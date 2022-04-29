Vladislav Grinev Closes out Russian Champs with World-Leading 47.78 100 Free

2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 24-29, 2022
- Kazan, Russia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Results
The final day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw Vladislav Grinev take the men’s 100 free in a world-leading 47.78, touching first by nearly a second. Grinev was on it from the start, roaring to a blistering 22.72 on the first 50 and was able to tack on a field-leading 25.06 on the 2nd 50. Notably, Kliment Kolesnikov, the Russian Record holder in the event, swam semifinals (48.12) but did not compete in the final tonight. In his absence, Alexander Shchegolev took 2nd with a 48.66.
2021-2022 LCM Men 100 Free
Grinev
47.78
|2
|Caeleb
Dressel
|USA
|47.79
|04/26
|3
|Lewis
Burras
|GBR
|47.88
|04/07
|3
|Alessandro
Miressi
|ITA
|47.88
|04/11
|5
|Rafael
Miroslaw
|GER
|47.92
|04/09
Andrey Nikolaev won the men’s 50 breast by a huge margin, throwing down a 26.66. The swim marks a new Russian Record in the event, coming in 0.06 seconds under Kirill Prigoda‘s previous record mark of 26.72. Speaking of Prigoda, he finished 2nd in tonight’s final with a 27.17. Nikolaev’s swim marks the #5 time in the world this year.
2021-2022 LCM Men 50 Breast
Martinenghi
26.49
|2
|Michael
Andrew
|USA
|26.52
|04/28
|3
|Nic
Fink
|USA
|26.55
|04/28
|4
|Joao
Gomes
|BRA
|26.62
|04/06
|5
|Andrey
Nikolaev
|RUS
|26.66
|04/29
Aleksey Tkachev took the men’s 200 backstroke in decisive fashion, speeding to a 1:57.57. The swim puts him 13th in the world this year. He controlled the race from the start, splitting 59.61 on the middle 100, marking the fastest middle 100 in the field by nearly 2 seconds.
Arina Surkova took down Russian Record holder Svetlana Chimrova to win the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 57.69. The swim came in half a second off Chimrova’s National Record of 57.17, which was set in 2017. Chimrova took 2nd, touching in 58.06. 16-year-old Daria Klepikova took 3rd in 58.12.
It would be Surkova’s first of two victories on the day, as she would also go on to take the women’s 50 free. Surkova touched in 24.70, leading a tight field. Rozalia Nasretdinova took 2nd in 24.88, and Maria Kameneva touched 3rd with a 24.90.
In a thrilling women’s 200 breast final, Evgenia Chikunova got her hands on the wall first, touching in 2:23.38, just ahead of Vitalina Simonova (2:23.86). Chikunova swam a very conservative race, turning at the 100m mark in 1:11.23, well behind Simonova’s 1:09.60. She was exceptional coming home, however, splitting 36.45 and 35.70 on the final two 50s, for a 1:12.15 on the 2nd 100.
Aleksandr Stepanov took the men’s 1500 timed final in 14:58.23, swimming a great race. Stepanov threw down a negative split, swimming a 7:30.49 on the first 750m, then came home in 7:27.74. That negative split came off the very end of the race, as Stepanov split 1:26.35 on the final 150m of the race.
Aleksandr Kudashev won the men’s 200 fly in 1:55.02, bringing himself with a second of the Russian Record, which stands at 1:54.31.
Hey Russians if you’re reading this story, which of course you are – let us know which country you are planning to emigrate to so you can have a chance of competing in Paris and beyond. Thanks.
Medley relays were contested at the end of the meet. Moscow won the men’s relay with Kolesnikov 53.26, Chupkov 58.99, Zhikharev 50.98 and Grinev 47.97.
Confused about what Rylov was doing at this meet. He came in with a lot of controversies, not knowing whether he’s actually eligible to swim under the fina ban. He just randomly threw down some pedestrain times in 50 and 100 back. Then after fina reviewed their rules and announced he’s eligible to compete, he just scratched the remaining events. What’s the point of entering this meet and creating all these dramas if he doesn’t want to treat it seriously at all?
to make people like you get worked up about it lmao