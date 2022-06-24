Mixed Free Relay Finals Lineups: U.S. Retain Held, China Missing Yang And Pan

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The lineups have been released for the finals for the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay, with the majority of the top countries using very different teams compared to what they used in prelims.

Notably, China will not be going with their best male freestyle, Pan Zhanle, or their best female freestyle, Yang Junxuan. This suggests that they have decided not to go all-in on this relay.

The United States retains Ryan Held from prelims, and he will lead off for his team just like he did in the morning. Following him will be Brooks Curry, Torri Huske, and Claire Curzan.

Similarly, Canada will keep Javier Acevedo from prelims, as he recorded the fastest male split on his team. The rest of the Canadian heats squad will be replaced with Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, and Josh Liendo. Liendo will have to swim this relay at the end of a double session, as he will be competing in the 50 free and 100 fly finals beforehand.

Australia not be keeping anyone on their prelims team, and going with a fresh lineup for finals.

Every single lineup has opted to go with the male-male-female-female order.

Full Lineups: