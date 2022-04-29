Vladislav Grinev Closes out Russian Champs with World-Leading 47.78 100 Free

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 24-29, 2022

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

The final day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw Vladislav Grinev take the men’s 100 free in a world-leading 47.78, touching first by nearly a second. Grinev was on it from the start, roaring to a blistering 22.72 on the first 50 and was able to tack on a field-leading 25.06 on the 2nd 50. Notably, Kliment Kolesnikov, the Russian Record holder in the event, swam semifinals (48.12) but did not compete in the final tonight. In his absence, Alexander Shchegolev took 2nd with a 48.66.

Andrey Nikolaev won the men’s 50 breast by a huge margin, throwing down a 26.66. The swim marks a new Russian Record in the event, coming in 0.06 seconds under Kirill Prigoda‘s previous record mark of 26.72. Speaking of Prigoda, he finished 2nd in tonight’s final with a 27.17. Nikolaev’s swim marks the #5 time in the world this year.

Aleksey Tkachev took the men’s 200 backstroke in decisive fashion, speeding to a 1:57.57. The swim puts him 13th in the world this year. He controlled the race from the start, splitting 59.61 on the middle 100, marking the fastest middle 100 in the field by nearly 2 seconds.

Arina Surkova took down Russian Record holder Svetlana Chimrova to win the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 57.69. The swim came in half a second off Chimrova’s National Record of 57.17, which was set in 2017. Chimrova took 2nd, touching in 58.06. 16-year-old Daria Klepikova took 3rd in 58.12.

It would be Surkova’s first of two victories on the day, as she would also go on to take the women’s 50 free. Surkova touched in 24.70, leading a tight field. Rozalia Nasretdinova took 2nd in 24.88, and Maria Kameneva touched 3rd with a 24.90.

In a thrilling women’s 200 breast final, Evgenia Chikunova got her hands on the wall first, touching in 2:23.38, just ahead of Vitalina Simonova (2:23.86). Chikunova swam a very conservative race, turning at the 100m mark in 1:11.23, well behind Simonova’s 1:09.60. She was exceptional coming home, however, splitting 36.45 and 35.70 on the final two 50s, for a 1:12.15 on the 2nd 100.

Aleksandr Stepanov took the men’s 1500 timed final in 14:58.23, swimming a great race. Stepanov threw down a negative split, swimming a 7:30.49 on the first 750m, then came home in 7:27.74. That negative split came off the very end of the race, as Stepanov split 1:26.35 on the final 150m of the race.

Aleksandr Kudashev won the men’s 200 fly in 1:55.02, bringing himself with a second of the Russian Record, which stands at 1:54.31.