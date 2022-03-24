2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Thursday night finals heat sheet
The second night of finals at the 2022 men’s NCAA Championships gets underway this evening with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1 meter diving and 200 free relay. The Texas men had a great morning, earning 9 total finals swims, including 6 A finals. Cal, which is projected to compete closely with Texas for the team title, has 5 swims this evening, including 4 A finals. The finals will start at 6 PM EST.
Swimming in the middle of the pool in the 500 free tonight will be a pair of Georgia Bulldog teammates, Matt Sates and Jake Magahey. Sates was the top overall qualifier with a 4:08.73 after using a masterful 4th 100 to pull away from his heat, while Magahey is the defending champion. Lurking in lane 2 is Florida senior Kieran Smith, the fastest man ever in this event with a 4:06.32, a time he has done twice in his career.
Following a blazing fast 200 IM prelim session, Cal’s Destin Lasco comes in as the top qualifier after smashing the pool record with a 1:38.71. He is trailed by Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, who was just over a tenth back in the prelims. The A final projects to have a very tight field after Lasco and Marchand, as the remaining 6 swimmers all posted 1:40s this morning.
Cal again holds the top seed in the 50 free, with sophomore Bjoern Seeliger swimming an 18.45 this morning. Texas senior Drew Kibler and Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks, who came into the meet as the top seed, will swim on either side of Seeliger after tying for second this morning in 18.60.
In the 200 free relay, Virginia comes in as the top seed after breaking the American record at ACCs last month. Their ACC rival, the NC State Wolfpack, come in as the second seed just a tenth behind, while Cal will swim in lane three. Be sure to keep an eye on Texas in lane 1, who come in with the 7th seed but project to move up after putting two swimmers in the A final of the 50 free.
With all eyes on what is expected to be a very close team battle between Cal and Texas, it appears that Texas has a major early advantage. Looking deeper however, paints a slightly different story. Coming into the meet, day 2 was projected to end with Texas 114.5-Cal 72, a 42.5 point gap. After prelims, the projected score at end of today’s finals is Texas 176.5-Cal 131. 45.5 point gap, just a +3 net for Texas from the psych sheet projections.
500 free
- NCAA Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
NCAA Meet Record: Jake Magahey (UGA): 4:07.97
- American Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
- US Open Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
Pool Record: Peter Vanderkaay (CW): 4:08.60
Top 8 finishers:
- Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 4:06.61
- Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 4:03.39
- Luke Hobson (TEX- Freshman): 4:08.42
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 4:08.68
- Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 4:10.05
- David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 4:11.57
- Alfonso Mestre (FLOR- Junior): 4:11.98
- Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 4:14.30
Florida senior Kieran Smith darted out to the early look in lane two, but Texas freshman Luke Hobson was close on his heels through the first 200 yards of the race. After the halfway point, however, the Georgia Bulldogs in the middle of the pool began to make their move.
Freshman Matt Sates made up ground on both Smith and Hobson in a hurry, splitting a 24.21 from the 350 to 400 and a 23.98 from the 400 to 450 yard mark. He carried his sophomore teammate with him as well, as the Georgia duo flew past the field to secure a 1-2 finish. Sates’ swim establishes a new Georgia Tech pool record and NCAA meet record with the win.
Texas moved up a bit from seeds coming into the race, with Hobson moving up to third and Johnston moving up to 6th. With Carozza’s swim in the B final, Texas had a net loss of 3 points vs post-prelim seed in the event.
Stanford sophomore Preston Forst darted out to a huge lead in the B final and held off a hard-charging Bobby Finke to win the B final in 4:11.56 to Finke’s 4:11.74. Notably for the team race, Texas’ Coby Carozza dropped from the second seed all the way to seventh, a net loss of 5 points from his seed after prelims.
200 IM
NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13 NCAA Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (CAL): 1:38.14
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13
US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13 Pool Record: Destin Lasco (CAL): 1:38.71
Top 8 finishers:
- Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:37.69
- Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:38.21
- Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.22
- Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:39.63
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 1:39.82
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:40.13
- Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.47
- Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 1:40.63
Arizona State’s Leon Marchand arrived in the NCAA with a ton of hype for his freshman year, and he has officially lived up to that hype. Marchand held the lead at the halfway point and never looked back, blasting the fastest 200 IM of all time in 1:37.69- the first person ever under 1:38. Cal sophomore Destin Lasco charged hard on the second half of the race, but couldn’t make up the deficit and touched second in 1:38.21, the 4th fastest swim of all time.
Two other Golden Bears competed in the final, with senior Hugo Gonzalez finishing 5th in 1:39.82 and 5th year Trenton Julian finishing 7th in 1:40.47. Texas’ Foster duo saw Carson slide to 6th and Jake holding his seed to finish 8th. Overall, Cal held their seeds in the event, while Texas was an over -9 from their post-prelim seeds.
Stanford freshman Ron Polonsky dominated the B final, posting a 1:39.96 to win going away. That swim would have placed him third heading into the final had he swum it this morning. From a team point perspective, Texas lost points vs post-prelim seed again. Caspar Corbeau dropped from 9th to 13th while Braden Vines moved from 16th to 15th, resulting in a -4 net. Cal’s Jason Louser moved up one place to add one point from his seed.
50 free
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20
Top 8 finishers:
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
- Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
- Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
- —-
- Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
- Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04
LSU’s Brooks Curry, a junior who broke out last summer to make the United State Olympic Team, got his hand on the wall first to win the 50 free in 18.56. He touched just ahead of Cal sophmore Bjoern Seeliger, who finished second in 18.59. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Virginia’s Matt Brownstead tied for third in 18.60, just .01 behind Seeliger.
In a shocking development, Texas fifth year Cam Auchinachie was disqualified for a false start. His teammate Drew Kibler, who was seeded 2nd after the prelims, slid to 6th in 18.87. With the DQ and Kibler’s slide, that is a net loss of 16 points from seed for Texas in the event and a 28 point net loos on the session.
Florida’s Adam Chaney won the B final in 18.75, just ahead of NC State’s Noah Henderson, who touched in 18.80. Also under 19 in the B final was Florida’s Will Davis, who touched in 18.99. Both Chaney and Henderson would have qualified for the A final had they swum those times in the prelims.
1 meter diving
200 free relay
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)
- NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
- American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
- US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
- Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
Texas loses 19 points VS Prelims,
Cal loses 3.
Net Gain Cal 16.
I genuinely cannot believe 18.66 placed 5th.
that’s Nathan Adrians PB
Lot of swimming to go, but this is starting to look like the session where Texas loses the meet…
We’ll probably look back at it and see that the Auch DQ is what cost them. If it stands then that would be devastating–DQ’ing in an A-final is just unacceptable.
Based on the splits (27.9/23.1), I’m guessing Destin Lasco is now a freestyle/breaststroker?
Until he goes 1:35 low in the 200 Back
Fun fact: Lasco improved all 4 of his splits from prelims to finals. Can’t do much more than that.
If the 50 record goes down Dressel will hop out of the stands and take them both back tonight
We’re about to be 3 events in with 3 international swimmers as event champions.
Apparently we live in a world now where 6 guys go under 1:40 in the 200 IM in a single meet. Who would’ve thought? It seems like yesterday when everyone thought that Nolan’s record would last as long as Franklin’s 200 free record.
Leon Marchand is a THREAT
Texas lost 4 points in the B, and 3 in the A VS prelims
Cal gained 1 point in the B, and lost 5 in the A VS prelims.
Net gain Cal 3 over Texas.
Surprised that Lasco wasn’t faster in his backstroke split. I thought he had a lot of room to drop. On another note, Marchand proved that his lazy finish in the prelims wasn’t due to him running out of gas. 23.54 on the freestyle leg is no joke, even if Lasco’s 23.10 made it look pedestrian.
Marchand goin 3:31 in the 400 IM lmao
texas having a rough night 😭😭😭😭😭
I feel like Eddie gets the point across better than anyone that this meet is won and lost in the morning. I think it just took 100% efforts for every UT swim this morning just to make it back, except for Hobson’s 500.
Paging Braden: Who are the Olympians in Marchand’s family?
According to ASU’s roster: Son of Xavier Marchand, 1996/2000 Olympian and 1998 World runner-up, and 1992 Olympian Céline Bonnet.
Give me Sates vs Marchand in the 4IM next year.
Carson in 6th 💔💔 pickem already destroyed after two events today
texas dropping a bunch of points from prelims
Lasco just missed the record 4th fastest now
Destin Lasco split 27.9 on breaststroke again, nullifying the prelims controversy over that split.
Polonsky with a real bright future
Sates did the near perfect descend again – descended every 50 starting from the 3rd one
I think Bill Spaulding (the TV announcer) is doing a pretty decent job.
1:39.9 getting 9th at NCAA’s now wtf
A lot of guys left it all in the pool this morning. As fast as that session was, it’s hard to blame them.
Advantage to Cal for that heat
Corbeau drops five spots and Louser moves up two
Please Lasco Don’t Hurt ‘Em
lol 1:39 9th place now
Can we just show some love to Brooks Fail for a minute? Dude may have never won an NCAA title but he’s remarkably consistent
That guy is tough. 1650 / 200 fly doubles
Has anyone even swum a faster last 100/150/200 in a 500 than Sates there? Has anyone had a faster last 50 than Finke?
Definitely not to both. Sates nearly matched Townleys insane first 250 that killed his swimming career on the back half of that race.
Will Finke and Smith go pro or take a 5th year?
I would assume go pro. Not rlly much left for them to do imo
I think Magahey truly loves swimming. He just always looks super happy and giddy about everything anyone does.
We thought Townley was nuts taking it out in 2:00.8 or so and there’s Sates back-halfing a 2;02
Outside of Sun Yang and MAYBE Finke, I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone switch gears that well in a freestyle race outside of Matt Sates.
Funny how people were clowning on him after that puff-piece but now it’s pretty clear he IS that dude. Could very well see him at 1:44 this summer.
Ian Thorpe
Texas gained 2 points from the A final but lost 5 in the B final VS prelims scoring.
Hobson matched Clark Smith’s first NCAA winning time at midseason and matched his second NCAA winning time tonight.
wow sates split 2.04/2.02
4:08.42 NEW NAG RECORD!
Sates closed in a 1:37.1. Uhhhhhhh
sates 1:37.10 last 200…
sates was trolling during that race
Blows my mind that with 36000 students within a stone’s throw, they aren’t even close to filling the stands. Even if people aren’t interested in swimming, I woulda thunk you’d get some interest in a national championship. I think I would have gone to the national championship of knitting if it came to my college campus.
I think GaTech is on spring break right now.
prolly too busy makin tiktoks and such matters.
Tickets were pretty close to sold out when I looked, just a few spots around the diving well and the end of the cooldown area. Maybe people bought all session passes and couldn’t make it down for Thursday?
records will fall tonight its going to be a good night
its insane with the depth 4 guys could go under 44 in the 100 back and 3 of them could go under Murphy’s record
I could be wrong but is the 200 IM Dressel record the only not fully tapered record out there in college swimming? Very interested to see if it goes down tonight
In my opinion, the most challenging NCAA swimming event is the 500 free. Competition is so tough that it requires the top performers to go all-out (or nearly so) in the morning prelims for 4+ minutes. Then they have to come back 7+ hours later, and try to go even harder. This event takes its toll on its participants.
The same applies to the 400 meter free (LC) at Olympics and Worlds (both prelims and finals on the same day).
Of course, the hardest thing back in the day was to be a top-flight 200 freestyler on the then Day 2. It was not uncommon to have to swim four hard 200 frees in one nine-hour period: two in the morning (200 free prelims, 800 relay prelims), and two more at night (200 free finals, 800 relay finals).
When did the 800 free relay have prelims? I have only seen it as a timed final, even in the old format.
Thank you.
This is by far greatest meet I’ve ever witnessed. Cannot comprehend what else we’ll see this week.
