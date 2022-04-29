U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Prelim Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

FRIDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

After posting wins in the 800 and 200 free already this week, World Record holder Katie Ledecky will race this morning in the 400 free as the heavy favorite, though an interesting contest should shape up behind her. A resurgent Leah Smith comes in as the second seed, but a trio of Sandpipers swimmers, including Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein, who have already qualified for Worlds, will look to continue their distance free excellence.

Kieran Smith, this week’s 200 free champion, comes in as the top seed in the 400 free, just ahead of Florida teammate Trey Freeman. In the women’s 100 breast, current World Record holder Lilly King comes in as the top seed, just ahead of Lydia Jacoby, the Olympic champ. In the men’s breast, Michael Andrew, who broke the American Record in the 50 breast last night, comes in as the top seed.

The women’s 100 back offers a stacked field, including former World Record holder Regan Smith, last night’s 50 back champion Katharine Berkoff, 200 back champion Phoebe Bacon and Olympians Olivia Smoliga, Rhyan White and Claire Curzan.

The men’s 100 back also features a strong field, with World Record holder Ryan Murphy coming in as the top seed. He should be challenged, however, as Hunter Armstrong, Justin Ress and Shaine Casas threw down a trio of blazing 50 backs last night, including Armstrong and Ress undercutting Kliment Kolesnikov’s World Record.

Women’s 400 free

Men’s 400 free

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER): 3:40.07 (2009)

American Record: Larsen Jensen: 3:42.78 (2008)

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen: 3:43.53 (2008)

Junior World Record: Mack Horton (AUS): 3:44.60 (2014)

Women’s 100 breast

World Record: Lilly King (USA): 1:04.13 (2017)

: 1:04.13 (2017) US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA): 1:04.45 (2009)

Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU): 1:04.35 (2013)

Men’s 100 breast

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR): 56.88 (2019)

American Record: Michael Andrew : 58.14 (2021)

(USA): 58.14 (2021) Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA): 59.01 (2017)

Women’s 100 back

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS): 57.45 (2021)

American Record: Regan Smith : 57.57 (2019)

: 57.57 (2019) US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA): 57.92 (2021)

Men’s 100 back