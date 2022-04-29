2022 U.S. Trials: Weyant, Walsh Among ‘B’ Final Scratches On Day 4

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

With Friday’s events at the 2022 U.S. Trials generally not causing any scheduling conflicts among swimmers (it takes a rare skill set to be elite at more than one of the 400 free, 100 breast and 100 back), there are no ‘A’ final scratches on Day 4 in Greensboro.

There have been a few swimmers drop out of their respective events in the consolation finals, however, including University of Virginia teammates Emma Weyant and Gretchen Walsh.

Weyant, who has likely secured her spot at the World Championships after placing second in last night’s 400 IM, has scratched the women’s 400 free ‘B’ final after finishing 14th this morning in a time of 4:14.77.

Weyant’s withdrawal moves age group standout Kayla Han (4:15.86) up into the ‘B’ final.

Walsh was the 15th-fastest swimmer this morning in the women’s 100 back, but has dropped the ‘B’ final, as has NC State’s Kylee Alons, who was 17th but has also opted not to race in the event tonight. Both swimmers will be prepping for the 50 free on Saturday.

Walsh and Alons dropping out moves Reilly Tiltmann, another UVA swimmer, into the ‘B’ final. Tiltmann was previously pencilled in for the 18 & under ‘C’ final, and with her going up, Tess Howley will now have a second swim as well.

On the men’s side, ‘B’ final scratches came from Patrick Callan in the 400 free and Destin Lasco in the 100 back.

Callan, 13th in the prelims in 3:55.36, opts out to move Auburn’s Mason Mathias into the consolation heat.

Lasco placed ninth in the men’s 100 back prelims (54.36), just .01 back of eighth-place Sam Stewart, and drops out to make room for Aidan Stoffle into tonight’s session. Lasco will race the 200 IM on Saturday.

ALL DAY 4 FINALS SCRATCHES

Women’s 400 Free

#14 Emma Weyant

#23 Katie Crom

Men’s 400 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

no scratches

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back