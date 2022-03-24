Cameron Auchinachie Finals DQ Swings Momentum of NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63

Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20

Top 8 finishers:

Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56 Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59 Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60 — Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66 Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87 Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04

In a session where Texas was already giving back points to Cal versus prelims, the Longhorns suffered a huge blow in the A final of the men’s 50 free. There, Texas fifth-year transfer Cameron Auchinachie was disqualified for a false start. That cost Texas 11 points –and even more considering he had placed fourth in prelims– and is putting them in a hole chasing the Golden Bears.

Texas was already down by 10 points versus their prelims performances (-3 in the 500 free, -7 in the 200 IM) headed into the 50 free. The Longhorns finished that event 18 points lower than what they had been projected to score after prelims.

Cal is off 7 points in the finals of those three events.

Texas should still finish Day 2 in the lead, but nowhere as big of a lead as they needed over Cal, who tends to perform in the back half of the meet. After prelims this morning, Cal had a 2-point advantage over Texas. That projected lead has now expanded to 23 points. (Note: there are still 310 diving points that are not yet included in the projections.)