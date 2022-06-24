Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the morning session of Day 7 of the FINA World Championships, the prelims of the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free and the mixed 4×100 free relay will be contested.

We open up with the 50 free, which will be led by top seed and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom. With the withdrawal of names such as second seed Shayna Jack, Sjostrom is the favorite to win but will be challenged by the likes of swimmers such as Kasia Wasick and 100 free bronze medalist Torri Huske. The men’s 50 back will contain a showdown between two world record holders, Hunter Armstrong and Thomas Ceccon. Armstrong broke the 50 back world record in a time of 23.71, wheras Ceccon had just broken the 100 back world record earlier this meet, clocking 51.60 while Armstrong took bronze.

In the women’s 50 breast, we will get our first look at world record holder Benedetta Pilatto in her best event. She previously won the women’s 100 breast, but will be even stronger in her pet event. However, she will have to face athletes such as Lilly King, who has gotten better and better as the meet has gone on. The men’s 1500 free will give us a preview of the fight between Florian Wellbrock, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Mykhalio Romanchuk, and of course the 800 free champion Bobby Finke.

Towards the end of the session, the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay will also be contested.

Women’s 50 Free:

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
  • 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS) – 23.81
  • 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.05

Top 16:

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.40
  2. Kasia Wasick (POL) – 24.45
  3. Meg Harris (AUS) – 24.68
  4. Erika Brown (USA) – 24.71
  5. Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 24.81
  6. Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 24.82
  7. Emma Chelius (RSA) – 24.87
  8. Torri Huske (USA) – 24.91
  9. Julie Jensen (DEN)/Valerie van Roon (NED) – 25.04
  10. None
  11. Kim Busch (NED) – 25.06
  12. Kalia Antoniou (CYP) – 25.14
  13. Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 25.15
  14. Petra Senanszky (HUN) – 25.24
  15. Silvia di Pietro (ITA) – 25.33
  16. Marie Wattel (FRA) -25.34

The top finisher in each circle seeded heat of the women’s 50 free were the top three seeds overall in this event. World record holder and top seed Sarah Sjostrom had the fastest time overall out of heat 10, although heat 8 winner Kasia Wasick‘s time is just 0.05 seconds slower. Meg Harris won heat 9, clocking a time of 24.68 that stands as the third seed.

Erika Brown, Zhang Yufei, Anna Hopkin, Emma Chelius, and Torri Huske all join as swimmers who got underneath the 25-second threshold during prelims.

Men’s 50 Back

  • World Record: Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 23.71
  • Championship Record: Liam Tancock (GBR) – 24.04 (2009)
  • 2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA) – 24.43

Top 16:

  1. Justin Ress (USA)) – 24.24
  2. Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 24.58
  3. Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 24.62
  4. Hunter Armstrong (USA) 24.63
  5. Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.64
  6. Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 24.67
  7. Robert Glinta (ROM) – 24.79
  8. Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 24.85
  9. Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 26.88
  10. Mewen Tomac (FRA) – 25.01
  11. Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) -25.06
  12. Michael Laitarovsky (ISR) – 25.08
  13. Tomasz Polekwa (POL) – 25.10
  14. Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 25.12
  15. Guilherme Basseto (BRA) – 25.15

17-year Polish swimmer Ksawery Masiuk took the first circle-seeded heat in a time of 24.64. This is a new Polish record for him, breaking his own previous mark of 24.68 by 0.04 seconds that was set earlier this year at the Polish Open in May 2022. 2019 World finalists Robert Gilinta and Apostolos Christou were also in this heat, clocking times of 24.79 and 24.88 respectively.

Justin Ress took the second circle-seeded heat in a time of 24.24, getting out to a strong lead after coming up to the surface and never faltering. He won his heat by a whopping 0.61 seconds, and was just around two-tenths off his entry time of 23.92. His time was the fastest overall time in the heats.

Australian record holder Isaac Cooper led the final heat at the 15-meter mark, but then faded to fourth in a time of 24.67. In the end, it was German Ole Braunschweig who won the heat in 24.58, just out-touching 100 back world record holder and 50 back world record holder Hunter Armstrong, who had times of 24.63 and 24.64 respectively.

There will be a swim-off at the end of the session between Yohann Ndoye-Brouard of France and Michele Lamberti of Italy, who tied for sixteenth in 25.16.

Women’s 50 Breast

  • World Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30 (2021)
  • Championship Record: Lily King (USA) – 29.40 (2017)
  • 2019 World Champion: Lily King (USA) – 29.81

Top 16:

  1. Lara Van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.77
  2. Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.80
  3. Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 30.08
  4. Anna Elendt (GER) – 30.12
  5. Tang Qianting (CHN) – 30.36
  6. J. Conceicao (BRA) – 30.53
  7. Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 30.64
  8. Veera Kivirinta (FIN) – 30.66
  9. Fleur Vermeiren (BEL)/Lily King (USA) – 30.70
  10. None
  11. Rosey Metz (NED) – 30.71
  12. Reona Aoki (JPN) – 30.80
  13. Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 30.82
  14. Jenna Strauch (AUS) – 30.93
  15. Annie Lazor (USA) 30.99
  16. Ruta Meilutyte (LIT) – 31.02

In the first circle-seeded heat, defending champion Lily King took the victory in 30.70. She was challenged by Anastasia Gorbenko for the first portion of the race, and then had to hold out Reona Aoki, who finished in second with a time of 30.80. Gorbenko ended up in third with a time of 30.82, and Annie Lazor took fourth in 30.99.

Commonwealth record holder Lara Van Niekerk had a substantial lead over the rest of the field in the second circle-seeded head, clocking a time of 29.77. Her time was just 0.07 seconds off her Commonwealth record, and the fastest overall in the field. 100 breast silver medalist Anna Elendt was in second behind her with a time of 30.12.

17-year-old world record holder Benedetta Pilatto won the final heat in 29.80, becoming the second woman sub-30 in these preliminary heats. Her Italian teammate, Arianna Castiglioni, was disqualified. Another teenager, 15-year-old Eneli Jefimova, was second in this heat with a time of 30.08.

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay

  • World Record: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel( – 3:19.40 (2019)
  • Championship Record: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel( – 3:19.40 (2019)
  • 2019 World Champion: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel( – 3:19.40

