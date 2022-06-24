2022 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of finals from the 2022 World Championships promises to be another exciting one with several intriguing storylines to follow with medals on the line in six different events.

Friday’s session will feature finals in the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, women’s 800 free, and the mixed 400 free relay to close things out.

In the women’s 800 free, Katie Ledecky has a chance to become the first swimmer to win the same event five straight times at the World Championships, and would win the distance treble (400, 800 and 1500 free) for the fourth time if she manages to claim victory.

We’ve also got a number of doubles to keep an eye on for the session, including half of the women’s 50 fly final having 20 minutes or less between that race and the semis of the 50 free.

Sarah Sjostrom has a chance to win the 50 fly for the fourth straight time at the beginning of the session, and then she’ll have 20 minutes before taking on the second semi in the 50 free. The same will be the case for Marie Wattel and Zhang Yufei, while American Torri Huske will only have 15 minutes, as she’s racing in the first semi of the 50 free.

Josh Liendo and Michael Andrew will do the double that Caeleb Dressel has made look easy in the last two championships, swimming the final of the men’s 50 free and the 100 fly. The two will have roughly 35 minutes between swims.

Without Dressel or Bruno Fratus in the final, Great Britain’s Ben Proud immediately becomes the favorite to win the 50 free, while Hungarian Kristof Milak is the clear front-runner in the 100 fly.

In the women’s 200 back it figures to be Americans Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White with a chance to snag gold away from Australian Kaylee McKeown, who is the reigning Olympic champion but has maybe been at 95 percent in Budapest.

Canadian Kylie Masse is also a threat, having won bronze at the 2019 World Championships and silver to McKeown at the Olympics, but she looked a bit off in the semis and you have to wonder if she has the back-half in her after winning the 50 back earlier.

The mixed 400 free relay projects to be a close battle, with the United States having gone undefeated in the event since it made its World Championships debut in 2015.

The U.S. qualified first this morning in 3:24.48, with Canada (3:25.30) and Australia (3:25.55) close behind.

We’ve also got semis in the women’s 50 breast and men’s 50 back in what will be a very fast session with a total of eight 50-meter heats.

Women’s 50 Butterfly – FINAL

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

(SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships Championship Record: 24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) –2017 Budapest

(SWE) –2017 Budapest 2019 World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 25.02

Sarah Sjostrom‘s reign of dominance continues in the women’s 50 butterfly, winning the event for the fourth straight time at the World Championships.

Sjostrom is the only female swimmer in history under the 25-second barrier and she added another to her list tonight, clocking 24.95 to extinguish the field by more than three-tenths of a second.

The Swede joins an elite club of swimmers who have the same event four straight times at Worlds: Grant Hackett (men’s 1500 free), Katie Ledecky (800 free), Ryan Lochte (200 IM), Katinka Hosszu (200 IM) and Sun Yang (400 free).

In a tight battle for silver, France’s Melanie Henique (25.31) out-touched China’s Zhang Yufei (25.32) by one one-hundredth for the second step on the podium, with Zhang’s time marking a new Chinese Record.

Zhang also completes the bronze sweep, having placed third in all three female butterfly events here in Budapest.

Just missing out on winning a third straight medal in the event was Egypt’s Farida Osman, who placed fourth in a new African Record of 25.38.

American Claire Curzan set a new lifetime best to take fifth in 25.43, having previously been 25.49, while teammate Torri Huske was only .07 off her American Record from last night but fell four spots to sixth in 25.45.

Men’s 50 Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships

Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships

(USA) – 2019 World Championships 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.07

(USA) – 21.07 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04

Ben Proud used his explosive start to gain an early advantage on the men’s 50 free field as he goes on to win his first LC World Championship title in a time of 21.32, his fastest showing since 2018.

Proud won bronze in 2017 and then placed fifth in Gwangju.

It’s also the first victory for Great Britain ever in this event, and just the fourth time in 15 editions that the men’s 50 free has been won by a European swimmer.

American Michael Andrew closed well from Lane 2 to pick up the silver medal in a time of 21.41, dipping under his previous best time of 21.45 set in late April at the U.S. Trials.

Andrew has now won a medal in three separate 50-meter events here in Budapest, becoming the first swimmer ever to do so.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset, who needed to hit a massive best time in a swim-off last night (21.59) just to earn a lane in the final, pulls off a third-place finish in another PB of 21.57 to claim bronze, out-touching Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo (21.60) and Canadian Josh Liendo (21.61) by mere hundredths.

Liendo’s swim knocks .02 off his Canadian National Record.

Both Andrew and Liendo will race the 100 fly final in about half an hour. Andrew’s better event was clearly this race, so it’s beneficial to have this one under the belt as he goes into the 100 fly where is also a medal hopeful.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017 World Championships

(SWE) – 2017 World Championships Championship Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

(SWE) – 2017 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 23.81

2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 24.05

Kasia Wasick has been on fire this year and clearly her form has carried over into these championships, as she blasted her way to a new Polish Record of 24.11 in the first semi of the women’s 50 freestyle.

Wasick had previously been 24.17 at the European Championships last year, and she now ranks tied for 14th all-time in this event.

Showing no ill effects of having raced (and won) the 50 fly just minutes earlier, Sarah Sjostrom took control of the second semi and touched first in 24.15, advancing into the final second overall.

Sjostrom, the 2017 world champion, has a chance to reclaim her title tomorrow night after earning silver in 2019. Wasick, on the other hand, could become the first Polish swimmer to win a medal in this event.

Australian Meg Harris chopped more than a tenth off her previous best time of 24.51 to qualify third overall in 24.39, while American Erika Brown (24.59) advances in fourth.

Torri Huske, who swam in the first semi and therefore had about five fewer minutes than Sjostrom to recover from the 50 fly, did what she had to do and clocked 24.63 to move through in seventh.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

(ITA) – 2021 European Championships Championship Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) – 2017

(USA) – 2017 2019 World Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 29.81

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

Championship Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.68

(AUS) – 2:04.68 2019 World Champion: Regan Smith (USA) – 2:03.35

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials

(USA) – 2022 U.S. Trials Championship Record: 24.04, Liam Tancock (GBR) – 2009 World Championships

2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43

