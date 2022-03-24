Freshman Leon Marchand Takes Down Caeleb Dressel 200 IM Record with 1:37.69

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand delivered in his first individual NCAA final, storming to the fastest time ever in the 200 yard IM with an eye-popping time of 1:37.69.

That breaks the previous U.S. Open Record of 1:38.13, set by Caeleb Dressel at the 2018 SEC Championships.

Marchand competed in this event for France at the Olympics last summer, placing 18th in prelims with a 1:58.30. We’re never quite sure how long it’ll take outstanding international swimmers to adapt to swimming yards, but Marchand has found immediate success under ASU head coach Bob Bowman.

At Pac-12s, Marchand became the fastest freshman ever with a 1:39.65. This morning, Marchand improved on that time in prelims by getting dipping under 1:39, clocking a 1:38.83 to become the #4 performer ever.

Tonight, Marchand split the first three legs almost exactly the same as this morning, but he had plenty in the tank, dropping a 23.54 freestyle leg, which allowed him to to become the first man to ever break 1:38 in the event.

Comparative Splits:

David Nolan Caeleb Dressel Leon Marchand 2015 NCAAs 2018 SECs 2022 NCAAs Fly 21.67 21.03 21.42 Back 24.32 25.01 24.32 Breast 29.21 28.37 28.41 Free 24.18 23.72 23.54 Total Time 1:39.38 1:38.13 1:37.69

This was an incredibly fast event overall, as five men went under 1:40 in the A-final, plus one more in the B-final. Cal’s Destin Lasco went 1:38 both in prelims and finals, and now he and Marchand are the only two men to have ever gone under 1:39 more than one.

All-Time Top Performances 200 IM

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:37.69 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI 2 1:38.13 Caeleb Dressel 2018 SEC Champs 3 1:38.14 Andrew Seliskar 2019 NCAA DI 4 1:38.21 Destin Lasco 2022 NCAA DI 5 1:38.71 Destin Lasco 2022 NCAA DI 6 1:38.83 Leon Marchand 2022 NCAA DI 7 1:38.95 Shaine Casas 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 8 1:39.22 Luca Urlando 2022 NCAA DI 9 1:39.26 Shaine Casas 2021 SEC Champs 10 1:39.35 Andreas Vazaios 2019 NCAA DI

Marchand still has two more individual events this week: the 400 IM, where he’s seeded 1st with a 3:34.45, only a second shy of Chase Kalisz’s all-time mark, and the 200 breast, where’s he’s seeded 4th