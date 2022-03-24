Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cameron Auchinachie Finals DQ Swings Momentum of NCAA Championships

Comments: 11

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
  • Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
  2. Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
  3. Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
  5. Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
  6. Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
  7. Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04

In a session where Texas was already giving back points to Cal versus prelims, the Longhorns suffered a huge blow in the A final of the men’s 50 free. There, Texas fifth-year transfer Cameron Auchinachie was disqualified for a false start. That cost Texas 11 points –and even more considering he had placed fourth in prelims– and is putting them in a hole chasing the Golden Bears.

Texas was already down by 10 points versus their prelims performances (-3 in the 500 free, -7 in the 200 IM) headed into the 50 free. The Longhorns finished that event 18 points lower than what they had been projected to score after prelims.

Cal is off 7 points in the finals of those three events.

Texas should still finish Day 2 in the lead, but nowhere as big of a lead as they needed over Cal, who tends to perform in the back half of the meet. After prelims this morning, Cal had a 2-point advantage over Texas. That projected lead has now expanded to 23 points. (Note: there are still 310 diving points that are not yet included in the projections.)

 

 

 

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PFA
17 minutes ago

The rest of the meet should be interesting

Last edited 16 minutes ago by PFA
1
0
Reply
Austinpoolboy
54 minutes ago

Ouch! Meet is going to a barn burner. Down to last relay on last day

2
0
Reply
zyzz brah
1 hour ago

What did he touch the wall at?

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  zyzz brah
15 minutes ago

18.70

0
0
Reply
Mcmflyguy
1 hour ago

Oh no! That’s the worst feeling ever. Kick ass in the 2 free relay and 100 free to make up for it. You got it dude

15
0
Reply
Swimfan01
1 hour ago

Anyone see what he went before the DQ? Just curious how it would’ve stacked up

1
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Swimfan01
1 hour ago

someone said 18.70

1
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  Swimfan01
1 hour ago

18.7

1
0
Reply
AdamChainMeUp
1 hour ago

What for

0
-1
Reply
Swimfan01
Reply to  AdamChainMeUp
1 hour ago

False start

0
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  Swimfan01
1 hour ago

Had to be a flinch

0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!