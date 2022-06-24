2022 World Championships: Day 7 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
On the morning session of Day 7 of the FINA World Championships, the prelims of the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free and the mixed 4×100 free relay will be contested.
We open up with the 50 free, which will be led by top seed and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom. With the withdrawal of names such as second seed Shayna Jack, Sjostrom is the favorite to win but will be challenged by the likes of swimmers such as Kasia Wasick and 100 free bronze medalist Torri Huske. The men’s 50 back will contain a showdown between two world record holders, Hunter Armstrong and Thomas Ceccon. Armstrong broke the 50 back world record in a time of 23.71, wheras Ceccon had just broken the 100 back world record earlier this meet, clocking 51.60 while Armstrong took bronze.
In the women’s 50 breast, we will get our first look at world record holder Benedetta Pilatto in her best event. She previously won the women’s 100 breast, but will be even stronger in her pet event. However, she will have to face athletes such as Lilly King, who has gotten better and better as the meet has gone on. The men’s 1500 free will give us a preview of the fight between Florian Wellbrock, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Mykhalio Romanchuk, and of course the 800 free champion Bobby Finke.
Towards the end of the session, the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay will also be contested.
Women’s 50 Free:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
- Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 (2017)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS) – 23.81
- 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) – 24.05
Top 16:
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.40
- Kasia Wasick (POL) – 24.45
- Meg Harris (AUS) – 24.68
- Erika Brown (USA) – 24.71
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 24.81
- Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 24.82
- Emma Chelius (RSA) – 24.87
- Torri Huske (USA) – 24.91
- Julie Jensen (DEN)/Valerie van Roon (NED) – 25.04
- Kim Busch (NED) – 25.06
- Kalia Antoniou (CYP) – 25.14
- Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 25.15
- Petra Senanszky (HUN) – 25.24
- Silvia di Pietro (ITA) – 25.33
- Marie Wattel (FRA) -25.34
The top finisher in each circle seeded heat of the women’s 50 free were the top three seeds overall in this event. World record holder and top seed Sarah Sjostrom had the fastest time overall out of heat 10, although heat 8 winner Kasia Wasick‘s time is just 0.05 seconds slower. Meg Harris won heat 9, clocking a time of 24.68 that stands as the third seed.
Erika Brown, Zhang Yufei, Anna Hopkin, Emma Chelius, and Torri Huske all join as swimmers who got underneath the 25-second threshold during prelims.
Men’s 50 Back
- World Record: Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 23.71
- Championship Record: Liam Tancock (GBR) – 24.04 (2009)
- 2019 World Champion: Zane Waddell (RSA) – 24.43
Top 16:
- Justin Ress (USA)) – 24.24
- Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 24.58
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 24.62
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) 24.63
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.64
- Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 24.67
- Robert Glinta (ROM) – 24.79
- Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 24.85
- Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 26.88
- Mewen Tomac (FRA) – 25.01
- Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) -25.06
- Michael Laitarovsky (ISR) – 25.08
- Tomasz Polekwa (POL) – 25.10
- Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 25.12
- Guilherme Basseto (BRA) – 25.15
17-year Polish swimmer Ksawery Masiuk took the first circle-seeded heat in a time of 24.64. This is a new Polish record for him, breaking his own previous mark of 24.68 by 0.04 seconds that was set earlier this year at the Polish Open in May 2022. 2019 World finalists Robert Gilinta and Apostolos Christou were also in this heat, clocking times of 24.79 and 24.88 respectively.
Justin Ress took the second circle-seeded heat in a time of 24.24, getting out to a strong lead after coming up to the surface and never faltering. He won his heat by a whopping 0.61 seconds, and was just around two-tenths off his entry time of 23.92. His time was the fastest overall time in the heats.
Australian record holder Isaac Cooper led the final heat at the 15-meter mark, but then faded to fourth in a time of 24.67. In the end, it was German Ole Braunschweig who won the heat in 24.58, just out-touching 100 back world record holder and 50 back world record holder Hunter Armstrong, who had times of 24.63 and 24.64 respectively.
There will be a swim-off at the end of the session between Yohann Ndoye-Brouard of France and Michele Lamberti of Italy, who tied for sixteenth in 25.16.
Women’s 50 Breast
- World Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.30 (2021)
- Championship Record: Lily King (USA) – 29.40 (2017)
- 2019 World Champion: Lily King (USA) – 29.81
Top 16:
- Lara Van Niekerk (RSA) – 29.77
- Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 29.80
- Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 30.08
- Anna Elendt (GER) – 30.12
- Tang Qianting (CHN) – 30.36
- J. Conceicao (BRA) – 30.53
- Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 30.64
- Veera Kivirinta (FIN) – 30.66
- Fleur Vermeiren (BEL)/Lily King (USA) – 30.70
- Rosey Metz (NED) – 30.71
- Reona Aoki (JPN) – 30.80
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 30.82
- Jenna Strauch (AUS) – 30.93
- Annie Lazor (USA) 30.99
- Ruta Meilutyte (LIT) – 31.02
In the first circle-seeded heat, defending champion Lily King took the victory in 30.70. She was challenged by Anastasia Gorbenko for the first portion of the race, and then had to hold out Reona Aoki, who finished in second with a time of 30.80. Gorbenko ended up in third with a time of 30.82, and Annie Lazor took fourth in 30.99.
Commonwealth record holder Lara Van Niekerk had a substantial lead over the rest of the field in the second circle-seeded head, clocking a time of 29.77. Her time was just 0.07 seconds off her Commonwealth record, and the fastest overall in the field. 100 breast silver medalist Anna Elendt was in second behind her with a time of 30.12.
17-year-old world record holder Benedetta Pilatto won the final heat in 29.80, becoming the second woman sub-30 in these preliminary heats. Her Italian teammate, Arianna Castiglioni, was disqualified. Another teenager, 15-year-old Eneli Jefimova, was second in this heat with a time of 30.08.
Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay
- World Record: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel( – 3:19.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel( – 3:19.40 (2019)
- 2019 World Champion: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel( – 3:19.40
Lapped
Many people left before the finish of the race tha’s not good
New German records for Braunschweig and Elendt by the way.
Are people allowed to leave the pool before other teams have finished???
Incerti 49.28
Yang 48.39
Harris 53.97
That is super pedestrian from Meg. Did she deliberately take it easy?
Ok so Cartwright is definitely in the final then
They’re all cruising.
Neale 53.91
Nothing to interesting there.
Awesome spacing in this relay. It’s like a rec pool
Wait where did the stream go?
Did Held swam faster than Curry? If so hopefully he swims the 4×100 medley finals, they are going to need every tenth they can against a strong Italian team
Not a very interesting morning of heats. It is mainly Mickey Mouse events.
Anyone got a backup stream link, all Aqautics is down for me?
Same
Why do the USA and Australia not have entry times, so they are both in lane 0.
Haven’t swum this event since 2019 which is outside the qualification period.
Thanks.
this relay is worrying
so is Natalie Hinds injured or is this all about recruiting PR?
Yeah they’re definitely choosing who they want to get the freebie heat relay medals instead of just resting their individual swimmers
Hopefully they’ll give her the heat swim in the medley if she’s okay.
Lol the Aus women’s relay would have beat every mixed team in that relay except NZ
Although I don’t mind that extra maybe slower countries can enter this as they are more likely to have 2 female and 2 male. Great experience.
Masiuk from Poland is definitely someone to keep an eye on. Outstanding times for a 17 year old.
Though not as impressive as Italy, the Poles have had some good swims this meet
Not surprised by van Niekerk. In the 100 from that outside lane she had the shortest quickest style I’ve ever seen. Perfect fit for the 50. But I have no idea how she ever held on long enough to upset Schoenmaker at 100
Finke again with Paltrinieri in the heats. Hopefully he doesn’t try to just race him since he almost didn’t make it back in the 800.
I’m a fan of him but he should save his usual strategy for the finals
Over the recent history of major international swimming events that include semi-finals (WCs Olympics), how often do qualifiers #9-16 actually medal?
Because maybe we should just go to straight to finals and save every some time.
Side benefit: we’d see faster swimming in prelims.
A few of us have been saying that for years. I think Nathan Adrian medaled and someone else when they were not top 8 after heats. Not many that’s for sure.
Would love to see an analysis of this….
Me too. I figured this would be the place to ask…
I remember (1984?) when they went to heat>finals format I thought it was bad for Aussies as they were used to warming up in heats and improving through semis.
Then when AUS swimmers got used to it, they changed it back lol
I didn’t realise semis were in before 1984?
Examples from this meet bc why not:
Santos 13th to 2nd 50 fly
Ceccon 9th to 1st 100 back
Ruta 9th to 1st 100 breast
Tang 12th to 3rd 200 free
Leon 11th tie to 2nd 200 fly
Leon 8th tie to 1st 200 IM
Probably missed some.
Also, I don’t disagree or agree (Leon for example is someone who was definitely conserving energy); just pulling stats.
crazy that Sjostrom’s 50 fly wr time would’ve beaten every 50 free in the prelims except her own
Ceccon italian record 50 back
Ryosuke Eerie
Mike McCann pronouncing Braunschweigh something like Brunswick instead of ‘Brown-Shwyge’
Quite often, I can’t work out what Mike is looking at during races – it doesn’t match what I can see.
I can’t remember the event, but he called an Australian (in a heat) as having ‘three-quarters of a body length lead’ with only about 15m to go – they won by just a few hundredths! That was some finish by the 2nd place getter…. :/
I saw some video – he and Bobby are right at the finish end of the pool but they do have a video monitor. I’d still rather listen to them 1000 times over Rowdy.
Yeah, I know, I am quibbling.
Great to have it shown live. If I was relying on this for radio commentary, that would be more of a concern!
Did the commentator say Ress should have been disqualified but it was missed?
Should be a clear DQ!
Yes. Clear DQ from Ress from the view I had.
Cooper was great but terrible finish. He should improve in semis.
Aussie host was talking up Mitch Larkin lmao – he never been great at the 50 – even in his peak days
Au contraire, watching Larkin at this meet has been comedic “gold” !
Larkin has been comedic gold in international meets in the past few years
Are you actually Emily Seebohm?
No. Am male, nearly twice her age, and only part AUS.
He finished 4th in 50 back in WC 2015.
1500 prelims not exactly needed here. We all know it’s going to be another battle between Finke, Paltrinieri, Romanchuk, and Wellbrock haha.
Really hoping Short makes the final.
McKeon going gold medal worthy times in every round was fun in Tokyo.
Anyone with a link that works? Mine just broke down
Not in English but this is working: https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-94.php
Thank you!!
This is gonna be the easiest gold medal Sjostrom’s ever won.
No reason to reassess my view that Sjostrom in this event would be nearly the most prohibitive favourites on the program. Even before any withdrawals, there was no one near her class. One could put forward the argument that an in-form Wasiak, Hopkin would be finals level; some would put forward Jack’s domestic times but none of these are either in that form or swimming.
Great job Meg!
Bit surprised she went so well. With Shayna out didn’t think we might have chance of a medal in the 50.
I doubt she’ll get a medal. But she just went .18 off her PB so could drop some time.
Making the final should be taken as a pass mark, and given the diminished field, seems very achievable.
I think she medaled in this event at junior worlds in 2019.
She won bronze in 24.89
Surprised Ryan Held in prelims of the mixed relay
I also thought he’d be in the final.
Touretski… 50m free.. Switzlerland…. HMM
Yeah, she is daughter of Alexandr Popov coach Gennady
Sasha has to be Gennadi’s daughter, right?
Yep, think she also has Australian citizenship.
Finally!
It’s all the Aussies who have nothing else to do at 5pm on a Friday night!
I feel very personally attacked by this lol
I actually make sure I’m free each night at 5pm if possible.
Nearly bit off fingernails last night watching the 4×200 free heats, then they went and won silver. All fun and games.
Saw the picture of them holding medals on the 9NOW link to the race replay (this morning) – couldn’t believe it! Then had to watch it, of course. 🙂
[BTW, that is a bad feature of how 9NOW presents the replay links – if you don’t know the results, they are automatic spoilers! And you can’t avoid seeing them…]
That’s why I record 9gem (Channel 95) each night and watch in the morning.
I’ve been going to bed early and waking up 2-4am to watch. I’m smashed, but it’s only a week.
Just in time for the seeded heats