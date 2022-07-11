Jack Bauerle, Coaching Mastery Earned Over 50 Years of Experience

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I’ve known Jack Bauerle 34 of his 50 years at the University of Georgia. It’s been from the sidelines, and one hard fact has shone through. Jack’s always been invested in the future milestones and successes of the swimmers who have passed through his program. Success in the pool was just one part of the process, the relationship. This is evidenced by the University of Georgia’s swimming alums, who are impressive. (Chris Brearton, as one example, was a UGA breaststroker from the 1990s, and he’s now the COO of MGM Studios and USA Swimming’s current Board Chair.) Jack has been a force in the sport and his recent retirement caught me a little off guard. I don’t like the idea of attending a meet and Jack not being on deck. I’m thankful Jack took the time to do this podcast. We do cover a lot of ground. Jack details his journey in the sport, the coaches who mentored and inspired him, and he hints at what his future might hold. For the unofficial Mayor of Athens it sounds like his experience and wisdom will be put to good use.

UGA Head Swimming Coach Jack Bauerle — by the numbers:

46 years at UGA (50 if you include his competitive swimming years)

43 seasons as head coach

started coaching the women in 1979

started coaching the men in 1983

longest-tenured coach in Georgia Athletics history

2021 UGA Commencement Speaker (see video of his speech below)

16-time SEC Coach of Year

7-time – NCAA Coach of Year

87 Olympians

38 Olympic medals won (40 is you count non-UGA pros he coached)

15 Olympic gold medals won out of the 38 total

See Jack’s 2020 UGA Commencement Speech: