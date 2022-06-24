Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mixed Free Relay Finals Lineups: U.S. Retain Held, China Missing Yang And Pan

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The lineups have been released for the finals for the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay, with the majority of the top countries using very different teams compared to what they used in prelims.

Notably, China will not be going with their best male freestyle, Pan Zhanle, or their best female freestyle, Yang Junxuan. This suggests that they have decided not to go all-in on this relay.

The United States retains Ryan Held from prelims, and he will lead off for his team just like he did in the morning. Following him will be Brooks Curry, Torri Huske, and Claire Curzan.

Similarly, Canada will keep Javier Acevedo from prelims, as he recorded the fastest male split on his team. The rest of the Canadian heats squad will be replaced with Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, and Josh Liendo. Liendo will have to swim this relay at the end of a double session, as he will be competing in the 50 free and 100 fly finals beforehand.

Australia not be keeping anyone on their prelims team, and going with a fresh lineup for finals.

Every single lineup has opted to go with the male-male-female-female order.

Full Lineups:

  1. Brazil (Santos, Assuncao, Diamante, Balduccini)
  2. Italy (Zazzeri, Miressi, di Pietro, Tarantino)
  3. Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan)
  4. United States (Held, Curry, Huske, Curzan)
  5. Canada (Liendo, Acevedo, Sanchez, Oleksiak)
  6. Netherlands (Pijnenburg, Puts, Giele, Steenbergen)
  7. Great Britain (Dean, Burras, Hopkin, Anderson)
  8. China (Hong, Wang, Lao, Lihui, Ai)

20
Xman
20 seconds ago

The Boss Tori Husk

Xman
35 seconds ago

More Nugenix. Gotta say the reviews for this are poor.

Xman
5 minutes ago

Hell of a swim for MA especially with the waves big man Ben Proud making.

commonwombat
27 minutes ago

With so many teams missing key components, this one is not easy to pick but I will finally “go there”.

A full strength and in-form GBR would be a legitimate title contender but this quartet is neither.

It is certainly possible for CAN to win but here they have only one realistic route to gold and that is via monumental foul-ups by both USA & AUS. Fair to say that one of them could well misfire; betting on both ….

On paper, you can certainly make a very legitimate case for AUS winning this; a full strength AUS team could well be favoured but they realistically cannot afford any substandard leg and the AUS females do not really have the… Read more »

Will
40 minutes ago

Nick santos swimming a 100 free??

BadShoulder
Reply to  Will
39 minutes ago

Gabriel Santos

Yikes
43 minutes ago

I hope Curzan has enough gas in the tank. She seems like she’s feeling her tough schedule at this point.

oxyswim
Reply to  Yikes
22 minutes ago

Wish they had gone Brown or Hinds to spell her.

Yikes
Reply to  oxyswim
13 minutes ago

Yeah, I was hoping the same…shes got the medley tomorrow, too. And more individuals…

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
46 minutes ago

Why do China always insist on flunking at least one relay every time?

Intereresting that GB are leading off with Dean after his stellar 46.9 relay split. Maybe they are testing out Burras’ flying start to see who should anchor the medley relay?

Paolo
50 minutes ago

1 Australia
2 USA
3 Canada

mcswammerstein
Reply to  Paolo
44 minutes ago

I think USA has the nod over the aussies. Held and Curry were better than any of the australian men since chalmers is MIA. huske was pretty close to ocallaghan and curzan can put down a nice leg as well especially since jack is out for aussies also

NMJ
Reply to  mcswammerstein
41 minutes ago

Chalmers is going 2nd and hes outsplit all the american men

Horninco
Reply to  mcswammerstein
29 minutes ago

Read the article?

AUS by about 0.8 unless USA girls or Curry o cork
Something special

Assuming 47.5/47.4 for USA men and 47.8/46.8 for Aussie men

Uncle_Reco
Reply to  mcswammerstein
28 minutes ago

And O’Callaghan won the 100 free……This is definitely going to be interesting

CanuckSwmFan
Reply to  Paolo
29 minutes ago

Maybe a tussle for bronze between Canada and GB? Liendo already will have had 2 races prior . Although he will have a bit of time would think won’t be at his best.

