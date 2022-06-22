2022 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
The 2022 World Championships have made the turn and are now on the back nine, as we venture into the fifth of eight nights of finals in Budapest.
Day 5 should be dubbed “200 day,” as we’ve got a pair of individual 200-meter finals, three sets of 200-meter semis, and the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay to close things off.
Medals will be on the line in the women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 50 backstroke and men’s 200 IM, along with the relay, plus we’ve got semis in the women’s 100 free, men’s and women’s 200 breast, and the men’s 200 back.
Note: Arno Kamminga is a late scratch out of the men’s 200 breaststroke semi-finals.
The women’s 200 fly kicks us off, and it could be the first of many major international titles for burgeoning 15-year-old star Summer McIntosh, who enters as the top seed after setting a new World Junior Record of 2:05.79 in the semi-finals.
However, she’ll certainly be challenged with American Hali Flickinger (2:05.90) breathing down her neck, while Regan Smith will be coming in fresh after the semis was the second race of a double last night, and reigning Olympic champion Zhang Yufei will surely make things interesting.
The men’s 100 free will not feature the highly-anticipated showdown between Caeleb Dressel and David Popovici, as Dressel scratched the semis due to medical reasons (he is now out of the entire meet), but will see the 17-year-old Romanian Popovici take a stab at one of the oldest world records on the books.
Popovici set a new WJR of 47.13 in the semis, finding himself just over two-tenths shy of the 46.91 world record set by Cesar Cielo in 2009.
The women’s 50 backstroke final will be a tight one with the top five women separated by two-tenths in the semis, while the men’s 200 IM will see Leon Marchand vie for the medley double and take a run at becoming just the third swimmer in history under 1:55.
The other two? Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps.
Lochte’s world record stands at 1:54.00, and Marchand went a best of 1:55.75 in the semis, appearing to shut things down on the freestyle. The swim also came after he won silver in the 200 fly earlier in the session.
The women’s 4×200 free relay is a rematch of sorts from an epic battle at last summer’s Olympics, where China broke the world record and the U.S. and Australia also went under the existing mark. While the lineups have changed, the battle should still be a great one, and the Canadian women are favored by some to crash the party.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009 Chinese National Games
- Championship Record: 2:03.41, Jess Jess (AUS) – 2009 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2:03.86
- 2019 World Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.78
- Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2:05.20 WJR
- Hali Flickinger (USA), 2:06.08
- Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2:06.32
- Regan Smith (USA), 2:06.79
- Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:07.01
- Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:07.85
- Helena Bach (DEN) / Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:08.12
- –
Summer McIntosh locked horns with the three Olympic medalists in the women’s 200 butterfly and didn’t blink.
McIntosh was in a tight battle with Regan Smith, Zhang Yufei and Hali Flickinger through the first 150 of the 200 fly final, and then pulled away over the final stretch to claim gold in a time of 2:05.20, re-breaking her World Junior Record.
McIntosh had lowered the WJR in the semis down to 2:05.79, and at 15, wins her first world championship title after claiming silver earlier in the women’s 400 freestyle.
The Etobicoke Swim Club product also resets her Canadian National Record, wins Canada’s first-ever medal in this event, and becomes the youngest 200 fly world champion in history.
Zhang, the reigning Olympic champion, got out to an aggressive start, holding the lead at the 100-meter wall in 59.68. Smith moved up on the third 50 and sat less than three-tenths back of McIntosh, and then had a massive final turn to briefly hold the lead.
However, she slowly fell back, and was ultimately overtaken by McIntosh, Flickinger and Zhang over the closing meters.
Flickinger charged home in 32.82—second-fastest to McIntosh’s 32.58—to snag silver in 2:06.08, while Zhang won bronze in 2:06.32.
Smith took fourth in 2:06.79, while Australian Elizabeth Dekkers moved up from seventh at the halfway mark to claim fifth in 2:07.01, lowering her previous best time of 2:07.25.
Women’s 100 Freestyle – Semi-Finals
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Championships Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 51.96
- 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04
Finals Qualifiers:
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 52.85
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 53.02
- Torri Huske (USA), 53.04
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 53.18
- Cheng Yujie (CHN), 53.36
- Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 53.61
- Claire Curzan (USA), 53.62
- Marie Wattel (FRA), 53.82
Australian Mollie O’Callaghan continues to deliver some extraordinary back-half splits in the women’s 100 freestyle, essentially even-splitting her way to the top seed for tomorrow’s final in a time of 52.85.
O’Callaghan, who produced the fastest back-50 in history at the Australian Trials in 26.57, went even lower tonight, flipping in 26.42 at the 50 before closing in a scorching 26.43.
That moved the 18-year-old up to victory in the second semi, with American Torri Huske (53.04) setting a new best time for second and Canadian Kayla Sanchez (53.61) touching third. Huske had nearly a nine-tenths-of-a-second lead on O’Callaghan at the 50.
Huske and Sanchez advance through in third and sixth, while the other American entry, Claire Curzan, also moved through to the final from the heat in 53.62 for seventh.
Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who has a busy program for the rest of the meet, won the first semi in 53.02 over Canadian Penny Oleksiak (53.18), while China’s Cheng Yujie set a new best time in 53.36 as they advanced second, fourth and fifth.
The British women scratched the 800 free relay, with Freya Anderson racing here in the semis, but she failed to advance to the final, placing 12th in 54.19.
Australia’s Shayna Jack, who came into the competition seeded second after going 52.60 at the Australian Trials, broke her hand in warm-up and was forced to withdraw from the meet.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
- Championship Record: 46.91, Cesar Cesar (BRA) – 2009 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 47.02
- 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96
- David Popovici (ROU), 47.58
- Maxime Grousset (FRA), 47.64
- Josh Liendo (CAN), 47.71
- Pan Zhanle (CHN), 47.79
- Brooks Curry (USA), 48.00
- Nandor Nemeth (HUN), 48.13
- Lewis Burras (GBR), 48.23
- Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 48.31
Although the final of the men’s 100 freestyle ended up being significantly slower than the semis, we still witnessed a great race that saw David Popovici emerge victorious for his second title of the meet.
The 17-year-old Romanian overcame the likes of Maxime Grousset and Josh Liendo to win gold in a time of 47.58, over four-tenths shy of his personal best of 47.13 from the semis.
“This is only the beginning, we’ve got a long, long way ahead of us,” Popovici said post-race, adding that he was prouder of his performance in the 200 free.
France’s Grousset may have briefly held the lead over the closing meters, ultimately taking silver in 47.64 to near his PB of 47.52 set last summer.
Liendo, a 19-year-old Canadian, led at the 50 in 22.53 and narrowly held off China’s Pan Zhanle to get on the podium for the first time at a LC World Championship, clocking 47.71 after hitting a new best of 47.55 in the semis.
Overall, all eight swimmers were slower than the semis.
Pan claimed fourth in 47.79, recording the fastest back-half in the field at 24.84, while American Brooks Curry picked up fifth from Lane 1 in 48-flat.
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018 Asian Games
- Championship Record: 27.06, Zhao Jing (CHN) – 2009 World Championships
- 2019 World Champion: Olivia Smoliga (USA), 27.33
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.31
- Katharine Berkoff (USA), 27.39
- Analia Pigree (FRA), 27.40
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 27.43
- Regan Smith (USA) / Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.47
- –
- Medi Harris (GBR), 27.72
- Kira Toussaint (NED), 27.80
Kylie Masse picks up Canada’s third gold medal in as many events tonight, overcoming a tightly-bunched field to claim the women’s 50 backstroke in a time of 27.31.
While the time is slower than her National Record (27.18) and her semi-final swim (27.22), Masse wins a world title for the third straight championships, having claimed the 100 back in both 2017 and 2019. It’s also the first time a Canadian has won a medal in this event at the World Championships.
American Katharine Berkoff won silver in 27.39, out-touching France’s Analia Pigree (27.40) and Canada’s Ingrid Wilm (27.43). Berkoff is the fastest swimmer in the world this year, having broken the American Record in 27.12 at the U.S. Trials.
Pigree becomes France’s first-ever medalist in this event, having reset her French Record down to 27.29 in the semis. Wilm was also just off her best of 27.39 from last night.
Regan Smith and Kaylee McKeown, who we didn’t get to see go head-to-head (along with Masse) in the 100 back after McKeown withdrew, produced matching 27.47s to take fifth. Smith was coming off of a fourth-place finish in the 200 fly less than 30 minutes prior.
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
- Championships Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)
- 2019 World Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12
Finals Qualifiers:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS), 2:06.72
- Anton McKee (ISL), 2:08.74
- Yu Hanaguruma (JPN), 2:08.75
- Erik Persson (SWE), 2:08.84
- Matti Mattsson (FIN), 2:09.04
- Caspar Corbeau (NED), 2:09.17
- Nic Fink (USA), 2:09.23
- Ryuya Mura (JPN), 2:09.69
Newly-minted world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook sat with the field through 150 meters in the second semi of the men’s 200 breaststroke before taking off on the last length, qualifying first for the final in 2:06.72.
Stubblety-Cook, who broke the world record and became the first swimmer sub-2:06 in history last month at the Australian Championships in 2:05.95, came home in a blistering 32.02 to advance to the final over two seconds clear of the field.
Despite the fact that he looked like he was cruising for the majority of the swim, the 23-year-old Aussies’ swim is the ninth-fastest ever.
The battle for spots in the top eight was tight behind Stubblety-Cook, with Iceland’s Anton McKee taking second behind him in the second semi to claim Lane 5 for tomorrow in 2:08.74, breaking his National Record.
Japan’s Yu Hanaguruma (2:08.75) inched out Sweden’s Erik Persson (2:08.84) for the victory in the first semi, as they move through to the final in third and fourth.
The battle for silver in this event was blown wide open by the late withdrawal from Dutchman Arno Kamminga, who won silver in this event at the Olympics behind Stubblety-Cook.
The Olympic bronze medalist, Finland’s Matti Mattsson, qualified fifth for the final in 2:09.04, and has a penchant for coming through in big moments, so watch for him tomorrow.
American Nic Fink made the final in seventh, clocking 2:09.23, and could become the first swimmer in history to medal in all three breaststroke events at the same championships. Fink won the men’s 50 breast and was the runner-up in the 100 breast earlier in the competition.
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships
- Championship Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Wang Shun (CHN), 1:55.00
- 2019 World Champion: Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.14
- Leon Marchand (FRA), 1:55.22
- Carson Foster (USA), 1:55.71
- Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.22
- Chase Kalisz (USA), 1:56.43
- Tom Dean (GBR), 1:56.77
- Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:57.26
- Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 1:58.11
- Matt Sates (RSA), 1:58.27
Leon Marchand completes the medley sweep with a clutch performance in the final of the men’s 200 IM, coming through to win the gold medal after a tight battle with American Carson Foster.
Marchand, third at the 100-meter wall in 54.15, moved to the front of the pack with a 33.01 breaststroke split, and then held Foster at bay coming down the stretch on freestyle for a final time of 1:55.22.
Marchand’s time takes over half a second off his French Record of 1:55.75 set in the semis, and moves the 20-year-old up to sixth on the all-time performers’ list.
Foster got out fast, leading at the 50 (24.64) and 100 (53.39) walls before getting overtaken by Marchand on breast. The rising University of Texas junior held strong on the freestyle leg, nearly matching Marchand’s split (28.06 to 28.12) to win silver in 1:55.71.
That swim crushes Foster’s previous best of 1:56.44, set in the semis, as he becomes the 15th swimmer in history to break the 1:56 barrier.
2019 champion Daiya Seto fought hard over the back-half, out-dueling Chase Kalisz (the 2017 champion) for bronze in 1:56.22.
Kalisz, who was the lone swimmer sub-33 on breast (32.86), was fourth in 1:56.43, while Great Britain’s Tom Dean broke 1:57 for the first time to take fifth in 1:56.77.
19-year-old Hungarian Hubert Kos fed off the home crowd and got off to a blistering start, sitting second to Foster at the 100 in 53.47 (under world record pace by .01), but ultimately placed sixth in 1:57.26. Kos’ PB sits at 1:56.99 from last year’s European Championships.
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)
- Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:18.95
- 2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17
Finals Qualifiers:
- Jenna Strauch (AUS), 2:22.22
- Lilly King (USA), 2:22.58
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU), 2:23.66
- Kate Douglass (USA), 2:23.79
- Kelsey Wog (CAN), 2:23.82
- Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:24.06
- Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:24.46
- Francesca Fangio (ITA), 2:25.09
Australian Jenna Strauch dropped a big best time to win the first semi-final in the women’s 200 breaststroke, clocking 2:22.22 to down her previous PB of 2:23.12 set at last year’s Olympic Trials.
Lilly King, who is not racing at 100 percent in Budapest according to her coach, had a strong showing and nearly ran down Strauch to take second in heat in 2:22.58, qualifying second overall into the final.
King said post-race that she feels much better than she did after the 100 breast final, where she missed the podium in fourth as the two-time defending champion.
Lithuanian Kotryna Teterevkova (2:23.66) out-touched Canadian Kelsey Wog (2:23.82) to win the second semi, as they move through to the final in third and fifth, respectively. Both own best times in the 2:22-range.
American Kate Douglass, who clocked 2:21.43 at the U.S. Trials in April, advanced through in fourth in 2:23.79. Douglass is a multi-talented swimmer who won both the 50 free and 200 breast at the NCAA Championships earlier this year. She said post-race she’s really been focusing on this event over the last year, which helped lead her to break King’s all-time record in the short course-yard pool.
Two of the pre-race favorites to medal, the British duo of Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood, qualified sixth and seventh for the final with a pair of 2:24s, though well off their best times.
Like Freya Anderson in the 100 free, Wood would’ve been racing on Great Britain’s 800 free relay at the end of the session but they scratched.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- Championships Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27
- 2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40
Finals Qualifiers:
- Ryan Murphy (USA), 1:55.43
- Brodie Williams (GBR), 1:56.17
- Luke Greenbank (GBR), 1:56.42
- Mewen Tomac (FRA), 1:56.52
- Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:56.80
- Shaine Casas (USA), 1:56.90
- Roman Mityukov (SUI), 1:57.08
- Benedek Kovacs (HUN), 1:57.12
Ryan Murphy put his veteran experience to good use in the semi-finals of the men’s 200 back, exploding off the final turn and roaring home to the victory in a time of 1:55.43, producing the fastest closing split in the field by a wide margin at 28.25.
Murphy was the lone swimmer sub-1:56 in the semis, and will have a great opportunity to win his first career LC world title tomorrow night.
His American teammate Shaine Casas led the second semi through the 150, but was overtaken by Murphy, Frenchman Mewen Tomac (1:56.52) and Hungarian Adam Telegdy (1:56.80) down the closing meters. Casas still advanced to the final in sixth in 1:56.90, while Tomac and Telegdy sit fourth and fifth.
British teammates Brodie Williams (1:56.17) and Luke Greenbank (1:56.42) battled it out in the first semi, with Williams edging out his previous PB as they advance second and third, respectively.
Greenbank has won bronze in this event at both the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games behind Russian Evgeny Rylov and Murphy.
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 7:40.33, China (2021)
- Championships Record: 7:42.08, China, 2009
- 2021 Olympic Champion: China, 7:40.33
- 2019 World Champion: Australia, 7:41.50
- Relay Lineups
1:54.79 From Mcintosh!
McIntosh clips Yang’s 200fr winning time from yesterday!
Summer has arrived, jump on the bandwagon while you can.
Does Ceccon not have any 200 background?
This first leg reminds me of Missy Franklin in 2011.
Murphy looked like he was shot out of a gun on that last 50.
McIntosh is flying!
Surprised Canada led with McIntosh – she could have used some extra rest, even if just a few minutes.
Bold move, but it might pay off for them really.
I will feel sick until this race is over. Aus flubbing Olympic final still haunts my dreams
Bobby saying WINE-steen haunts my dreams. i know some Murricans pronounce it that way but it’s WINE-STEIN!
Casas’s stroke needs Jesus.
Carson Foster could get silver in this 200 back field lol
Canada gonna podium here to make up for 4th at the Olympics.
Hilarious interview by Ryan “I can beat you with any race strategy” Murphy
Does Casas always swim the 2 back like that? It looked so painful and didn’t seem like a smart strategy.. but glad he made it back!
Murphy will probably win by at least a second and a half. I don’t see anyone close to him.
Casas is gassed, don’t think he has it in him this meet.
I see Casas still hasn’t fixed his lane alignment, missing the 100 wall entirely (pushing off with his toetips), and his propensity to flip onto his front 4 meters out from the wall. Doesn’t he have a coach?
Mitch almost had me hoepful, but broke my heart as usual.
What about Casus tho – led for 150m then faded to 4th! That flailing technique cant be helping his cause lol.
And now…Thunderdome!
Looked like murph was dying on that 3rd 50 but homie was playing with his food
oh boy Casas is gonna be upset.
Murph toying with them
Murphy’s last underwater was unreal
Murphy was playing with that field, BEAUTIFUL last turn and 50
The turn at the 100 was something to see. Came up at about 13.5m and it looked so smooth.
Murphy playing games for 150 then rocketing off the wall
Casas meet piano
That last 50 from Murphy was disgusting.
faster than his 2nd 50 by 1.5s…..
Murphy just playing with everyone in the semis.
OMG – is Larkin actually gonna make the final?
Nope
Wasn’t expecting it but after his first 100 was hoping he was back to 2015/16 form. Sadly nope 🙁
just missed it
Watch out for K Doug. Shes coming for blood.
FOR SURE.
When are we gonna get a generational talent in the 200bk on the men’s side? The event is pretty thin right now, and there are only a few capable of being within 3s of the WR.
Put me in coach.
Was supposed to be Murphy but then he went to the gym too much 🙁
If im right 3 from each country at the comms…….Hodges for 100m
Thanks NBC! What a perfect time for the Ryan Murphy engagement photoshoot.
M 200 back is slow. I miss Rylov
Rylov didn’t even get past Lochte textile mark. He was good but nothing game changing.
There haven’t been many guys come up to replace Lochte/Irie/Clary.
That 2012 final is still the best 200bk we’ve seen in the last decade.
Yeah he’s been busy all right
Is Irie not swimming the 200? Strange…
Williams and Greenbank>>
Murphy is still the favourite, Casas isn’t going away either.
I know but they looked great
So did Murphy…
It’s amazing how GB have great male 200 Back swimmers but barely have anyone under 54 in the 100.
It’s strange. Nine men under 55s in the past few months alone, but only Greenbank under 54s, and that was only just. We have long had deeper backstroke ranks than any European country aside from Russia, but we’re still seemingly miles away from having a truly top table 100 backstroker.
That was a bit of a stinker from Edwards-Smith 😐 . He looked great in the heats though.
really bad last 20m 🙁
Actually very poor start not aided by similar quality turns, gave himself far too much to do. Little wonder he ran out of gas
Huge props to Lilly for swimming, despite not being at 100%.
What’s wrong with Lily King?
apparently had Covid recently
Does renshaw ever have a higher gear
A few thoughts:
Could see a gold for Carson but Marchand is still the guy to beat and he’s got a long way to go before breaking 1:54
I don’t even think Marchand is taking that wr down. 1:54.0 is soooooo underrated.
It’s underrated because Phelps and Lochte have come close to that so many times lol
Lilly King looked stronger
Much better & likely healthier too as the week goes on.
Also notable that Kate Douglass looked like she was doing a warm up swim. Not even breathing hard after that semi. She will be A LOT faster tomorrow night. Feels like it is Kate’s time in this event.
Wait, it just occurred to me; what ever happened to Tatjana Schoenmaker?
not swimming wrolds
Huh. Just saw Molly Renshaw for the first time… officially rooting for her
Because of her beautiful…stroke, right?
*bonk*
But accurate.
I was just thinking about how good Foster going to be on the 4×200. He’s clearly on better form than he was at US trials when he went 1:45.6, so I don’t think a 1:44 is out of the question. Combine that with Kibler and Smith being 1:45 low I think it’ll be a great relay
The British “reign of doom” is probably already over lol. Too much American talent coming through now.
America’s lacking a good 4th leg. America’s 4th guy, whoever it is, could conceivably drop a 1:48 stinker.
Julian, Carroza, Urlando, are all 1:46 swimmers.
They can put 4 guys in prelims and find a 1:46 guy
Brits – like Aussies and most Canucks and South Africans – tapering for Comm Games
Yeah, but they’ll be missing Dressel’s 1:42 or whatever people here think he can do.
Still kinda wild that Phelps was Marchand in the IMs, Milak in the flys, Popovici in the frees and probably Murphy in the backstrokes all at the same time. Never gonna see it again.
Ehh okay not Popovici maybe Sunwoo in the frees.
Circa 2007 he was Popovici in the free. His 100m freestyle leadoff for the relay would’ve won the individual event. We are never going to see anything like that again. His 200m freestyle world record that year was still the #2 textile time ever until Popovici beat it a few days ago.
Ahh yea that’s true I forgot the 100 free lead off in 07. Also woulda been third I think in Beijing with his lead off.
kate wasnt breathing hard at all during that interview watch out tmrw
She will win gold tomorrow.
Have to give major salute to Strauch. She knew she had to go out there and take on the race in order to make the final and she had both the form and the nerve to carry it off. Nice 1sec PB.
Well done Strosh, Strautch, Stretch, Str-owk or however u like to say it,,
Let’s just make it easier and call her Jenna! 🤣
It’s a lifetime goal to swim 1:11.11 or 2:22.22 or 4:44.44
2:22.22 is such a satisfying time to see
on the 22 June 2022
too too damned clever
Breakthrough performance from Strauch!!
Good onya Jenna Strauch!!! PB by 1 second and nice winning time of 2:22:22 😄👏🇦🇺
I’m in Aus and just woke up and quickly had a look. Saw this comment and forgot it was a semi and thought she had won a gold lol. I’m wide awake now.
Strauch has done so well so far!
Now that’s what we wanna see massive PB
Very pleasing after the slight disappointment in the 100 semis, not being able to repeat her heat swim.
Damn, hopefully Douglass has more in the tank for the final.
She looked like she was barely trying. I think she’s good.
Douglass’s stroke is beautiful
Regarding Popovichi, perhaps his training was more targeted to 200m this season (for the WJR).
Unfortunately there’s no more 50s tonight because those events make it easiest to see if there’s a current in the pool, the 50 back did have me suspicious but it’s just no possible to really tell by eye alone in the other events.
And for those who may not know there was infamously a current in the pool for much of Barcelona 2013 and a few smaller events have had the problem before.
Why isn’t anybody going 27 on the end of the IM?
***Tom Dean enters chat***
Tom Dean did.
As did Darnyi 30+ years ago
This is kind of the point I was making. I guess the guys these days just swim the race differently, preferring the fly-and-die method.
no freestyle specialists apparently except for Tom Dean. Duncan Scott usually closes in 27.xx.
the true question is: why isn’t anyone closing in Finkesque 25s?
Completely forgot that Leon just reset his French record.
Carson having himself a meet, excited to see our 4×200!
I kinda want to see him lead off, I think he can drop a 1:44.
Milak broke the pool yesterday perhaps that’s why nobody’s swimming faster today
With the way Carson’s swimming is there a chance the US automatically puts him into finals for the 800fr relay along with smith and kibler? Have Carrozza, Freeman, Julian, and Urlando? battle out for the last spot
He 100% should be automatically into the final. He’s proven it. Maybe try Bobby on the prelims and see what happens lol.
Doubt Finke can get below 1.46.
Probably but they can easily qualify with 1:46s and 1:47s.
Foster might get a 1:44 flat start 200 free if he’s allowed to lead offf with the he improvement he’s shown.
Just saw this, but I totally agree. He was 1:56/4:09 IM’s at Trials with a 1:45 low/mid 200 free, and this meet so far, he’s been 1:55/4:06 IM’s.
I hope Casas and MA take a shot at the 2IM again. With Leon, Carson, Wang Shun, Duncan, and those 2 it’s got the potential to be as competitive of an event as it’s ever been. Want the American guys to have a dogfight to make the team before a dogfight internationally.
Eventually Leon might leave everyone in his wake, but it’s still tight for now
wang doesn’t belong in the list IMO. he’s great don’t get me wrong but he’s the same group as Kalisz, Seto, Desplanches and the now retired Hagino. His days are also at the tail end now…
Maybe but his 1:55 even is the 3rd best performer ever.
He went 1:55.00 10 months ago and that’s the top lifetime best of any active swimmer. Let’s give a little more rope before writing guys off.
He’s coming off a knee injury and last year swam the fastest time ever outside of Lochte and Phelps. I wouldn’t write him off like that just yet.
He literally went 1.55.0 not even 11 months ago. Why would his days be over?
No medal but I’m glad to see Chase rebound so much here compared to his Tokyo times
He hasn’t quite been able to get his 200 and 400IM firing on all cylinders at the same time since 2017 and 2018, but he still manages to keep himself on the podium in one of them.
Can people stop saying so-and-so “shut it down with X meters to go”? 90% of the time it isn’t true.
huge swims by Foster (and Marchand of course) in both IMs! should be a very exciting race for years to come still
I think the pool is fatigued today from all the insane swims over the first 4 days!
Maybe the pool maintenance crew had a “late one” last night and accidently switched the chlorine with the local “moonshine”. Perhaps, instead of PED adverse findings, we may have some “SIUs” (Swimming Under the Influence) ??
Marchand and a chasing Foster are just what these medleys needed. We’ve been in a holding pattern with good but not next level swimmers in these events but I think these guys can push it beyond
Not sure what the 3rd gold medal Canada won in as many events was tonight. Only 2 golds in my reckoning. 3 medals in as many events though.
hilarous to hear ppl blaming the pool for slower than they expected times tonight
maybe they should stop hating on Dressel and Chalmers 2 guys who have delivered very fast times under pressure
that’s the joke
Despite that Foster PB. I guess it’s just something for people to say.
Leon’s fly just don’t lend itself to power. He looked like he was riding his stroke a little the first 50 to not let Carson get too much distance on him.
Marchand seem a bit fatigued. Nonetheless such a great time from him and Foster
Slow pool today.
So you’re saying that Foster set a PB in a slow pool and Marchand reset his French record in a slow pool? Alrighty
1:55.22 is still blazing, but I think his schedule is starting to take its toll as his first 150 looked less smooth than it did in the semis last night.
Side discussion but just how fast could Lochte and Phelps have been if they weren’t taking on such grueling schedules beforehand for these events???
Also I agree with the crowd for events 200m and up there just isn’t enough depth in the sport to warrant semis and the burden of the extra rounds is unfair to versatile swimmers.
Tbh I think the “problem” (given that they’re still the only two ever to swim 1:54s) is that they swam the races a little too controlled. Phelps imo could have been out a lot faster in the races but he never really tested the fly and die in the race.
‘versatile swimmers’ lol – in other sports like track and field athletes are restricted to only three individual events
Track is a different sport. The added impact of landing on hard land over and over again is just a different beast than the water. Having competed in both sports recovering from a hard effort on the track feels different and takes longer. For athletics you’re just never going to see someone race a 400m and then turn around and run a 200m 40 minutes later at a high level event the same way you would see swimmers race a 100 and then turn around and swim a 50. It’s not a good comparison.
Any combination of 200/400IM, 200FR, 100/200FL for Phelps, 100/200BK for Lochte, 4x200FR, 4×100 relays is insane enough. Being constantly on the podium for almost all these events? Even crazier.
Great swim for Carson big PB and joins the sub 1:56 gang
Happy for Carson! Two silvers at his first major competition is legit.
Still only Phelps and Lochte are the only ones to break 1:54.
16 times between them.
Casas going 1:51 to save this session
Now THAT would be the something. Would rival Milak’s 200fl.
MA’s best time nearly wins that, lol.
Getting his swim overlaid onto the field like a ghost in Mario Kart would be v enjoyable.
MA needs to scratch all his events and only swim the 200im
Foster and Marchand will be far beyond him by Paris even if he focuses on it. They’re younger, and have faaaaaar better bases going 4:04 and 4:06 400IMs.
Yeah there’s no way MA swims the 200IM again.
This is supposed to be a fast pool, remember 2017. I don’t get it!
I saw it on the fly for LM it looked so forced and slow. No flow. Head position way too high never got down to that relaxed streamlined position before the catch. It was over then
Okay I know that was still a quick time by Marchand but he was slower the whole way and just didn’t shut down the last 50. They’ve done to the pool today there’s no way suddenly everyone got slower
Or maybe everyone’s just getting sick lol there seems to be something going around
I think he had a different strategy. Didn’t he go faster than he did in semis?
I think he might’ve almost hit the lane rope and had to correct himself at the start of the last lap? Incredible swim regardless!
If not hit it, he sure was close and had to correct himself. That was very evident.
“who are you scared of?”
“everybody”
lol maybe all those comments are swimmers being scared of others is not that far fetched
Congrats to Leon, but WOW great time for Foster! PB by almost a second.
Marchand 33.0 breast split was relatively pedestrian for him, given that his 400 IM was a 33.4 on the first 50 of his BR.
It’s also about the same as the best Phelps/Lochte BR splits (but both usually much quicker on fly/back/free)
This session is mid
Great race by both Marchand and foster
Foster needs to improve in the breast because that where Marchand won it
It was an incredible final turn as well… like he gained a solid meter just pushing off
stop stop stop that interview is a train wreck
who asks the winner “who were you must scared of”?
honestly she’s not that bad and at least she keeps them short
She is better than the interviewers from the first 2 sessions, but she still seems a bit inexperienced, which is strange for such a high profile event.
Very diplomatic answer from Marchand
I actually liked that question
Lol, you don’t watch other sports do you?
not a 1’54 but a great race anyway! Foster also destroyed his PB
Amazing effort Carson. But wow can Marchand and Carson find more to go under 1:54?
Carson in the breast. Marchand in the back.
Hometown heros and going out way too hard in the 2 IM and dying hard, name a more iconic combo.
Tbf Kos’ final looked exactly like his semi. his breaststroke is not that good compared to the rest of the field
WR predictions tonight:
SwimSwam: 2
Reality: 0
Reality is often disappointing.
Marchand will get there, but unreal how fast lochte and Phelps were
Still remember that 2011 race.
Ain’t they gonna go ape s..t in Paris 2024
Okay seriously what sort of voodoo did they put in the pool today
Man, I think we really take for granted just how amazing 1:54s are.
Reminder that 1:54 was breached by Mike in 07 and still only he and Lochte have been there.
If im not mistaken wasn’t phelps
1:54 in either 2015 nats or Rio as well?
Phelps was 1:54.6 in Rio.
He was 1:54 at both events at grandpa age !
Come on Carson!
Nah, something is 100% wrong with the pool today. No way Marchand goes practically the same time after a fully rested day compared to having swum the 200FL Final 20 minutes prior.
0.5 quicker isn’t the same time.
it’s also Day 5. I understand these swimmers are awesome but fatigue has to be starting to set in after that much racing
These swimmers swim big lineups their entire life. It amazes me the weight swimswam commenters put on doubles at this level. Marchand is 20 years young and a 400 IMer. He can race 400 meters in a session.
Ouch that lane rope
Ooooh Foster might pay for that first 100.
Do we finally see a 1:54 today to join Phelps and Lochte on the list?
I think so. 1:54.88 is my prediction
I don’t think we see a WR, but like 1:54.6 or something, yeah I think so.
If Marchand goes like 1:56 there’s officially something wrong with the pool today
Friendly reminder that Marchand was only .24 off of WR pace before shutting it down on the freestyle, and that was after a 200 fly.
That Lochte freestyle split of 27.49 is quite fast but WR undoubtedly on watch IMO
Lochte was a 1:44 200 freestyler that year and had another 1:44 freestyler and famous fast closer Phelps pushing him for that 27.49 split
you guys need to stop jinxing people with WR predictions
CMON LEON!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t long for the days of supersuits to return, but wouldn’t it be fascinating to see how fast the 100fr WR could get now?
Yea I always wonder.
Dressel 20.5 perhaps.
Him and chalmers 46.5?
And not a fan of his but Sun Yang would have thrown a nasty time in the 400
Barring the other finalists ganging up and locking him in the ready room …. or spiking his coffee; its hard to see ZSC being troubled tomorrow night. Note to coaches; whatever Jack was doing when she busted her hand; ensure ZSC doesn’t.
“Spiking his coffee” don’t tell his biggest rival
Ultimate gigachad moment for DP on the podium. Kid just exudes confidence
“Man-child?” Does he even know what that term means??
“Did u get blasted the night before your race?” 😀
Don’t sleep on Grousset in Paris
Frfr
Dressel could’ve won, but I hope he gets well too soon.
He wasn’t here, but his previous times in 100 free finals from 2017 to 2020 suggests that.
Duh…
Popovici has had Thorpe and Potec awarding his gold medals, lovely for him
Dave go get yourself a big steak……Looks like you need it.
Links to watch for free?
Yes, search my comments below.
ustv.go for the Olympic channel, though my recommendation is to get a VPN and watch the Australian or Canadian stream.
Free VPN & cbc.ca
or vpn and register (just use fake address with Sydney 2000 postcode) at https://www.9now.com.au/live/fina-world-championships
I like how they have the drummer with a full drumset when the only percussion in the track is just a Tom roll…
I just noticed too – like what does the drummer have to actually do?
Wait did I miss something, why isn’t Kamminga swimming?
sick
Pulled out – sick
Nic Fink’s ‘turn around and lower the shades’ walk-out clip is probably my favorite I’ve seen
Show your athletes Stub Cook’s vids 24/7.
Poetry in motion
Easiest 2:06 ever. How much faster can this event get??
He may have a 2.05.8 tomorrow night…..Didn’t pull the whip until 40 to go
Plus he was a bit slower off the blocks tonight
Have there been many semis faster than 2-06,7?
ZSC seen what Mollie did on the last lap and said i can match that.
Who was in charge of the chemicals for this pool overnight??
Seems to be a lot slower.
Yeah something’s up tbh
Que Sun Yang: “You were saying..?”
Matt Wilson had one decent swim 3 years ago and bounced
If by decent you mean tied world record and got 2nd at the WC then yeah I guess that’s just decent. (Though very true he’s been pretty off form ever since).
Wait, a WR is only decent????? 😳
The standards at SwimSwam at borderline unreasonable.
I wonder if the 200BR is slow due to the insane DQ bender FINA’s been on
(aside from S-C, it would seem)
What is DQ?
RE: McIntosh isn’t youngest 200 fly WC champ – Caulkins was 15 and 7 months when she won in 1978.
We call her Mrs Stockwell these days 😉
Charlie Swanson now wins the best walk-out video award
in my ;aptop and mobile result and coment are not updated after 100 free female
Swanson with the best walkout image behind him lmao dudes playing VR.
The field in the 200 breast has much less depth than in the previous few years, which makes some sense given how much of a revolution the event has seen recently and how the swimmers who drove it are mostly now past their prime.
Wilson is going to run away with this
Wilson?
Wait I’m an *word swimswam doesn’t like* I got Wilson and Stubbtlety-Cook mixed up I need more coffee…
Anyone disappointed in Popovici not breaking the WR is ridiculous. He won the world title, and hasn’t really had the expectations like he has this meet. It’s hard for anyone let alone a 17yo who looks like he’s 130 pounds soaking wet. Imo he has delivered flawlessly.
The guy went the fastest anyone regardless of age has gone in the 2 free in almost a decade, he’s a maniac
People expecting a WR from a teenager in an event with one of the oldest WRs on the books was also ridiculous…
“Casual nod at the end of the race” seems to be the theme of the meet.
Wow you couldn’t imagine that going any slower
I feel like everyone is saying it’s a slam dunk Milak will go super fast. It’s possible, maybe even probable, but remember his 100 fly was also a total dud the last time he set the 200 fly WR.
last year though he was only a half second off his WR – and could’ve gotten closer to it had it not been for his suit – and his 100 fly was smoking. so let’s all hope he’s in the same type of form as last year rather than 2019.
51.8 100 split in the 200 fly though. Doesn’t mean he’ll break the WR, but seems like 50.low would be the floor, as long as he’s feeling decent.
2.06.3 ZSC
The final being slower due to all the waves/wash created by the big athletes seems to be a uniquely 100fr thing, doesn’t it? We don’t see it in the 50 or the 200, or the other strokes.
I think that’s largely due to the force that the turn creates in the 100 free.
Yeah that probably is it – the difference in power/speed from 100 to 200 is probably significant enough that there isn’t that same “wash” in the 200.
Agreed. Now if he can get some stellar underwaters to help him get under that wave, he’ll be unstoppable.
And to add, in the 50 Dressel’s start typically gets him clean-ish water for the whole race.
Big turn at 50 M. 200 free has more separation. 50 can be crap shoot if swimmers are too close at wall
Sometimes I think we’ve expected so much from a teen in his Worlds debut, and its not even unreasonable, he literally won the 100/200 free double even with the absence of some stars and threatened an insane world record at 17, but we need to see the bigger picture here.
I think this WC should primarily be about the experience for Popovici first and foremost, to taste gold. He may not have met some of his expectations for someone of his calibre, but this will really prepare him for the Chalmers/Dressel showdown next year when he has to fight for it harder than he had today.
There was NO WAY he was gonna get WR. Too young and not strong enough yet though he is some talent. Predictions on here over the last coupla days were laughable really.
People are insane. Saying Caeleb was scared, David was gonna go 46.7 Just insane takes.
I feel like there’s a huge mental barrier around WR’s in the men’s 100 free. We’ve had so many 46.9s, 47.0s, and 47.1s, but everyone still seems to feel like that WR is nearly unbreakable. Didn’t Hunter Armstrong and Thomas Ceccon both just break sprint backstroke WRs by a quarter second? As close as so many people have been to 46.91, you gotta think it’s partially psychological.
I don’t know that it’s any more psychological than other events. The 100 free is probably the most competitive event on the men’s side of the sport. 47 low is hard!
Kylie Masse is so likable, and by far the most dependable female backstroker. She doesn’t miss the podium. Ever.
France is having themselves a nice little meet! Pigree is a huge talent and she could have won that if she hadn’t lunged so early for the finish. Their best female backstroker (Moluh) isn’t even at the meet as she’s targeting Euro Juniors. If they could get a breaststroker, they’d have a nice medley relay going.
Mollie’s back end straight outta Chalmersville
Interviewer: so Nic, how does it feel to be an elderly senior citizen at this meet, have you seen our early bird special?
His age has been spoken about so much and he’s only 28.
maybe because it’s the first time he’s winning individuals
Just realized there are technically six ‘200’ races tonight. Pretty silly
So glad Regan got that 100 gold. She’s struggling a lot lately. Would love to see her get back to form.
One argument for getting rid of semis is that finals will generally be a lot faster.
I agree big time !
Definitely for races over 200 and above
It definitely cuts the margin for error out though. Easy to miss the top 8, even for a gold medal contender, if they happen to have a bad morning.
Would they still have to race the final that night, or would you advocate for a day off in between?
Wait so would heats and finals be on the same day? That could still mean that Finals are slower too.
“Nic was too busy to interview yesterday, so here’s his interview from yesterday.”
Did the coaches not make Berkoff aware that the starter is quick this meet. Her start was slow
How did Berkhoff get 2nd French girls final stroke was clearly ahead of her
Anyone thinking he was certainly beating Cielo is actually just insane. He has the potential but going under 47 in a final for a 100 is a serious challenge. Time and time again we see these guys struggle to even replicate their low 47s in finals. Hope Caeleb is healthy for Paris the 100M will be wide open for both this and maybe the fly? Milak could set a huge time soon.
Not saying Dressel is past his prime, but at an age many would consider his prime, he got close but no cigar. It is very hard.
Regan had two very respectable swims even if the final placings might be disappointing, just like Lochte in 2012.
Certainly handled that far better than another American swimmer earlier this week
if berkoffs start had a faster reaction time she wouldve won easily
“If my Grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike”
Agree starter has been fast this meet and she seemed not aware of that
Nice of them to put up the WR line for the w50bk, as the entire field is basically getting smoked by it equally.
David did the very rare double win. He was also battling major waves on both sides of him the last 50 knowing myself it’s much harder to swim in that. One last thing is David has 3 more major meets this year to get it.
Yeah, the last double champion in the 100-200 for men at WC/Olympics was…Hoogie in 2000?
Imagine having a time machine 10 years ago and getting a look at this comment section where everyone is disappointed by someone “only” doing a 47.5 in the 100 free.
That happens when multiple people swim 47 lows.
Considering a 47.5 won the 2012 Olympics, I’d say it was to be expected that the sport would be beyond a 47.5 winning in 2022
Well to be fair when Adrian won London 2012 with a 47.5 Aussies did think the result/time was disappointing because Maggie was 47.1 at trials a couple months earlier.
Dressel pulled out for nothing – what a slow final, and a shame that king kyle and Caeleb weren’t there to challenge popovici.
I guess Milak prob scared him even more than Popovici, so at least he spared himself the embarrasment of getting flogged by Milak in his beloved 100m Fly 🙂