2022 World Championships: Individual Swimmer Medal Table

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the pool swimming portion of the 2022 World Championships, the United States topped the nation medal table by a significant margin, breaking the record for the most medals won at a single World Championships. They won 45 medals overall, with 17 being gold, 12 being silver, and 16 being bronze.

Because of this, it’s only fitting that an American swimmer tops both the overall medal table for swimmers and the medal table for individual events only. Katie Ledecky leads the swimmer medal table with her golds from the 400, 800, and 1500 free, and an additional win in the 4×200 free relay. In addition, her three individual golds are the most out of any swimmer at this World Championship meet. The only other swimmers to have three individual medals are Summer McIntosh (two golds and one silver), Leon Marchand (two golds and one silver), Sarah Sjostrom (two golds and one silver), Michael Andrew (one silver and two bronzes), and Zhang Yufei (three bronzes).

Mollie O’Callaghan and Torri Huske tie as the swimmers with the most overall medals, with O’Callaghan winning three golds and three golds (one individual gold and silver) and Huske winning three golds and three bronzes (one individual gold and bronze).

Overall, 125 different athletes won medals, which is one more than the amount of athletes that won medals last year at the Tokyo Olympics. This is surprising, considering the World Championships has additional events such as 50 stroke races and the mixed free relay.

2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS MEDALS—BY THE NUMBERS (Pool Swimming Only):

249 total Worlds medals were given out

102 individual Worlds medals were given out

147 relay Worlds medals were given out

51 Worlds medals were given out to prelims-only swimmers

125 different athletes won at least one Worlds medal

67 different athletes won 2+ Worlds medals

33 different athletes won 3+ Worlds medals

16 different athletes won 4+ Worlds medals

6 different athletes won 5+ Worlds medals

2 different athletes won 6 Worlds medals

58 different athletes won at least one Worlds gold medal

22 different athletes won 2+ Worlds gold medals

5 different athletes won 3+ Worlds gold medals

1 athlete won 4 Worlds gold medals

72 different athletes won Worlds medals in individual events

24 different athletes won 2+ Worlds medals in individual events

6 different athletes won 3+ Worlds medals in individual medals

27 different athletes won Worlds gold medals in individual events

6 different athletes won 2+ Worlds gold medals in individual events

1 athlete won 3 Worlds gold medals in individual events

To nobody’s shock, the majority of these multi-medal winners from Worlds were either American or Australian, largely due to their countries having enough depth to put different swimmers on prelims and finals relays. The sheer amount of relay medals given out (with 51 distributed just for prelims-only swimmers) also explains the number of different individual medal winners (72) is substantially less than the total number of different medal winners.

2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS MEDALS—THE DOMINANCE OF THE UNITED STATES/AUSTRALIA:

Out of the 67 athletes who won 2+ Worlds medals, 40 were American (23) or Australian (17).

Out of the 33 athletes who won 3+ Worlds medals, 19 were American (13) or Australian (6).

Out of the 16 athletes who won 4+ Worlds medals, 12 were American (7) or Australian (5).

All six athletes who won more than 5 Worlds medals (Torri Huske, Erika Brown, Claire Curzan, Hunter Armstrong, Michael Andrew, Mollie O’Callaghan) were either American or Australian.

Out of all the 125 different Worlds medalists, only 6 of them make up an exclusive group of World Champions in multiple individual events. This number is less than Tokyo, where there were 8 different Olympic champions in multiple individual events.

List of World Champions In More Than One Individual Event:

Katie Ledecky (USA) — gold in women’s 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free

(USA) — gold in women’s 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free Leon Marchand (FRA) — gold in men’s 200 IM and 400 IM, silver in 200 fly

(FRA) — gold in men’s 200 IM and 400 IM, silver in 200 fly Summer McIntosh (CAN) — gold in women’s 200 fly and 400 IM, silver in 400 free

(CAN) — gold in women’s 200 fly and 400 IM, silver in 400 free Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — gold in women’s 50 free and 50 fly, silver in 100 free

(SWE) — gold in women’s 50 free and 50 fly, silver in 100 free David Popovici (ROU) — gold in men’s 100 free and 200 free

(ROU) — gold in men’s 100 free and 200 free Kristof Milak (HUN) — gold in men’s 100 fly and 200 fly.

With that all being said and done, here are the official athlete medal tables for the pool swimming at the 2022 World Championships with one table for all events and one table for individual events only.

Note: These medal tables only account for pool swimming. These totals also don’t add to the same as the by-country medals table. Each prelims and finals swimmer on a relay is counted as 1 medal below, versus 1 medal in aggregate per country in the primary medals table.

Full Swimmer Medal Table:

Name Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Katie Ledecky United States 4 0 0 4 Mollie O’Callaghan Australia 3 3 0 6 Torri Huske United States 3 3 0 6 Lily King United States 3 0 0 3 Alex Walsh United States 3 0 0 3 Madi Wilson Australia 2 2 0 4 Meg Harris Australia 2 1 1 4 Leah Neale Australia 2 1 0 3 Summer McIntosh Canada 2 1 1 4 Leon Marchand France 2 1 0 3 Kristof Milak Hungary 2 0 0 2 Nicolo Martinenghi Italy 2 1 0 3 Thomas Ceccon Italy 2 0 1 3 David Popovici Romania 2 0 0 2 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 2 1 0 3 Erika Brown United States 2 0 3 5 Claire Curzan United States 2 0 3 5 Hunter Armstrong United States 2 2 1 5 Nic Fink United States 2 1 1 4 Ryan Murphy United States 2 2 0 4 Justin Ress United States 2 0 0 2 Caeleb Dressel United States 2 0 0 2 Kaylee McKeown Australia 1 3 0 4 Brianna Throssell Australia 1 3 0 4 Zac Stubblety-Cook Australia 1 1 0 2 William Yang Australia 1 1 0 2 Jack Cartwright Australia 1 1 0 2 Kyle Chalmers Australia 1 1 0 2 Zac Incerti Australia 1 1 0 2 Shayna Jack Australia 1 1 0 2 Elijah Winnington Australia 1 1 0 2 Kylie Masse Canada 1 1 1 3 Yang Junxuan China 1 0 0 1 Ben Proud Great Britain 1 0 0 1 Benedetta Pilato Italy 1 1 0 2 Alessandro Miressi Italy 1 0 1 2 Lorezno Zazzeri Italy 1 0 1 2 Gregorio Paltrinieri Italy 1 0 0 1 Federico Burdisso Italy 1 0 0 1 Piero Codia Italy 1 0 0 1 Ruta Meilutyte Lithuania 1 0 1 2 Michael Andrew United States 1 2 2 5 Carson Foster United States 1 2 0 3 Ryan Held United States 1 1 1 3 Brooks Curry United States 1 1 1 3 Bobby Finke United States 1 1 0 2 Trenton Julian United States 1 1 0 2 Regan Smith United States 1 1 0 2 Hali Flickinger United States 1 1 0 2 Drew Kibler United States 1 0 1 2 Rhyan White United States 1 0 1 2 Natalie Hinds United States 1 0 1 2 Leah Smith United States 1 0 1 1 Kieran Smith United States 1 0 0 1 Trey Freeman United States 1 0 0 1 Coby Carrozza United States 1 0 0 1 Claire Weinstein United States 1 0 0 1 Bella Sims United States 1 0 0 1 Matt Temple Australia 0 2 0 2 Kiah Melverton Australia 0 2 0 2 Jenna Strauch Australia 0 2 0 2 Lani Pallister Australia 0 1 1 2 Samuel Short Australia 0 1 0 1 Mack Horton Australia 0 1 0 1 Brendon Smith Australia 0 1 0 1 Isaac Cooper Australia 0 1 0 1 Matt Wilson Australia 0 1 0 1 Nicholas Santos Brazil 0 1 0 1 Guilherme Costa Brazil 0 0 1 1 Kayla Sanchez Canada 0 2 2 4 Penny Oleksiak Canada 0 2 2 4 Taylor Ruck Canada 0 2 1 3 Maggie MacNeil Canada 0 2 1 3 Josh Liendo Canada 0 1 2 3 Rebecca Smith Canada 0 1 1 2 Katerine Savard Canada 0 1 1 2 Javier Acevedo Canada 0 1 0 1 Ruslan Gaziev Canada 0 1 0 1 Mary-Sophie Havey Canada 0 0 1 1 Rachel Nicol Canada 0 0 1 1 Ingrid Wilm Canada 0 0 1 1 Kelsey Wog Canada 0 0 1 1 Zhang Yufei China 0 0 3 3 Tang Muhan China 0 0 1 1 Maxime Grousset France 0 1 1 2 Melanie Henique France 0 1 0 1 Marie Wattel France 0 1 0 1 Analia Pigree France 0 0 1 1 Florian Wellbrock Germany 0 1 1 2 Lukas Martens Germany 0 1 0 1 Anna Elendt Germany 0 1 0 1 Tom Dean Great Britain 0 0 3 3 Luke Greenbank Great Britain 0 0 2 2 James Guy Great Britain 0 0 2 2 Jacob Whittle Great Britain 0 0 1 1 Joe Litchfield Great Britain 0 0 1 1 Matt Richards Great Britain 0 0 1 1 James Wilby Great Britain 0 0 1 1 Jacob Peters Great Britain 0 0 1 1 Lewis Burras Great Britain 0 0 1 1 Manuel Frigo Italy 0 0 1 1 Simona Quadarella Italy 0 0 1 1 Yu Hanaguruma Japan 0 1 0 1 Nakoi Mizunuma Japan 0 1 0 1 Tomuru Honda Japan 0 0 1 1 Arno Kamminga Netherlands 0 1 1 2 Kira Toussaint Netherlands 0 0 1 1 Nyls Korstanje Netherlands 0 0 1 1 Marrit Steenbergen Netherlands 0 0 1 1 Kasia Wasick Poland 0 1 0 1 Ksawery Masiuk Poland 0 0 1 1 Lara Van Niekerk South Africa 0 0 1 1 Hwang Sunwoo South Korea 0 1 0 1 Erik Persson Sweden 0 1 0 1 Mykhalio Romanchuk Ukraine 0 0 1 1 Kate Douglass United States 0 0 3 3 Katie Grimes United States 0 2 0 2 Katharine Berkoff United States 0 1 0 1 Phoebe Bacon United States 0 1 0 1 Shaine Casas United States 0 0 1 1 Chase Kalisz United States 0 0 1 1 Daiya Seto United States 0 0 1 1 Leah Hayes United States 0 0 1 1 Emma Weyant United States 0 0 1 1 Mallory Comerford United States 0 0 1 1

Full Swimmer Medal Table (Individual Events Only):