GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 4/29/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Maximus Williamson, 15, North Texas Nadadores (NTN-NT): Competing at the U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro, Williamson has been on fire through the first three days of the meet, setting new lifetime bests in the 100 free (50.69), 200 free (1:50.65), 200 back (1:58.75) and 400 IM (4:20.01). Despite being on the younger side of the age group, Williamson cracked the all-time top-10 for 15-16 boys in both the 200 back (sixth) and 400 IM (eighth), with both swims also ranking him as the second-fastest 15-year-old ever. He also now sits fourth-fastest among 15-year-olds in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free. On Friday morning, the North Texas Nadadore established a new best in the 100 back, touching in 56.16 to rank 10th all-time among 15-year-olds.

Mylie Bradley, 13, Unattached (UN-ARK): Bradley nailed down six new personal best times at the OK Spring Opener last weekend, highlighted by her 200 breaststroke showing of 2:43.01. Bradley’s time gets her under the Futures Cut in the event, and also ranks her fourth among 13-year-old girls in the 2021-22 season. She also ranks seventh this season in the 50 free (27.80) and eighth in the 100 breast (1:16.49).

Juan Pupo-Buch, 12, Coast Aquatics (CA-SE): Pupo-Buch blasted a time of 27.52 in the 50 butterfly at the PCST Speedo LC Invite on April 24, putting him into a tie for 15th all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group. Buch did so just two weeks after lowering best times in five over long course events at the BSL Iron City Open.

Madi Mintenko, 14, Pikes Peak Athletics (PPA-CO): Also in Greensboro, Mintenko logged a new lifetime best in the 200 freestyle, clocking 2:02.27 in the prelims to down her previous mark of 2:03.90. The swim moves her into 29th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group, and ranks third among 13-14s this season.

Ethan Ekk, 15, Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club (ATAC-FL): Competing at the Jimi Flowers Spring Splash in Auburn last weekend, Ekk put up four new best times in the long course pool, including some noteworthy in the 200 free and 100 back. The Area Tallahassee swimmer clocked 1:00.50 in the 100 back, good for 13th among 15-year-olds this season, while his 1:58.04 200 free ranks 14th.

Charlotte Crush, 14, Lakeside Swim Team (LAK-KY): Crush has produced four lifetime bests so far at the Trials in Greensboro, including a time in the 100 fly (59.91) that ranks her 10th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. She also went 1:02.06 in the 100 back heats on Friday, slotting her into 20th all-time. She also was 26.93 in the 50 fly, which makes her the second-fastest swimmer ever aged 14 & under.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.