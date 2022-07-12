Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: All the World Records from 2022 Worlds

by Riley Overend

July 12th, 2022

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Three world records were set across the eight days of pool swimming at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, slightly down from the five world records broken during the 2019 edition. You can watch all the races here below:

Day 3

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  1. Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 51.60 WR
  2. Ryan Murphy (USA), 51.97
  3. Hunter Armstrong (USA), 51.98
  4. Yohann Ndoye Brouard (FRA), 52.50
  5. Apostolos Christou (GRE), 52.57
  6. Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 52.75
  7. Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 52.83
  8. Robert Glinta (ROU), 53.63

With a mustache no less, Thomas Ceccon absolutely annihilated the world record in the men’s 100 backstroke by a quarter of a second with a blazing time of 51.60. The 21-year-old Italian shattered Ryan Murphy‘s previous mark of 51.85 set at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Day 4

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

  1. Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:50.34 WR
  2. Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:53.37
  3. Tomoru Honda (JPN), 1:53.61
  4. Noe Ponti (SUI), 1:54.29
  5. Luca Urlando (USA), 1:54.92
  6. Tamas Kenderesi (HUN), 1:55.20
  7. Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:55.52
  8. James Guy (GBR), 1:55.54

Kristof Milak electrified the home crowd with an unbelievable performance in the men’s 200 butterfly, breaking his world record and winning Hungary’s first gold of the competition. Milak finished in a time of 1:50.34, breaking his 2019 mark of 1:50.73 and putting himself more than a second clear of anyone else in history. The only other swimmer to break 1:52 is Michael Phelps, who was 1:51.51 in 2009.

Day 7

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final

  1. Australia, 3:19.38 WR
  2. Canada, 3:20.61
  3. United States, 3:21.09
  4. Great Britain, 3:22.44
  5. Netherlands, 3:24.24
  6. Brazil, 3:24.78
  7. Italy, 3:25.83
  8. China, 3:26.92

The Australians dealt the U.S. its first-ever defeat in the event and snatched the world record in the process, as they posted a time of 3:19.38 in the mixed 400 freestyle relay. The Aussie quartet of Jack Cartwright (48.12), Kyle Chalmers (46.98), Madi Wilson (52.25) and Mollie O’Callaghan (52.03) combined to down the previous world record by two one-hundredths of a second, winning gold by over a second.

