2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday night finals heat sheet

The second night of finals at the 2022 men’s NCAA Championships gets underway this evening with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1 meter diving and 200 free relay. The Texas men had a great morning, earning 9 total finals swims, including 6 A finals. Cal, which is projected to compete closely with Texas for the team title, has 5 swims this evening, including 4 A finals. The finals will start at 6 PM EST.

Swimming in the middle of the pool in the 500 free tonight will be a pair of Georgia Bulldog teammates, Matt Sates and Jake Magahey. Sates was the top overall qualifier with a 4:08.73 after using a masterful 4th 100 to pull away from his heat, while Magahey is the defending champion. Lurking in lane 2 is Florida senior Kieran Smith, the fastest man ever in this event with a 4:06.32, a time he has done twice in his career.

Following a blazing fast 200 IM prelim session, Cal’s Destin Lasco comes in as the top qualifier after smashing the pool record with a 1:38.71. He is trailed by Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, who was just over a tenth back in the prelims. The A final projects to have a very tight field after Lasco and Marchand, as the remaining 6 swimmers all posted 1:40s this morning.

Cal again holds the top seed in the 50 free, with sophomore Bjoern Seeliger swimming an 18.45 this morning. Texas senior Drew Kibler and Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks, who came into the meet as the top seed, will swim on either side of Seeliger after tying for second this morning in 18.60.

In the 200 free relay, Virginia comes in as the top seed after breaking the American record at ACCs last month. Their ACC rival, the NC State Wolfpack, come in as the second seed just a tenth behind, while Cal will swim in lane three. Be sure to keep an eye on Texas in lane 1, who come in with the 7th seed but project to move up after putting two swimmers in the A final of the 50 free.

With all eyes on what is expected to be a very close team battle between Cal and Texas, it appears that Texas has a major early advantage. Looking deeper however, paints a slightly different story. Coming into the meet, day 2 was projected to end with Texas 114.5-Cal 72, a 42.5 point gap. After prelims, the projected score at end of today’s finals is Texas 176.5-Cal 131. 45.5 point gap, just a +3 net for Texas from the psych sheet projections.

500 free

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 4:06.61
  2. Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 4:03.39
  3. Luke Hobson (TEX- Freshman): 4:08.42
  4. Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 4:08.68
  5. Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 4:10.05
  6. David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 4:11.57
  7. Alfonso Mestre (FLOR- Junior): 4:11.98
  8. Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 4:14.30

Florida senior Kieran Smith darted out to the early look in lane two, but Texas freshman Luke Hobson was close on his heels through the first 200 yards of the race. After the halfway point, however, the Georgia Bulldogs in the middle of the pool began to make their move.

Freshman Matt Sates made up ground on both Smith and Hobson in a hurry, splitting a 24.21 from the 350 to 400 and a 23.98 from the 400 to 450 yard mark. He carried his sophomore teammate with him as well, as the Georgia duo flew past the field to secure a 1-2 finish. Sates’ swim establishes a new Georgia Tech pool record and NCAA meet record with the win.

Texas moved up a bit from seeds coming into the race, with Hobson moving up to third and Johnston moving up to 6th. With Carozza’s swim in the B final, Texas had a net loss of 3 points vs post-prelim seed in the event.

Stanford sophomore Preston Forst darted out to a huge lead in the B final and held off a hard-charging Bobby Finke to win the B final in 4:11.56 to Finke’s 4:11.74. Notably for the team race, Texas’ Coby Carozza dropped from the second seed all the way to seventh, a net loss of 5 points from his seed after prelims.

200 IM

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13
  • NCAA Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (CAL): 1:38.14
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13
  • Pool Record: Destin Lasco (CAL): 1:38.71

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:37.69
  2. Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:38.21
  3. Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.22
  4. Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:39.63
  5. Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 1:39.82
  6. Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:40.13
  7. Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.47
  8. Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 1:40.63

Arizona State’s Leon Marchand arrived in the NCAA with a ton of hype for his freshman year, and he has officially lived up to that hype. Marchand held the lead at the halfway point and never looked back, blasting the fastest 200 IM of all time in 1:37.69- the first person ever under 1:38. Cal sophomore Destin Lasco charged hard on the second half of the race, but couldn’t make up the deficit and touched second in 1:38.21, the 4th fastest swim of all time.

Two other Golden Bears competed in the final, with senior Hugo Gonzalez finishing 5th in 1:39.82 and 5th year Trenton Julian finishing 7th in 1:40.47. Texas’ Foster duo saw Carson slide to 6th and Jake holding his seed to finish 8th. Overall, Cal held their seeds in the event, while Texas was an over -9 from their post-prelim seeds.

Stanford freshman Ron Polonsky dominated the B final, posting a 1:39.96 to win going away. That swim would have placed him third heading into the final had he swum it this morning. From a team point perspective, Texas lost points vs post-prelim seed again. Caspar Corbeau dropped from 9th to 13th while Braden Vines moved from 16th to 15th, resulting in a -4 net. Cal’s Jason Louser moved up one place to add one point from his seed.

50 free

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
  2. Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
  3. Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
  4.  —-
  5. Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
  6. Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
  7. Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04

LSU’s Brooks Curry, a junior who broke out last summer to make the United State Olympic Team, got his hand on the wall first to win the 50 free in 18.56. He touched just ahead of Cal sophmore Bjoern Seeliger, who finished second in 18.59. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Virginia’s Matt Brownstead tied for third in 18.60, just .01 behind Seeliger.

In a shocking development, Texas fifth year Cam Auchinachie was disqualified for a false start. His teammate Drew Kibler, who was seeded 2nd after the prelims, slid to 6th in 18.87. With the DQ and Kibler’s slide, that is a net loss of 16 points from seed for Texas in the event and a 28 point net loos on the session.

Florida’s Adam Chaney won the B final in 18.75, just ahead of NC State’s Noah Henderson, who touched in 18.80. Also under 19 in the B final was Florida’s Will Davis, who touched in 18.99. Both Chaney and Henderson would have qualified for the A final had they swum those times in the prelims.

1 meter diving

200 free relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)
  • NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
  • American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
  • US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
  • Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

 

Chad
3 seconds ago

Can someone fill me in on why Cameron got DQ’d? No description in the results yet and I don’t have a way to stream.

0
0
Reply
chinnychenchen
37 seconds ago

Is there a set time for when the 200 free relay starts?

0
0
Reply
the olden days
38 seconds ago

based on some quick math, Brooks would have been 24.9 in that race had it been a 75 w/ fins.

0
0
Reply
Mr. Pancake
1 minute ago

What happened to Curtiss?

0
0
Reply
chinnychenchen
2 minutes ago

Does Auchinachie get 8th place or just 0 points?

0
0
Reply
Mr. Pancake
Reply to  chinnychenchen
2 minutes ago

No points

Last edited 1 minute ago by Mr. Pancake
0
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  chinnychenchen
1 minute ago

0 points if he stays disqualified

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  chinnychenchen
48 seconds ago

0 points.

1
0
Reply
Anon
2 minutes ago

Petition to get Elizabeth beisel back interviewing

0
0
Reply
Skunk
3 minutes ago

Matt Brownstead is confirmed the father of David Curtiss and Youssef Ramadan

0
0
Reply
PVSFree
4 minutes ago

What did Auchinachie go without the DQ?

1
0
Reply
ZoomZune
Reply to  PVSFree
3 minutes ago

looks like 18.7

3
0
Reply
YourLocalD3Swimmer
Reply to  PVSFree
42 seconds ago

18.63

0
0
Reply
I_Said_It
5 minutes ago

I can’t be the only guy that thinks Brooks Curry looks like Owen from Dodgeball, right?

4
0
Reply
ohioswammer
Reply to  I_Said_It
5 minutes ago

dude looks like cousin greg from succession

0
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
6 minutes ago

Texas loses 19 points VS Prelims,
Cal loses 3.

Net Gain Cal 16.

8
-1
Reply
KSW
7 minutes ago

I genuinely cannot believe 18.66 placed 5th.

12
0
Reply
PFA
Reply to  KSW
1 minute ago

that’s Nathan Adrians PB

0
0
Reply
please & thank you
7 minutes ago

Voice does not match the man. Who knew?

7
0
Reply
swimmer
7 minutes ago

you can tell in the interview he is in shock

Last edited 7 minutes ago by swimmer
8
0
Reply
Caleb
8 minutes ago

Lot of swimming to go, but this is starting to look like the session where Texas loses the meet…

14
0
Reply
HJones
Reply to  Caleb
3 minutes ago

We’ll probably look back at it and see that the Auch DQ is what cost them. If it stands then that would be devastating–DQ’ing in an A-final is just unacceptable.

0
0
Reply
Noah
8 minutes ago

I HAD BROWNSTEAD FOURTH YESSSS (ignoring how many other points i lost)

5
0
Reply
SoCal Swammer
8 minutes ago

I thought Cal took the most pain there with Seeliger adding and getting second, but wow that DQ hurts Texas

10
0
Reply
KSW
8 minutes ago

5th was 18.6 💀

10
0
Reply
wethorn
8 minutes ago

Why did Auchinade get DQd?

6
0
Reply
Shaddy419
9 minutes ago

False start? Uh oh

2
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
9 minutes ago

oh that false start is getting overturned right

2
0
Reply
JeahBrah
Reply to  Steve Nolan
8 minutes ago

He looked last off the blocks if anything

4
0
Reply
Distance Per Stroke
Reply to  JeahBrah
2 minutes ago

your often last when you twitch

0
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
9 minutes ago

Ugh Cameron

0
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
7 minutes ago

too nachie on that start.

uh uh uh.

0
0
Reply
HeatFan14
9 minutes ago

“breaks the hole so well” DRINK “he’s not a big boy” FINISH

12
0
Reply
PFA
10 minutes ago

BROOKS CURRY!

2
0
Reply
HeatFan14
10 minutes ago

BROOKS. CURRY!

2
0
Reply
KSW
10 minutes ago

Look at Curry man. So inspirational

8
0
Reply
Mediocre Swammer
10 minutes ago

Can anyone find what Rowdy went in the 50? All I got were his master’s records

4
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Mediocre Swammer
8 minutes ago

I think he was 19.36? Fuzzy memory

2
0
Reply
Spidy Sense
11 minutes ago

Seelinger with both nose clip and earplugs for a 50 free. Any theories?

3
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Spidy Sense
6 minutes ago

combined with completely blacked-out goggles and he’s in full Hater Blockerz Mode.

4
0
Reply
Swim4
Reply to  Spidy Sense
5 minutes ago

Nose clip keeps the water out of his nose and the earplugs are prob to keep him from hearing.

1
0
Reply
tea rex
12 minutes ago

Based on the splits (27.9/23.1), I’m guessing Destin Lasco is now a freestyle/breaststroker?

11
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  tea rex
7 minutes ago

Until he goes 1:35 low in the 200 Back

2
0
Reply
Virtus
12 minutes ago

Kibler has such sick tatoos

8
-1
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  Virtus
1 minute ago

Gonna be honest, I think the fish is stupid.

0
-1
Reply
Shaddy419
13 minutes ago

Finish your drink if someone breaks Dressel’s record because Rowdy said nobody would

7
-1
Reply
Grant Drukker
13 minutes ago

I’ll say it, King should’ve stayed at Bama

4
-2
Reply
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
13 minutes ago

18.8 getting second in the B final, wtf

7
0
Reply
PFA
13 minutes ago

PB for Chaney and 3 under 19 in consols

2
0
Reply
Dan
Reply to  PFA
10 minutes ago

First time under 19 for Will Davis, another 18-second swimmer at UF

3
0
Reply
Shaddy419
14 minutes ago

Finish your drink if Rowdy shares his best time in the 50

5
0
Reply
Spidy Sense
Reply to  Shaddy419
12 minutes ago

Or when he thinks we want to hear his race predictions

2
0
Reply
jeff
14 minutes ago

what’s the most sub 19s there’ve been at NCAAs before lmfao

2
0
Reply
Shaddy419
14 minutes ago

So how many 18s in that heat?

1
0
Reply
ISL
Reply to  Shaddy419
14 minutes ago

Three

2
0
Reply
Andy Hardt
14 minutes ago

Fun fact: Lasco improved all 4 of his splits from prelims to finals. Can’t do much more than that.

18
0
Reply
Swimdude
15 minutes ago

If the 50 record goes down Dressel will hop out of the stands and take them both back tonight

16
0
Reply
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
16 minutes ago

Rowdy hugging Eddie??????????????????????

1
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
15 minutes ago

DRINK

2
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
16 minutes ago

We’re about to be 3 events in with 3 international swimmers as event champions.

7
-1
Reply
jdsmitty1
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
6 minutes ago

Ratio

0
0
Reply
Nathan Dragon
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
35 seconds ago

Enter Curry with a full mullet + Pit Vipers

0
0
Reply
Shaddy419
16 minutes ago

Why is Rowdy hanging on Eddie like that

9
0
Reply
Dan
Reply to  Shaddy419
8 minutes ago

Was Eddie still at Auburn when Rowdy was there? I thought he moved to Texas by then?

1
0
Reply
swimmer
17 minutes ago

wow carson and jake look like they could be twins

1
0
Reply
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
17 minutes ago

Carson looks so disappointed 🙁

8
0
Reply
Marmot
Reply to  ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
12 minutes ago

Well… Yeah. Marchand has clearly developed into everything we all wanted/hoped Foster would become. He just got shelled in one his best events by three seconds.

Hes probably devastated.

7
0
Reply
Virtus
18 minutes ago

Carson angry

8
0
Reply
Spidy Sense
Reply to  Virtus
17 minutes ago

So is Hugo

6
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  Spidy Sense
15 minutes ago

Hugo at least PB’d

4
0
Reply
I_Said_It
18 minutes ago

Dressel rocking the ‘stache and thinking…. “get me a suit….. now”

10
0
Reply
Chad
19 minutes ago

Apparently we live in a world now where 6 guys go under 1:40 in the 200 IM in a single meet. Who would’ve thought? It seems like yesterday when everyone thought that Nolan’s record would last as long as Franklin’s 200 free record.

14
0
Reply
Octavio Gupta
19 minutes ago

Rowdy legit nutted during that race

21
0
Reply
KSW
Reply to  Octavio Gupta
15 minutes ago

Hes not the only one…

3
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  KSW
27 seconds ago

Can confirm.

0
0
Reply
SoCal Swammer
20 minutes ago

Leon Marchand is a THREAT

2
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
20 minutes ago

Texas lost 4 points in the B, and 3 in the A VS prelims
Cal gained 1 point in the B, and lost 5 in the A VS prelims.

Net gain Cal 3 over Texas.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Grant Drukker
4
0
Reply
Chad
20 minutes ago

Surprised that Lasco wasn’t faster in his backstroke split. I thought he had a lot of room to drop. On another note, Marchand proved that his lazy finish in the prelims wasn’t due to him running out of gas. 23.54 on the freestyle leg is no joke, even if Lasco’s 23.10 made it look pedestrian.

9
0
Reply
Friuti
20 minutes ago

Marchand goin 3:31 in the 400 IM lmao

17
0
Reply
swimmer
21 minutes ago

texas having a rough night 😭😭😭😭😭

5
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  swimmer
19 minutes ago

I feel like Eddie gets the point across better than anyone that this meet is won and lost in the morning. I think it just took 100% efforts for every UT swim this morning just to make it back, except for Hobson’s 500.

11
0
Reply
Shaddy419
21 minutes ago

Paging Braden: Who are the Olympians in Marchand’s family?

11
0
Reply
Guy
Reply to  Shaddy419
13 minutes ago

According to ASU’s roster: Son of Xavier Marchand, 1996/2000 Olympian and 1998 World runner-up, and 1992 Olympian Céline Bonnet.

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
21 minutes ago

Give me Sates vs Marchand in the 4IM next year.

12
0
Reply
Virtus
22 minutes ago

Beisel she’s yelling at me 🥲

20
0
Reply
Noah
22 minutes ago

Carson in 6th 💔💔 pickem already destroyed after two events today

12
0
Reply
))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
22 minutes ago

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!

7
0
Reply
HeatFan14
23 minutes ago

I’m such a Marchand fan it’s not even funny…

10
0
Reply
Random123
23 minutes ago

texas dropping a bunch of points from prelims

7
0
Reply
PFA
23 minutes ago

Lasco just missed the record 4th fastest now

4
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
23 minutes ago

The King of IMs was whomst??

12
0
Reply
There's no doubt that he's tightening up
24 minutes ago

bobo gigi in delirium

28
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
24 minutes ago

Rowdy going crazy for Marchand out the same as prelims

10
0
Reply
dolphinzsz
24 minutes ago

1:37.69 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

11
0
Reply
Shaddy419
24 minutes ago

45.7 ARE YOU KIDDING ME

8
0
Reply
swimfan210_
24 minutes ago

Marchand 1:37.69 OMFG

7
0
Reply
NoFlyKick
25 minutes ago

Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 4:03.39″
surely this is an error.

9
0
Reply
Mediocre Swammer
Reply to  NoFlyKick
22 minutes ago

And he managed to only get second…!

1
-2
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
25 minutes ago

Destin Lasco split 27.9 on breaststroke again, nullifying the prelims controversy over that split.

26
0
Reply
Chad
25 minutes ago

Polonsky with a real bright future

9
-1
Reply
swimfan210_
25 minutes ago

Sates did the near perfect descend again – descended every 50 starting from the 3rd one

9
0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
26 minutes ago

I think Bill Spaulding (the TV announcer) is doing a pretty decent job.

Speaking of announcers, best wishes to Sam Kendricks for a full recovery! Go get ‘em Sam!

7
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
21 minutes ago

He’s not bad, but Rowdy always sounds like he’s gonna explode when he has to correct some unfounded swimming-related assumption.

1
0
Reply
Mediocre Swammer
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
21 minutes ago

Someone needs to tell him that Carson Foster’s medal is from JUNIOR worlds.

4
0
Reply
Shaddy419
27 minutes ago

If Carson and Jake tie after the 50 again that would be wild

1
0
Reply
HJones
27 minutes ago

1:39.9 getting 9th at NCAA’s now wtf

8
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
28 minutes ago

A lot of guys left it all in the pool this morning. As fast as that session was, it’s hard to blame them.

8
0
Reply
Shaddy419
28 minutes ago

Advantage to Cal for that heat

3
-1
Reply
SoCal Swammer
29 minutes ago

Corbeau drops five spots and Louser moves up two

6
-1
Reply
BearlyBreathing
29 minutes ago

Please Lasco Don’t Hurt ‘Em

0
0
Reply
Joe
30 minutes ago

lol 1:39 9th place now

9
-1
Reply
Swimdude
32 minutes ago

Pumputis wearing the 2017 Dressel mizuno and having an arm sleeve… 1:38 incoming

7
0
Reply
Shaddy419
32 minutes ago

Can we just show some love to Brooks Fail for a minute? Dude may have never won an NCAA title but he’s remarkably consistent

42
-2
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Shaddy419
26 minutes ago

That guy is tough. 1650 / 200 fly doubles

1
-1
Reply
Andy Hardt
33 minutes ago

Has anyone even swum a faster last 100/150/200 in a 500 than Sates there? Has anyone had a faster last 50 than Finke?

19
-1
Reply
Friuti
Reply to  Andy Hardt
29 minutes ago

Definitely not to both. Sates nearly matched Townleys insane first 250 that killed his swimming career on the back half of that race.

7
-1
Reply
Octavio Gupta
33 minutes ago

Piano: 1
Kieran: 0

28
-2
Reply
Dylan
33 minutes ago

I didnt think that Sates was going to be able to close that gap.

13
-1
Reply
Mike
33 minutes ago

Will Finke and Smith go pro or take a 5th year?

10
-1
Reply
Virtus
Reply to  Mike
3 minutes ago

I would assume go pro. Not rlly much left for them to do imo

0
0
Reply
Friuti
33 minutes ago

I think Magahey truly loves swimming. He just always looks super happy and giddy about everything anyone does.

27
-1
Reply
YourLocalD3Swimmer
33 minutes ago

Anyone catch Rowdy refer to Pac-12s (when talking about Forst) as Pan-Pacs? Embarrassing.

12
-1
Reply
Caleb
33 minutes ago

We thought Townley was nuts taking it out in 2:00.8 or so and there’s Sates back-halfing a 2;02

20
0
Reply
HJones
34 minutes ago

Outside of Sun Yang and MAYBE Finke, I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone switch gears that well in a freestyle race outside of Matt Sates.

Funny how people were clowning on him after that puff-piece but now it’s pretty clear he IS that dude. Could very well see him at 1:44 this summer.

15
0
Reply
bignowhere
Reply to  HJones
19 minutes ago

Ian Thorpe

1
0
Reply
He Gets It Done Again
36 minutes ago

Smart call by Sates to go big instead of going home. With gas prices the way they are it’d cost a lot to drive to South Africa.

54
-2
Reply
Super Soaker 50
36 minutes ago

First event: Rowdy confuses Sates for Smith; Magahey with Hobson; Mestre with Albiero (not in this race)…

8
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
37 minutes ago

Texas gained 2 points from the A final but lost 5 in the B final VS prelims scoring.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Grant Drukker
10
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
38 minutes ago

Hobson matched Clark Smith’s first NCAA winning time at midseason and matched his second NCAA winning time tonight.

32
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
37 minutes ago

Almost as cute as the Foster brother’s opening fly splits this AM.

12
0
Reply
Spidy Sense
38 minutes ago

Respect the early push by Kieran. Couldn’t hold on but made it fun to watch.

26
0
Reply
Entgegen
Reply to  Spidy Sense
36 minutes ago

Ngl he made it look hella easy to go that fast

7
0
Reply
There's no doubt that he's tightening up
Reply to  Spidy Sense
33 minutes ago

Learning from the legend Townley Haas

1
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
38 minutes ago

cal all the way down to 6th stick a fork in ’em

2
-13
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Steve Nolan
37 minutes ago

😂🤘

1
-3
Reply
SoCal Swammer
Reply to  Steve Nolan
37 minutes ago

Yeah there’s no hope 😭

0
0
Reply
Chad
Reply to  Steve Nolan
34 minutes ago

Yeah I hear they cancelled both backstroke events last minute

4
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Chad
32 minutes ago

From your keyboard to God’s ears lol

1
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Chad
28 minutes ago

added a 2m diving event, they’re in trubble.

1
0
Reply
Noah
38 minutes ago

Dont think i got a single pickem point there.

9
0
Reply
steer
38 minutes ago

wow sates split 2.04/2.02

17
0
Reply
PFA
38 minutes ago

4:08.42 NEW NAG RECORD!

9
-3
Reply
Joe
39 minutes ago

Sates closed in a 1:37.1. Uhhhhhhh

25
0
Reply
SoCal Swammer
39 minutes ago

Kill your drink next time Rowdy woofs like a dog

26
-1
Reply
atm
39 minutes ago

sates 1:37.10 last 200…

0
0
Reply
PFA
40 minutes ago

sates was trolling during that race

23
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
40 minutes ago

*woof woof*

7
0
Reply
ISL
40 minutes ago

Very happy with my Sates pick 😀

1
0
Reply
Entgegen
40 minutes ago

UGA!!!!

1
0
Reply
Virtus
41 minutes ago

Dates playing everyone

2
0
Reply
PFA
42 minutes ago

Hobson is breaking the NAG record

2
0
Reply
swimmer
43 minutes ago

hobson looking good!!

0
0
Reply
swimmer
Reply to  swimmer
42 minutes ago

and johnston!

0
0
Reply
PFA
44 minutes ago

kieran is pushing the pace right now

2
0
Reply
Beverly Drangus
44 minutes ago

Blows my mind that with 36000 students within a stone’s throw, they aren’t even close to filling the stands. Even if people aren’t interested in swimming, I woulda thunk you’d get some interest in a national championship. I think I would have gone to the national championship of knitting if it came to my college campus.

22
0
Reply
Entgegen
Reply to  Beverly Drangus
42 minutes ago

I think GaTech is on spring break right now.

7
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Beverly Drangus
42 minutes ago

prolly too busy makin tiktoks and such matters.

7
-4
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  Beverly Drangus
32 minutes ago

Tickets were pretty close to sold out when I looked, just a few spots around the diving well and the end of the cooldown area. Maybe people bought all session passes and couldn’t make it down for Thursday?

0
0
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
44 minutes ago

I love that Rowdy ignored Hobson. Bodes well.

4
-1
Reply
PFA
45 minutes ago

interesting seeing sates with the earrings small detail

1
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
47 minutes ago

That was a real beefcake picture that…mom??? was holding up of…Grant Shoults??

4
-2
Reply
Taa
Reply to  Steve Nolan
46 minutes ago

Shoults has been around long enough to date the moms

22
-1
Reply
at meet
Reply to  Steve Nolan
37 minutes ago

I’m pretty sure they just have big printouts of Stanford’s insta posts (if you want more where that came from)

0
0
Reply
atm
48 minutes ago

Finke breathing into every turn…

1
0
Reply
Entgegen
48 minutes ago

Frost was def pooping his suit w Finke coming on that last 50

Last edited 46 minutes ago by Entgegen
15
-1
Reply
Friuti
48 minutes ago

22.99?>???????

6
-1
Reply
PFA
48 minutes ago

22.9 for finke!

6
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
48 minutes ago

Finke couldn’t do it to ’em. Did not see that happening.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Steve Nolan
8
-1
Reply
Waterbear13
Reply to  Steve Nolan
46 minutes ago

Too much “easy speed” coming off the wall for a guy with good turns like Forst. It negates Finke’s insane over the water speed over the last 50. Still as crazy as 22.9 on the last 50 is, it makes you think he could be faster with better splitting.

7
0
Reply
Joe
50 minutes ago

Pan Pacs??

2
0
Reply
Swimfan
51 minutes ago

Where are all the uva guys in the 500?

5
0
Reply
Spidy Sense
53 minutes ago

Alright quick pre-race 500 picks who ya got?

2
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Spidy Sense
52 minutes ago

Sates-Hobson-Magahey-Smith-Mestre-Dant-Fail-Johnston

4
-1
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  Spidy Sense
49 minutes ago

Bobby Finke slides into Lane 9 after the B-Final and proceeds to win the race as an outside smoke with a time faster than whatever he goes in this B-Final

18
0
Reply
Chad
Reply to  Spidy Sense
49 minutes ago
  1. Hobson
  2. Sates
  3. Smith
  4. Magahey
  5. Johnston
  6. Mestre
  7. Dant
  8. Fail
2
0
Reply
swimmer
54 minutes ago

records will fall tonight its going to be a good night

2
0
Reply
PFA
1 hour ago

its insane with the depth 4 guys could go under 44 in the 100 back and 3 of them could go under Murphy’s record

3
-1
Reply
Shaddy419
1 hour ago

Just a reminder there will be no Rowdy Gaines drinking game tonight and the rules will go out before the finals session tomorrow. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t play your own drinking game at home tonight.

19
-2
Reply
I_Said_It
Reply to  Shaddy419
56 minutes ago

SwimSwam Headline:

Rowdy Gaines Drinking game claims more lives that Jonestown.

5
-2
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  I_Said_It
51 minutes ago

Disclaimer: I am not responsible for anything that happens as a result of the game

5
0
Reply
USAUSAUSA
Reply to  Shaddy419
47 minutes ago

these rules better be comprehensive. I’ve been waiting 24 hours and 9 minutes…

3
0
Reply
Bearfan22
1 hour ago

I could be wrong but is the 200 IM Dressel record the only not fully tapered record out there in college swimming? Very interested to see if it goes down tonight

23
0
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  Bearfan22
1 hour ago

Nah, Lilly King’s breaststroke records. She’s been training through for LA 2028.

34
-2
Reply
Clown
Reply to  Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

Record*

6
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Bearfan22
59 minutes ago

One day he’ll go full taper and that 100 free World Record will go down.

One day.

15
0
Reply
Lokermotion
1 hour ago

Can anyone help me out with how to get the stream in the UK?
I’ve got the app and get ESPN through BT Sport but it isn’t an option on the app.

I can watch NCAA wrestling on my TV but can’t find swimming anywhere 😂

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Lokermotion
1 hour ago

I have ESPN via Foxtel in Australia but it’s always missing from Watch ESPN and if you get a direct link to the stream it refuses so play so I guess it’s geoblocked. Using a VPN then just force logs me out and then won’t let me log back in with my provider.

0
0
Reply
Lokermotion
Reply to  Troyy
1 hour ago

I used Zoom Zune’s link below for a free trial. Seems to be working 🤞

Last edited 1 hour ago by Lokermotion
0
0
Reply
paella747
1 hour ago

I’m stuck in the Netherlands….. Is there somewhere I can watch this? Was there a temporary account someone mentioned I could sign up for? :-/

0
0
Reply
ZoomZune
Reply to  paella747
1 hour ago

You should be able to sign up for ESPN. I used this link: https://www.espnplayer.com/packages and signed up for the one week trial.

5
0
Reply
paella747
Reply to  ZoomZune
1 hour ago

Thank you!

0
0
Reply
Lokermotion
Reply to  ZoomZune
57 minutes ago

Thank you!

0
0
Reply
Arthur Ruppin
Reply to  ZoomZune
57 minutes ago

Thank you!

0
0
Reply
Friuti
1 hour ago

My commenting has hit it’s full taper today. Ready to unload on this article. Be prepared for mid race split callouts with lots of !!!!!!’s, names dropped without any context, and comments on how easy people looked at various stages of their 500’s. Let’s go!

22
0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
1 hour ago

In my opinion, the most challenging NCAA swimming event is the 500 free. Competition is so tough that it requires the top performers to go all-out (or nearly so) in the morning prelims for 4+ minutes. Then they have to come back 7+ hours later, and try to go even harder. This event takes its toll on its participants.

The same applies to the 400 meter free (LC) at Olympics and Worlds (both prelims and finals on the same day).

20
0
Reply
Walter Sobchak
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
1 hour ago

Of course, the hardest thing back in the day was to be a top-flight 200 freestyler on the then Day 2. It was not uncommon to have to swim four hard 200 frees in one nine-hour period: two in the morning (200 free prelims, 800 relay prelims), and two more at night (200 free finals, 800 relay finals).

13
0
Reply
John
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
44 minutes ago

When did the 800 free relay have prelims? I have only seen it as a timed final, even in the old format.

Thank you.

2
0
Reply
Buttafly
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
1 hour ago

Walter Sobchak is one of my favorite movie characters of all time, AND I agree with your opinion about the 500. Consider this double liked

1
0
Reply
ISL
1 hour ago

Sates, Lesco and Curry for my picks. Probably Sates, Marchand and Seeliger but I am super stoked for these races 😀

2
-5
Reply
super classy swim
1 hour ago

gonna be a good session i can feel it

8
-2
Reply
1650 Onetrick
1 hour ago

I got so hyped before yesterday’s finals and it’s so hard to believe that I’m now even more hyped. This is gonna be nuts

14
-1
Reply
Friuti
Reply to  1650 Onetrick
1 hour ago

I know! I thought that I was going to end up overhyping the meet after day 1, but it has yet to dissapoint and has actually impressed me even more than I thought it would so far today.

3
0
Reply
Dylan
1 hour ago

I met Eddie Reese at an ice cream shop in Austin and he turned me into a 1:32 200 freestyler in just 10 minutes

47
-3
Reply
jdsmitty1
Reply to  Dylan
38 seconds ago

This is unironically basically Caspar Corbeau’s commitment announcement

0
0
Reply
Shaddy419
2 hours ago

What’s the over/under on the amount of times Rowdy mentions someone’s grade?

12
-1
Reply
Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Shaddy419
1 hour ago

Ugh I’d forgotten about him since the morning was so peacefully narrated.

The thing that blows my mind is that during the Olympics, there were multiple public figures on my Twitter feed praising his work. I’m afraid we’re stuck with him.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael Andrew Wilson
3
-3
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  Michael Andrew Wilson
1 hour ago

He was fine during most of the Olympics. It’s the NCAA he’s been slacking in

2
-1
Reply
Kachow
4 hours ago

This is by far greatest meet I’ve ever witnessed. Cannot comprehend what else we’ll see this week.

9
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Kachow
1 hour ago

Have you ever witnessed the meet, where Caeleb Remel went 17.6 /42.8 /39.9 ?

6
-6
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  Swimfan
1 hour ago

I sure hope this was an autocorrect because I know you didn’t just disrespect our lord and savior Caeleb Dressel

5
-2
Reply
Ol' Longhorn
Reply to  Swimfan
1 hour ago

Or even better, Katherine Cadwallader who went 20.84 NO FINS!/49.04/2:02.19/three relay titles?

2
-1
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Ol' Longhorn
30 minutes ago

Shorthorn, go sleep and support washed Schooling.

0
-1
Reply
There's no doubt that he's tightening up
Reply to  Swimfan
1 hour ago

Have you ever witnessed the meet, where Katherine Cadwallader went 20.8 /49.0 /2:02.1

5
-1
Reply
Shaddy419
Reply to  There's no doubt that he's tightening up
34 minutes ago

This is an underrated comment

0
-1
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  There's no doubt that he's tightening up
30 minutes ago

Does she have Olympic gold medals ?
Wake me up, when she wins 7 Golds like Caeleb Remel Dressel aka Mister 21.04 no fins .

0
-1
Reply
Kachow
Reply to  Swimfan
57 minutes ago

Yeah that’s insane but wheres the fun knowing caeleb dressel is going to win everything. Everything is up in the air here. Love it!

3
-1
Reply

