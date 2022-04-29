Charlie Swanson Did 3k Singles for 3 Weeks Before Making the World Champs Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

US Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Jr World Record: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:10.32

Podium:

Nic Fink, MAAC / Charlie Swanson, Nova of Virginia – 2:08.84 – Jake Foster, Texas – 2:09.73 Will Licon, Longhorn Aquatics – 2:11.03 AJ Pouch, Virginia Tech – 2:11.14 Josh Matheny, Indiana University – 2:11.14 Tommy Cope, Indiana Swim Club – 2:12.84 Maxwell Reich, Indiana University – 2:15.04

Jake Foster, swimming in lane 4 after posting the top time out of morning heats, went out first in the final, leading Charlie Swanson by a tenth at the 50 wall. Swanson took over the lead at the 100, outsplitting Foster by half a second on the second 50. Swanson was still up by almost half a body at the 150 turn and seemed to have the race sewn up.

But then along came Nic Fink.

Fink upped his tempo over the final 50 meters to shoot by Foster. He then began to challenge Swanson and the two traded stroke for stroke over the final 15 meters. They lunged for the wall and stopped the clock at exactly the same time, going 2:08.84 to tie for first place.