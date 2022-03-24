Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Freshman Leon Marchand Takes Down Caeleb Dressel 200 IM Record with 1:37.69

by Robert Gibbs 0

March 24th, 2022 News

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand delivered in his first individual NCAA final, storming to the fastest time ever in the 200 yard IM with an eye-popping time of 1:37.69.

That breaks the previous U.S. Open Record of 1:38.13, set by Caeleb Dressel at the 2018 SEC Championships.

Marchand competed in this event for France at the Olympics last summer, placing 18th in prelims with a 1:58.30. We’re never quite sure how long it’ll take outstanding international swimmers to adapt to swimming yards, but Marchand has found immediate success under ASU head coach Bob Bowman.

At Pac-12s, Marchand became the fastest freshman ever with a 1:39.65. This morning, Marchand improved on that time in prelims by getting dipping under 1:39, clocking a 1:38.83 to become the #4 performer ever.

Tonight, Marchand split the first three legs almost exactly the same as this morning, but he had plenty in the tank, dropping a 23.54 freestyle leg, which allowed him to to become the first man to ever break 1:38 in the event.

Comparative Splits:

David Nolan Caeleb Dressel Leon Marchand
2015 NCAAs 2018 SECs 2022 NCAAs
Fly 21.67 21.03 21.42
Back 24.32 25.01 24.32
Breast 29.21 28.37 28.41
Free 24.18 23.72 23.54
Total Time 1:39.38 1:38.13 1:37.69

This was an incredibly fast event overall, as five men went under 1:40 in the A-final, plus one more in the B-final. Cal’s Destin Lasco went 1:38 both in prelims and finals, and now he and Marchand are the only two men to have ever gone under 1:39 more than one.

All-Time Top Performances 200 IM

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 1:37.69 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI
2 1:38.13 Caeleb Dressel 2018 SEC Champs
3 1:38.14 Andrew Seliskar 2019 NCAA DI
4 1:38.21 Destin Lasco 2022 NCAA DI
5 1:38.71 Destin Lasco 2022 NCAA DI
6 1:38.83 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI
7 1:38.95 Shaine Casas 2020 Art Adamson Invitational
8 1:39.22 Luca Urlando 2022 NCAA DI
9 1:39.26 Shaine Casas 2021 SEC Champs
10 1:39.35 Andreas Vazaios 2019 NCAA DI

Marchand still has two more individual events this week: the 400 IM, where he’s seeded 1st with a 3:34.45, only a second shy of Chase Kalisz’s all-time mark, and the 200 breast, where’s he’s seeded 4th

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!