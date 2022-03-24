Freshman Leon Marchand Takes Down Caeleb Dressel 200 IM Record with 1:37.69

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand delivered in his first individual NCAA final, storming to the fastest time ever in the 200 yard IM with an eye-popping time of 1:37.69.
That breaks the previous U.S. Open Record of 1:38.13, set by Caeleb Dressel at the 2018 SEC Championships.
Marchand competed in this event for France at the Olympics last summer, placing 18th in prelims with a 1:58.30. We’re never quite sure how long it’ll take outstanding international swimmers to adapt to swimming yards, but Marchand has found immediate success under ASU head coach Bob Bowman.
At Pac-12s, Marchand became the fastest freshman ever with a 1:39.65. This morning, Marchand improved on that time in prelims by getting dipping under 1:39, clocking a 1:38.83 to become the #4 performer ever.
Tonight, Marchand split the first three legs almost exactly the same as this morning, but he had plenty in the tank, dropping a 23.54 freestyle leg, which allowed him to to become the first man to ever break 1:38 in the event.
Comparative Splits:
|David Nolan
|Caeleb Dressel
|Leon Marchand
|2015 NCAAs
|2018 SECs
|2022 NCAAs
|Fly
|21.67
|21.03
|21.42
|Back
|24.32
|25.01
|24.32
|Breast
|29.21
|28.37
|28.41
|Free
|24.18
|23.72
|23.54
|Total Time
|1:39.38
|1:38.13
|1:37.69
This was an incredibly fast event overall, as five men went under 1:40 in the A-final, plus one more in the B-final. Cal’s Destin Lasco went 1:38 both in prelims and finals, and now he and Marchand are the only two men to have ever gone under 1:39 more than one.
All-Time Top Performances 200 IM
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|1:37.69
|Leon Marchand
|2022 NCAA DI
|2
|1:38.13
|Caeleb Dressel
|2018 SEC Champs
|3
|1:38.14
|Andrew Seliskar
|2019 NCAA DI
|4
|1:38.21
|Destin Lasco
|2022 NCAA DI
|5
|1:38.71
|Destin Lasco
|2022 NCAA DI
|6
|1:38.83
|Leon Marchand
|2022 NCAA DI
|7
|1:38.95
|Shaine Casas
|2020 Art Adamson Invitational
|8
|1:39.22
|Luca Urlando
|2022 NCAA DI
|9
|1:39.26
|Shaine Casas
|2021 SEC Champs
|10
|1:39.35
|Andreas Vazaios
|2019 NCAA DI
Marchand still has two more individual events this week: the 400 IM, where he’s seeded 1st with a 3:34.45, only a second shy of Chase Kalisz’s all-time mark, and the 200 breast, where’s he’s seeded 4th