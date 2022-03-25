Men’s NCAA Division I Championships: Day 3 Prelim Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
- Qualified relay teams
- Live stream link
The third day of the men’s NCAA Championships is set to get under way at 10 AM EST this morning, with prelim races in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back on tap. The University of Texas currently holds the lead with 180 points, but by a narrower margin than originally projected on the pre-meet psych sheets. The Florida Gators sit in second in 159, just ahead of Cal’s 158.
Top 10 team rankings after day 2:
- Texas: 180
- Florida: 159
- Cal: 158
- NC State: 124
- Arizona State: 111
- Georgia: 100
- Stanford: 94
- Indiana: 78
- Virginia: 70.5
- Virginia Tech: 69
The session will kick off with the 400 IM, headlined by Arizona State’s Leon Marchand. The freshman comes in with the top seed after blasting the first ever 1:37 200 IM last night, and may have his sights set on Chase Kalisz‘ NCAA record of 3:33.42.
Stanford’s Andrei Minakov comes in as the only seed under 44 seconds in the 100 fly, but Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan sits just behind him with a 44.08 seed. Grant House holds ASU’s second top seed of the morning in the 200 free, just ahead of Florida senior Kieran Smith. Sitting in the third seed is Georgia freshman Matt Sates, who won the 500 free last night in dominant fashion.
Minnesota’s Max McHugh comes in as the favorite in the 100 breast, seeded at a 50.58, just ahead of Alabama’s Derek Maas and Texas’ Caspar Corbeau. Those three are the only three swimmers seeded under 51 seconds. In the final event of the morning, the 100 back, Indiana’s Brendan Burns leads a tight field of competitors with his 44.31 from Big 10s, though Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger and Destin Lasco, who have been great so far this meet, are lurking.
400 IM
- NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42
- NCAA Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42
- American Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42
- US Open Record: Chase Kalisz (UGA): 3:33.42
Pool Record: Josh Prenot (CAL): 3:35.82
Top 8 finishers:
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 3:33.79
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 3:34.88
- Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 3:37.33
- Bobby Finke (FLOR- Senior): 3:37.84
- Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 3:37.97
- David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 3:38.90
- Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 3:39.10
- Sean Grieshop (CAL- 5Y): 3:39.62
Top seed Leon Marchand of Arizona State took care of business in the final heat, cruising to the win in 3:37.97 to have him seeded fifth heading into this evening. He was the lone A final qualifier from his heat.
In the team title race, Texas gets a huge boost with 3 A finalists, while Cal will also have three swims tonight with 2 A’s and a B.
In the second to last heat, Texas’ Carson Foster fired back at Hugo’s massive swim, posting a 3:33.79 to take the top spot with one heat to go. That swim is now the second fastest of all time behind Chase Kalisz‘ American record. We are now all but guaranteed to see a sub-3:40 swim miss the A final.
Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez left no doubt in the first circle seeded heat, putting together a masterful performance to take over the top spot with a 3:34.88. Gonzalez seems to have gotten the proverbial monkey off of his back from last year’s meet, where he posted the top time of the meet in the B final after missing the A final. Texas junior Jake Foster was runner-up behind Gonzalez in 3:37.33 to sit second with two heats remaining.
Texas sophomore David Johnston dominated the second heat in 3:38.90, leading wire to wire to four and a half seconds from his seed. Johnston now sits in second behind Finke.
Last year’s champion, Florida’s Bobby Finke was the lowest seeded swimmer to compete this morning, but dominated the first heat. Finke held the lead after the fly leg and never looked back, touching in 3:37.84, a near 10 second drop from his seed. Texas A&M’s Anze Ersen also impressed in heat one with a 3:41.68, a three second drop from his seed.
100 fly
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- Pool Record: Joseph Schooling (TEX): 44.01
Top 8 finishers:
- Andrei Minakov (STAN- Freshman): 43.77
- Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 44.21
- Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 44.24
- Tomer Frankel (IU- Sophomore): 44.38
- Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 44.43
- Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.61
- Umit Gures (HARV- Junior): 44.63
- Aiden Hayes (NCST): 44.78
Top seed Andrei Minakov of Stanford dominated the final heat to take the top seed with a 43.77, the only swimmer under 44 seconds. Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan qualified second in 44.21, a bit of redemption after being DQ’d in prelims last year.
There were four 44-second swims that did not make the B final, with IU’s Brendan Burns leading that group with a 44.81 to qualify 9th. Neither Texas nor Cal had any A finalists, though Texas has 2 in the B final while Cal has one B finalist.
Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando used a dominant back half to win the first circle seeded heat in 44.24, a new lifetime best and the field’s top time with two heats to go. Ohio State’s Alex Quach was the heat’s other sub 45 second swim with a 44.93.
The third heat saw Indiana’s Brendan Burns also drop a sub-45 before the circle seeded heats, touching in first in 44.81, just behind Hayes’ top time.
NC State freshman Aiden Hayes blasted a 44.78 out of the second heat, a new lifetime best that may threaten to score.
200 free
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- Meet Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- American Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- US Open Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- Pool Record: Townley Haas (TEX): 1:30.46
Top 8 finishers:
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 1:30.91
- Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 1:31.11
- Grant House (ASU- Senior): 1:31.63
- Trenton Julian (Cal- 5Y): 1:31.71
- Luke Miller (NCST- Sophomore): 1:31.78
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:31.90
- Murilo Sartori (LOU- Freshman): 1:31.99
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 1:32.00
Texas’ Drew Kibler earned the top seed heading into tonight’s final, touching in 1:30.91 to be the only swimmer under 1:31. Georgia freshman Matt Sates, who won the 500 free last night, qualified second in 1:31.63, while top seed Grant House qualified third in 1:31.63.
Cal will also have a swimmer in the A final with 5th year Trenton Julian qualifying fourth. Texas will also have two swimmers in the B, while Cal will have 1.
The Texas men moved way up from their seeds in heat four, with freshman Luke Hobdon hitting a 1:32.31 to take over the top spot. Luke Maurer of Stanford and Texas’ Coby Carrozza tied for 2nd in the head with a 1:32.58, just behind Gaziev. After qualifying for the A final, IU’s Tomer Frankel DFS’d the 200 free. Had he competed, he would have had 11 minutes and 29 seconds from the end of his 100 fly to the start of his 200 free heat.
Heat three saw Ohio State’s Ruslan Gaziev post a 1:32.56, a .7 second drop from his seed and putting him in the top position with four heats remaining.
100 breast
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69
- NCAA Meet Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69
- American Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69
- US Open Record: Ian Finnerty (IU): 49.69
- Pool Record: Evgenii Somov (LOU): 51.13
Top 8 finishers:
- Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 49.95
- Liam Bell (CAL- Junior): 50.66
- Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 50.77
- Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 50.87
- Derek Maas (BAMA- Junior): 51.15
- Dillon Hillis (FLOR- Senior): 51.27
- Trent Pellini (USC- 5Y): 51.33
- Jarel Dillard (TENN- Senior): 51.40
Top seeded Max McHugh of Minnesota took care of business this morning, qualifying first in 49.95, the only person in the field under 50 seconds. McHugh also becomes the second fastest performer ever behind only Ian Finnerty.
Bell qualified second, while his senior teammate Reece Whitley qualified fourth in 50.87. In between the Bears was Texas junior Caspar Corbeau, who was third in 50.77.
There will also be swim-off for 16th between Virginia Tech’s AJ Pouch and Louisville’s Denis Petrashov, who both finished in 51.92 this morning.
Cal’s Liam Bell posted a massive swim for the Bears in heat 4, touching in 50.66 in lane 8 to take the top spot with two heats remaining.
100 back
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49
- American Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49
- US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49
- Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal): 43.49
The good guys and the bad guys are tied at 5^3v before the backstroke
don’t sleep on albiero.
Seems like that would be uncomfortable.
How many 44’s are getting left out of the A final in this 1 Back?
44.54 probably isn’t going to be all that noteworthy when all is said and done (can’t believe I’m saying that) but what a last wall from Albeiro
Brian Benzing, a mid major sophomore qualified top of the B final in 100 Breast . Towson keeps pumping out great swimmers
49.95 second fastest time ever, looking easy on the prelims
Something is in the air at these NCAAs and I’m lovin it
3rd fastest time ever, 2nd fastest performer
Shoutout Brian Benzing, went to 2 last chance meets to qualify and just got 9th in the 100br outta the morning. Big time swim for an absolute hunk of a man
His reaction after the race was fantastic
The reincarnation of Jack Saunderson
McHugh looked extremely long on all walls. I’m so excited for tonight!!!!!!
Props to the Towson fella in lane 8!
Anyone else just see Max McHugh go 49.95, and then climb out of the pool immediately like it was no big deal? All of his turns were long. He could be wayyy faster tonight if he nails those turns, especially with how easily he dominates underwaters.
TX: 5/4
CAL: 5/3
FL: 3/2
NCSU: 3/0
Im excited to see this swedish giant swim the 100 back.
Benzing!
McHugh left the pool all of 15s after swimming a sub-50 100 breast…
Takeaways: 1. Massive flex on rest of the field
2. Record watch tonight?
Love the lack of celebration from McHugh. Touched the wall, quick look at 49 like he knew it was coming, then hopped out right away.
mchugh gets the 49 finally!!!
mchugh goes a historic sub 50 and just hops out instantly and leaves LMAO
McHugh sprung out of the water right after that 49.9. Definitely going faster tonight.
Swim off in 100br!?
McHugh under 50 @ 49.95. Morning swims today blowing my mind
49.95!!!!!
That’s a big swim for the Minnesota Max McHughs Plus One
Wow, 49,95 in prelims
That’s 2 A finalists flr Cal and 1 for texas right?
Cal 2 up in the 100 breast is big
Cal showing up in this event
Just got here to read this and…WTF!? 3:33 and 3:34 in 400 IM prelims and neither of them are Marchand, 4 44s out of 100 fly finals, man it’s just prelims but these would be fast finals times
Huge swim from Liam Bell. Roll Tide!(Yes I know he’s on Cal now but it’s fun to troll)
You go a 51 and get 6th in your heat… I need a drink
Wow big time swim by Bell
50.66 from Bell!
Braden called L. Maurer 200 Free B final in SwimSwam podcast
There’s a reason they call him “The Machine”
First look at Matt ‘Waterbug’ Fallon coming up here.
Carson: 3:33
Hugo: 3:34
Leon, tonight: “I’m going to show you the meaning of being lonely”
Carson is going that Leon did an All In Thursday night 200IM taper.
Magahey seems to have gravitated more towards the longer events since getting to Georgia. Made huge strides in the 500 and 1650, but the 43.1 speed he showed as a high school senior has stagnated or regressed a little.
The move has definitely paid off in those longer races though 💪🏻
I don’t think enough guys named Luke qualified for the evening finals heats in the 200 Free.
Texas 4 / 4
Cal 3 / 3
FL 2 / 2
NCSU 3 / 0
Cal/Texas close to a wash in the 200 free essentially based on their seed ups/downs, however DK is liable to win the event. He’s looking very good.
Cal expected backstroke edge see if Texas can get one A final there or Cal gets 3
Texas needs a big swim from Grimm here
Brooks was out of it at the 175 then charged home and touched out Dahlgren by .01. That was the difference
A final last year: 1:32.68
B final this year: 1:32.58
Does 1:32.00 get in?
I thnk 8th
Slow last heat compared to the first two.
Texas gonna be 1U/3D, Cal 1U/1D.
Probably the weakest event on paper for Cal and Texas’s best on paper.
Paper/historically
Texas only has 2 down.
Made the post prior to the last heat.
You were close – 1U/2D for Texas (1U/1D for Cal). Small bummer for Jett, second alternate.
100 fly is pretty weak for Cal
And for Texas. No A finalists for either.
I hope he doesn’t put a “Z” on his chest when he wins the final.
Wow, Kieran’s got to sweat it out for this last heat..
don’t think anyone but House and Curry will beat his 1:31.9 but that leaves him 8th… right?
Smith with a 1.31,90. Not good stuff
Only 0.2 slower than he was for 2nd out of prelims last year.
200 free about to be so tight
Has Sates been next to Magahey in every race so far?
Yes
Hobson not going to A final, Maurer/Carroza gonna be bubble for B final.
Hugh heat by texas!
Jake Mitchell did not look pleased after that 400IM
What happened?
added like 10+ seconds
I know that but Braden mentioned in a tweet he was expressing frustration so just figuring out what he meant
I guess that’s why you don’t try the 100 fly / 200 free double
Who did?
Hobson bout to pop tf off here
Carson blew too much of his load. Gotta save some to hold off Marchand tonight…
I still don’t think he would stand a chance
Imagine going a 44.8 in your 100 fly and not getting into the A final…
Minakov will break Dressels record no bap
No way
Texas gaining on Cal so far in both events and also remember Luke Hobson is seeded outside top 16 in 200 free.
No Danny K in the 200 🙁
200 free is about to be 1:31.7 to make it to the A Final.
Finals predictions:
1.Urlando
2.Minakov
3.Ramadan
Important note about foster: he didn’t actually add that much time yesterday from prelims to finals, he just had the guys around him drop A LOT.
Pretty sure the same will happend tonight, but we will see.
I wouldnt be suprised if you it takes fastet than 1:31,5 to make the A final, in the 2 free
i’m legit being serious but are we sure the pool is 50 yards??? I’ve seen a meet this fast ever.
5th year effect right?
im almost certain it isnt!
it evens says different in the articles description at the top
-> Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Once again, 8th place last year would have been 16th this year. The depth is unreal.
44.81 not making the A final jeez
43.77 holy smokes
4 44’s in the B final holy sheeeesh. 44 used to be in contention for the win in like 2014
44 was the ncaa record 7 years ago
0/1 Cal
0/2 Texas
Seems like Cal is holding serve so far. The next event will be big.
Minakov jammed his last turn, he will be dangerous tonight.
44.81 in 9th
Minakov 43.77
Is there somebody that can threat minakov tonight?
Ramadan
urlando had horrible turns and went 44.2. so maybe? 43.7 is very fast tho
When you realize the prelims stream is better than the finals stream…. ESPN, are you listening: *Leave the overhead camera view for the entirety of the race! Stop with the deck level angle!* and, *How hard is it to show all of the times right when they finish, just like you do in prelims!!!!*
I feel like they like the leader-split only graphic because it helps them to force feed big name narratives down the throats of the very few people watching who aren’t swimming fans
I mean, let’s not go overboard. They can both be horrible.
This is wholly me making things up, but my guess is the main broadcast isn’t using the same setup as the morning that auto displays all times during and at the end of the race. (It looks like something pre-built to do that in the morning.)
I just refreshed the live results and they were all there before the last heat started on my stream.
So THAT’S how they were updating them so fast.
So, the live stream we’re watching is NOT really live?! I feel betrayed.
Feels like a stretch to call it a stream either.
Yeah, Carson Foster’s finish was mentioned in the post above as he was touching the wall on my feed.
There’s always been some delay b/w them but that seemed a bit excessive!
IU butterfly showed up today. Someone alert Guerra
Ramadan: 44.21 top 4 all under 45 in that heat
44,21 for Ramadan
Leon looked like he was walking the dog his last 300
Ramadan with the clean start this year
That was a PB for Urlando with a bad 2nd turn and a pretty easy looking last lap. He can def go 43 tonight
I thought he looked long on one and short on another, but potato stream, so can’t really be sure.
Urlando 44.24
Quach 44.93
Wow 44.24 for luca with a botched 50 turn and long finish
Urlando is daddy
Jiang 45.00
So how many 44’s are going bottom in the fly and back? I’m gonna say at least 1 each
44.81 for Burns
Jiang gonna be on the bubble for the A final
Farris should have swam 100 Fly / 100 Back double… discuss
He should’ve done the 2 free/1 back double let’s be honest
44.78 for Hayes
new nag
dont sleep on finke
Finke is gonna close in 20. tonight and shock everyone by outtouching Marchand for the gold in 3:31:31 with a final 100 of 43.44
Weird to see only one swimmer each from Texas and California in 100 fly
Texas has 2
my bad there are two swimmers from Texas
I guess Texas isn’t putting 6 guys in the A final this time
I got my money on 3 guys under the record tonight
Hugo is known to have a really good freestyle, wonder if he saved up.
Let’s goooo Finke in the A final!!! Go gators!
400 IM: 3 up/0 down for Texas, 2 up/1 down for Cal. Happy for Louser having a pretty good meet so far after COVID canceled 2020 and I believe he got sick (?) in 2021.
Correct. Louser got both COVID and mono last year prior to Pacs.
My Foster over Marchand pick isn’t looking so terrible now *maniacal laugh*
Did you not watch the race?
Texas: 3/0
Cal: 2/1
Florida: 1/1
Carson will probably add time in the final now he’s left it all in the heats.
Brooks Fail! What did I tell you about him and consistency
So, how many hard strokes did Marchand do on that 4 IM?
Rowdy says zero
foster brothers will be next to each other tonight 💀
Cute
Cal 2 up 1 down, Texas 3 up
The IMers woke up and chose violence
3U/0D Texas
2U/1D Cal
8th place last year would have been 16th this year. Unreal.
Marchand looked like he didn’t take a hard stroke after butterfly. He’s still the favorite IMO for tonight.
Marchand was unbothered by the fast swims in front of him. Just saving his bullets for tonight.
It hurts seeing Leon finish and then looking across the pool and seeing Jake Mitchell approaching the flags to go into his final turn
Wow slow last heat, Grieshop is in A final
People a little jumpy ’cause the meet is so fast but 3:33 and 3:34 don’t like very smart swims..
last heat wasnt as fast as i thought
Carson ain’t playing games with Marchand today after his 200 IM
The Final is the only heat that matters.
marchand is 100% chillin
Marchand either taking it very easy or the 3:31 predictions are not gonna pan out.
Jake Mitchell doing a 400 IM cool down.
Bruh a 3:44 scored last year….
Louser going 336?
ummmm…. 1:43????
I’m crying. Hopefully these fast performances carry over to LC
Looks like GRieshop is gonna get bumped from the A final and Texas will most likely have 3 As
Carson ain’t playing around…but did he shoot his shot this morning?
wtf carson geez
Just would like to point out that Carson beat someone in the heat by over 15 seconds. That’s an impressive swim
Another shadow accolade for him…
a 3:34 and a 3:33 and Marchand hasn’t even gone yet…
what a swim for jake foster! so happy for him
Im gonna throw up so fast
great swim for Foster but why am i already worried about tonight?
because past history may be an indication of future performance
YOUUU! >:( you leave your dirty fingers off our boy carson tonight!
Have i made mysefl clear buddy? >:(
These guys didn’t come to mess around this morning.
My gosh
This meet is so good lol
Carson 0.3 off Chase’s record. Everybody showing up this morning!
Marchand go even faster you can do it!
So this event might be faster than last year by a little bit.
wow foster!!
oh boy tonight is gonna be fast
Foster with a 3:33
This heat is about to have 4 sub 340s
1:41.7 200 split in a 400 IM wtaf is Leon going sub 1:40 on the first 200??
Um is Carson about to go a 3:33
Good call
Hugo clearly learned from last year. What a swim.
Hugo touched at 2.42 for the 300 split of the 400 IM. Record tonight?
Jfc what are we about to watch tonight. Gonzales 3:34 in the morning and asleep the last 50
was a little hard to tell but he seemed to just be taking his time on his flip turns on the last 50
WOW HUGO
Lol, Hugo definitely swimming that to spite last year where he had the fastest time of the day but got 9th.
Hugo refusing to repeat last year’s situation (knock on wood)
3:34
Wow I don’t even think that was 100% for Hugo
Hog killing it 3:34.88
Hugo
335 for hugo in the morning?
wELL tHiS DIDn’T AgE weLL
Way off …. by 0.12 sec
What did they just announce about Sam?
Never mind… figured it out
Didn’t hear anything.
I believe it was just a shout out / support comment.
Plz Hugo, don’t dog this
He did not.
Finke almost 2 seconds faster than prelims last year. Could have been holding back less since he wasn’t in circle seeds this time, but definitely could seem him being 3:35 tonight.
I think it’s a combination of not being in the circles and subsequently having a hard time knowing if you’re actually on the pace, and everyone realizing that somehow they need to be more “on it” than ever in the prelims. Big props to the guys swimming 500/400 IM/Mile for just the sheer volume they have to do at a crazy level this meet
Missed Finkes heat cause I had to refresh and empty cache like 5 times before the stupid site would register my Spectrum login as valid.
Marchand’s insane versatility brings into focus the possibility of a sub 3:30 IM. I postulate:
23.0-26.0-49.0
26,5-26.0-52.5-1:41.5
29.75-29.5-59.25-2:30.75
25.0-24.0-49.0-3:29.75
What do you think Bobo?
Cotton Fields sighting
Jeez Finke 3:37.84 in heat 1!
making up for not making finals in 500
Finke not messing around this am
Looking like the 400im is going to be much faster than last year
And now the livestream doesn’t work for me since I’m back home
link?
Me: “Oh I might go make breakfast during the first couple heats of the 400 IM. I won’t miss anyone important.”
The first heat: Literally Bobby Finke
Weird seeing the defending champ seeded dead last in the 400 IM.
Heat Sheet?
On this page!
FUN FACT: The US is the only country to have had two 8 & Under swimmers win Olympic Gold Medals!
They are Cullen Jones and Lydia Jacoby.
Both are Leap Day Babies (born February 29). Jones had celebrated only 6 birthdays when he won a gold (4×100 free relay) in 2008, and Jacoby had celebrated only 4 birthdays when she won the 100 breast in 2021. Precocious indeed.
Enjoy the fast swimming today!
I got marchand going 3:31.84. Lock me in
Marchand at 3:31.12 lock it in.
I got him going 3:29.8. He’ll get his heart rate up from the orlando free fall and be ready to rock.
Marchand goes 3:32.8 tonight
3:29
Hook em!
I think Cal is about to wreck shop in the 100 Back.
Leon going to take down Chase’s record tonight.
how many go sub 50 in the 100 breast.
Anxious to see how some of these guys do with their doubles.
Can Texas get four up again in the IM? (I don’t think so)
Cal getting those out-of-circle-seed backstrokers into scoring position is gonna be the big turning point today. If they do, it could be over after tonight. If they don’t, and they end up with 2 or 3 of them in the 18-24 zone, it’ll be a battle tomorrow.
After Korstanje’s performance yesterday I am interested to see if he can do the upset in the 100 fly today. Hopefully we will see multiple 43’s!
We may not even see one 43. Minakov barely broke 44 at conference so it’s very possibly he’s a little off and goes 44 today.
inb4 Leon goes 3:30.69 tonight
Bold prediction, I’d go with 3:32.94
If he drops the same percent from Pac12s as the 2IM he goes 3:30.2
Predictions for Marchand 4 IM tonight?
3:31.9.