafted swim goggles, Aquasphere aims to revolutionize the competitive pool space with technologically-advanced products like the XCEED,” said Laurent Boury, Senior Vice President of Brand and Product at Aquasphere. “Armed with an industry-leading R&D department and additional insights from our global team of world class athletes, Aquasphere will continue to innovate and offer new competitive swimming products.”

Refined by almost 30 years of research, Aquasphere is well-known for its innovation and craftmanship of high-quality swim goggles thanks to its in-house R&D department and manufacturing entity in Italy. Driven by a commitment to develop the best quality swim products on the market, the brand is embracing a bold new approach that builds upon its strong presence in open water swimming and triathlon to the pool with competitive swimming. Additional products will be announced in the coming months.

About Aquasphere

Established in Genoa, Italy in 1998, Aquasphere is a premium swimming brand representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise. Inspired by extensive experience in the scuba diving industry, the brand was launched after Italian engineers, P. Ferraro and G. Beltrani, created the first curved lens with no visibility distortion: The Seal swim mask. From this creative ingenuity, Aquasphere quickly became the swim eyewear expert. Through our in-house R&D Department and manufacturing facilities in Italy, we design and craft high quality swim goggles that combine performance, reliability, and comfort. Sharpened over more than 30 years of research, our craftsmanship is based on advanced patented technologies, high-quality materials and driven by our swimming community. Whatever the playground, we celebrate and empower everyone in their pursuit of achievement and encourage swimmers everywhere to “be limitless”. For more information, visit www.aquasphereswim.com.

