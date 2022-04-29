U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Prelim Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
After posting wins in the 800 and 200 free already this week, World Record holder Katie Ledecky will race this morning in the 400 free as the heavy favorite, though an interesting contest should shape up behind her. A resurgent Leah Smith comes in as the second seed, but a trio of Sandpipers swimmers, including Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, who have already qualified for Worlds, will look to continue their distance free excellence.
Kieran Smith, this week’s 200 free champion, comes in as the top seed in the 400 free, just ahead of Florida teammate Trey Freeman. In the women’s 100 breast, current World Record holder Lilly King comes in as the top seed, just ahead of Lydia Jacoby, the Olympic champ. In the men’s breast, Michael Andrew, who broke the American Record in the 50 breast last night, comes in as the top seed.
The women’s 100 back offers a stacked field, including former World Record holder Regan Smith, last night’s 50 back champion Katharine Berkoff, 200 back champion Phoebe Bacon and Olympians Olivia Smoliga, Rhyan White and Claire Curzan.
The men’s 100 back also features a strong field, with World Record holder Ryan Murphy coming in as the top seed. He should be challenged, however, as Hunter Armstrong, Justin Ress and Shaine Casas threw down a trio of blazing 50 backs last night, including Armstrong and Ress undercutting Kliment Kolesnikov’s World Record.
Women’s 400 free
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA): 3:56.46 (2016)
- American Record: Katie Ledecky: 3:56.46 (2016)
- US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA): 3:57.94 (2018)
- Junior World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA): 3:58.37 (2014)
Men’s 400 free
- World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER): 3:40.07 (2009)
- American Record: Larsen Jensen: 3:42.78 (2008)
- US Open Record: Larsen Jensen: 3:43.53 (2008)
- Junior World Record: Mack Horton (AUS): 3:44.60 (2014)
Women’s 100 breast
- World Record: Lilly King (USA): 1:04.13 (2017)
- American Record: Lilly King: 1:04.13 (2017)
- US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA): 1:04.45 (2009)
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU): 1:04.35 (2013)
Men’s 100 breast
- World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR): 56.88 (2019)
- American Record: Michael Andrew: 58.14 (2021)
- US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA): 58.14 (2021)
- Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA): 59.01 (2017)
Women’s 100 back
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS): 57.45 (2021)
- American Record: Regan Smith: 57.57 (2019)
- US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA): 57.92 (2021)
- US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA): 57.57 (2019)
Men’s 100 back
- World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA): 51.85 (2016)
- American Record: Ryan Murphy: 51.85 (2016)
- US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 51.94 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 52.53
Was that smiths fastest 400 free prelims swim outside of Olympics and worlds?
All the sandpipers were out faster in their 800 than this morning. Relaxed for prelims or just really good 800 pacing?
@@&
Leah has that second spot locked up, the others are just swimming for times.
We may see a sub-58 100br today
Watching Ledecky win against other world class swimmers by almost a 25 is amazing to see every time it happens.
Swimswam needs to a practice and pancakes with the sandpipers
I’m surprised they haven’t earlier in the year.
I’m worried that if we send Coleman to Vegas, we’ll never see him again.
Practice and Pancakes and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Wouldn’t be shocked if 6 out of 8 finalists in W 400 Free come from this last heat.