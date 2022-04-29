Michael Andrew Breaks Down His Arduous Day 3 Triple

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Andrew had a huge night 3, placing 2nd in the 100 fly (50.88) to secure his spot on the world championship team, winning the 50 breast in an American and US Open record (26.52), and topping it off with a 5th place finish in the 50 back (24.80).