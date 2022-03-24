Cameron Auchinachie Finals DQ Swings Momentum of NCAA Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Thursday night finals heat sheet
Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20
Top 8 finishers:
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
- Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
- Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
- —
- Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
- Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04
In a session where Texas was already giving back points to Cal versus prelims, the Longhorns suffered a huge blow in the A final of the men’s 50 free. There, Texas fifth-year transfer Cameron Auchinachie was disqualified for a false start. That cost Texas 11 points –and even more considering he had placed fourth in prelims– and is putting them in a hole chasing the Golden Bears.
Texas was already down by 10 points versus their prelims performances (-3 in the 500 free, -7 in the 200 IM) headed into the 50 free. The Longhorns finished that event 18 points lower than what they had been projected to score after prelims.
Cal is off 7 points in the finals of those three events.
Texas should still finish Day 2 in the lead, but nowhere as big of a lead as they needed over Cal, who tends to perform in the back half of the meet. After prelims this morning, Cal had a 2-point advantage over Texas. That projected lead has now expanded to 23 points. (Note: there are still 310 diving points that are not yet included in the projections.)
The rest of the meet should be interesting
Ouch! Meet is going to a barn burner. Down to last relay on last day
What did he touch the wall at?
18.70
Oh no! That’s the worst feeling ever. Kick ass in the 2 free relay and 100 free to make up for it. You got it dude
Anyone see what he went before the DQ? Just curious how it would’ve stacked up
someone said 18.70
18.7
What for
False start
Had to be a flinch