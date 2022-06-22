2022 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
- Live Results
The 5th day of the 2022 World Championships is here. Prelims this morning will consist of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and the women’s 4×200 free relay. We’ll get to see recently minted World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook from Australia at the height of his powers in the 200 breast. American Nic Fink, the Gold medalist in the 50 breast last night, will also be int he mix, however, 100 breast Champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy will not be in the event.
The women’s 100 free is looking to be one of the most highly contested races of these Championships, even without Siobhan Haughey. The final heat of prelims this morning will feature 200 free champion Junxuan Yang of China and 100 fly champion Torri Huske out of the U.S. That heat will also feature #2 swimmer in the world this year Shayna Jack of Australia, as well as American Claire Curzan, who posted a speedy split on the anchor of the U.S. mixed medley relay last night.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Championships Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 51.96
- 2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 53.49
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 53.70
- Torri Huske (USA) – 53.72
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 53.78
- Kayla Sanchez (CAN) – 54.06
- Anna Hopkin (GBR) – 54.08
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED) – 54.13
- Junxuan Yang (CHN) – 54.18
- Marie Wattel (FRA)/Kalia Antoniou (CYP) – 54.25
- –
- Yujie Cheng (CHN)/Claire Curzan (USA) – 54.28
- –
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 54.37
- Freya Anderson (GBR) – 54.40
- Stephanie Balduccini (BRA) – 54.48
- Janja Segel (SLO) – 54.56
Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin looked awesome on the first 50 of heat 5, but was quickly challenged by Penny Oleksiak on the second 50. Oleksiak would take the heat in 53.70, with Hopkin right behind in 54.08.
#1 swimmer in the world this year, Mollie O’Callaghan out of Australia, took the 6th heat thanks to massive effort on the final 50. She ran down Sarah Sjostrom on the 2nd lap, finishing in 53.49. Sjostrom was in excellent form as well, clocking a 53.78. O’Callaghan was stellar in her splitting, swimming a 26.58 on the first 50, then coming home in 26.91.
We already knew about Siobhan Haughey, but Australian Shayna Jack was also out of this morning’s prelims. It was 100 fly Gold medalist Torri Huske who took the final heat, swimming a 53.72.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)
- Championships Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27
- 2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Shaine Casas (USA) – 1:56.66
- Joshua Edwards-Smith (AUS) – 1:56.85
- Ryan Murphy (USA) – 1:56.96
- Brodie Paul Williams (GBR) – 1:57.09
- Mewen Tomac (FRA) – 1:57.21
- Luke Greenbank (GBR) – 1:57.33
- Adam Telegdy (HUN) – 1:57.82
- Benedek Bendeguz Kovacs (HUN) – 1:57.88
- Juho Lee (KOR) – 1:57.89
- Yohan Ndoye-Brouard (FRA) – 1:58.10
- Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:58.58
- Roman Mityukov (SUI) – 1:58.61
- Jan Cejka (CZE) – 1:58.65
- Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) – 1:59.25
- Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) – 1:59.61
- Yeziel Morales Miranda (PUR) – 1:59.77
In his debut race of these World Championships, USA’s Shaine Casas posted a field-leading 1:56.66. Casas was blistering on the first half of the race, splitting 56.27, the fastest first 100 in the field this morning by half a second. He paid for it a bit on the back end, splitting 30.29 and 30.10 on the final two 50s, but his final time of 1:56.66 would still earn him the top seed for semifinals.
Australian Joshua Edwards-Smith was equally as great, swimming a 1:56.85. The 19-year-old was slower going out, splitting 57.20 on the first 100, but came home in 59.65 on the final 100, keeping all 4 of his 50s under 30 seconds.
After a fantastic 51.97 for Silver in the 100 back final two days ago, American Ryan Murphy clocked a 1:56.96 this morning, posting the #3 time of the morning.
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)
- Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA)
- 2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Kelsey Wog (CAN) – 2:24.37
- Lilly King (USA) – 2:24.46
- Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 2:24.79
- Kate Douglass (USA)/Molly Renshaw (GBR) – 2:25.54
- –
- Jenna Strauch (AUS) – 2:25.56
- Francesca Fangio (ITA) – 2:25.70
- Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 2:25.74
- Abbie Wood (GBR) – 2:25.95
- Jingyao Yu (CHN) – 2:26.07
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 2:26.85
- Lisa Mamie (SUI) – 2:27.28
- Abbey Harkin (AUS) – 2:27.44
- Kristyna Horska (CZE) – 2:27.84
- Sua Moon (KOR) – 2:27.91
- Eszter Bekesi (HUN) – 2:27.95
Canadian Kelsey Wog posted the top time of prelims, clocking a 2:24.37. She was excellent in the middle 100, swimming a 36.69 on the 2nd 50 and 37.03 on the 3rd 50. She tapered off a bit at the end, splitting 37.68 on the final 50, but was able to post the top time of the morning nonetheless.
Lilly King was right behind, posting the 2nd fastest time of the morning with a 2:24.46. King was slow on the 3rd 50, splitting 38.20, but was able to turn it back on coming home, splitting 36.94 on the final 50.
Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova was the only other swimmer under 2:25 this morning. She was great through the first 150 meters, but struggled coming home, splitting a 38.15.
In her debut at these Championships, American Kate Douglass tied for 4th with Great Britain’s Molly Renshaw, both swimming a 2:25.54.
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
- Championships Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)
- 2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)
- 2019 World Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12
Top 16 Qualifiers:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS) – 2:09.09
- Caspar Corbeau (NED) – 2:09.15
- Charlie Swanson (USA) – 2:09.36
- Erik Persson (SWE) – 2:09.58
- Anton McKee (ISL) – 2:09.69
- Yu Hanaguruma (JPN) – 2:09.86
- Matti Mattsson (FIN) – 2:10.05
- Ryuya Mura (JPN) – 2:10.20
- Nic Fink (USA) – 2:10.27
- Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:10.33
- Sung Jae Cho (KOR) – 2:10.69
- Dawid Wiekiera (POL) – 2:10.86
- James Wilby (GBR) – 2:11.29
- Lyubomir Epitropov (BUL) – 2:11.52
- Denis Petrashov (KGZ) – 2:11.88
- Matthew Wilson (AUS) – 2:11.89
The breaststroke DQs continue, as the 4th heat of the men’s 200 breast saw 3 swimmers disqualified after a lengthy video review.
In the final heat, Caspar Corbeau got out to the early lead, establishing a massive lead by the 125m mark. World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook, always a blistering fast finisher, ran Corbeau down on the final 50. 50 breast Gold medalist Nic Fink was also in the final heat, taking 3rd and safely advancing to semifinals.
Outside of Stubblety-Cook, fellow Aussie Matthew Wilson narrowly made it back for semis, finishing 16th with a 2:11.89.
American Charlie Swanson was solid this morning, swimming a 2:09.36. That swim comes in just off his personal best of 2:08.84, which he swam at the U.S. selection meet in late April.
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS
- World Record: 7:40.33, China (2021)
- Championships Record: 7:42.08, China, 2009
- 2021 Olympic Champion: China, 7:40.33
- 2019 World Champion: Australia, 7:41.50
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Australia – 7:47.61
- China – 7:49.08
- United States – 7:49.25
- Canada – 7:53.59
- Hungary – 7:56.52
- Brazil – 7:57.93
- Japan – 7:58.67
- Great Britain – 7:59.87
The times were fairly slow this morning, with Great Britain making it back for finals with a 7:59.87.
The United States rolled through the first heat event, pulling away from Canada as the race progressed. American anchor Bella Sims was the only bright spot for Team USA this morning, splitting a field-leading 1:55.91. That will all but certainly land Sims, who only made the U.S. team on the 4×200 free relay, a spot on tonight’s relay team. Claire Weinstein finished 10th in the semifinals of the 200 free 2 days ago with a 1:56.9, but was well off that this morning, posting a 1:58.35 on the 2nd leg.
The 2nd heat saw a fantastic race develop between Australia and China, with Australia pulling away over the final 300 meters. Australia’s Lani Pallister was a big difference maker for her team, splitting 1:56.86 on the 2nd leg. Kiah Melverton anchored the Aussies home in 1:56.49.
How would great Britain cope in this relay…..Freya almost didn’t go sub2:00,
Sims 1:55.91 fastest split from anyone from both semis? Wow was not expecting that. Hope she can replicate that later in the finals if coaches decide to use her…she has a tendency to take her race out fast on the 200, maybe put her on the leadoff a pull a 2011 Missy Franklin? I wonder what lineup the Aussie gonna use.
So have we given up on the idea of a Walsh 1:54.7 yet?
It’s going to be wild if Summer McIntosh ends up 200 butterfly world champion and Kate Douglass 200 breaststroke world champion. I’m sure everybody had that combo a year ago.
Sleeping on CAN here in the 4*2 comments. In comes:
If all fire tonight then they could be looking in the 741-2 range and have as much chance to win as each… Read more »
I don’t know why people are counting out Canada. I am certainly not. I want Aus to win, but if we lose, I hope it’s to Canada. Canada would get their first ever long course relay gold at Olympics/WCs
Most definitely not counting CAN out of this one IF they bring in McIntosh.
In all honesty, this is a complete (choose your own adjective) to pick because, to be honest, none of the 4 “players” look anything special.
In short, you can make a defensible case pro/con for each. I’ll hold my call until I see the finals line-ups ….. and which set… Read more »
100% Summer will swim the relay. 200 fly leads the session so plenty of wd time. Even if there is concern about a bit of fatigue, her 154 upside far better choice than one of the remaining 157/8s…
Agree fully that to win, CAN must include her. However, there is no escaping the reality that any 200fly hurts and a full-out one is going to have a legacy somewhat more than “a bit of fatigue” no matter the euphoria.
Both Kayla and penny are swimming 100free semis
As does MOC. The most problematic double for CAN may be McIntosh with 200fly final
I think Summer’s likely to be on a high after the 200 fly based on how strong she looked in the semis. I’m pretty confident she can pull off a great double.
Summer will probably manage the double better than the sprinters. Hopefully the 100 free semis are slow.
She’s young she’ll be fine.
Or are you already forgetting Zhang Yufei in Tokyo where she swam 2:03 in 200 fly final and 1:54 in 4×200 in the same session?
Zhang Yufei has never split 1:54.
Helpful they are also 2nd on the program after 2fly.
Summer should be fine. Don’t underestimate youth, confidence and adrenaline. Regan drew alongside her early on the final lap of 200 semis tonight yet Summer drew away easily then had a huge smile when she saw the time.
I haven’t seen numbers but that appeared to be a breakthrough swim for Bella Sims. Maybe she should concentrate on shorter distances.
Will AUS choose Neale over Pallister for finals team? Probably I guess.
I’m betting the finals team is already chosen and they were just going through the motions to qualify.
O’Callaghan Wilson Neale Melverton
Same thing for the Canadian team.
You’re voting for the front-loaded approach again?
I wonder if Bobby is correct, and the US will put Ledecky first? That might influence the Aust order.
PS. not much there from the Australians to inspire great confidence; I hope you’re correct about the ‘going through the motions’ !
Every nation seems slow this meet. Comm Games 4×2 prob gonna be faster winning time.
I’m not suggesting an order just saying what I think the team will be.
Alas, I fear you may be correct. AUS coaches seemingly have a propensity for forgetting the 11th Commandment
She swam well in the Tokyo Olympics, so not on recent form.
She did the best she could after being thrown the swimming equivalent of a “hospital pass”. It doesn’t negate the fact that she really should not have been in that finals line-up, at least NOT without having any race outing beforehand.
Totally agree… Dean Boxall totally screwed that relay lineup for Tokyo and even for his swimmer Mollie O..imagine if she had that Tokyo experience under her belt she’d be much better prepared for this one coming up
Having the 100free semis in the same session tonight isn’t exactly ideal if you’re expecting her to be the gamechanger for this relay. Fully agree that having that relay final under her belt would be greatly advantageous for her this time round.
Aussie coaches/management screwed us out of an Olympic Gold last year but hopefully the girls are fired up this year. China look scarier in 2022 though.
The Aussie coaches were too cocky and didn’t expect the poor times by Titmus and McKeon on the relay.
However, Boxall did say, keeping MOC off the final keeps the fire burning.
I expect a big swim from her tonite or Comm games.
But sometimes you only have one shot at the Olympics and I think Boxall was banking on the fact that Mollie is young and has Paris to look forward to which is never guaranteed of course .. meanwhile he probably thought some of the elder statesmen in the team “deserved” their finals relay spots in the Olympics over a young kid
Based on that I’d probably let her anchor the team ..
Sorry for Claire who seems to be struggling a bit in the morning as seen in the individual event maybe she’s capable to drop more time in the afternoon but it’s all experience for her. Hopefully she’ll be super ready for 2024
AUS CHN USA for the medals (though most of us already knew that).
What are you eliminating Canada for?
because of AUS CHN USA
Where are the USA going to get all these super fast 200 freestylers from to make you so sure lol
That and two of China’s record-breaking team are badly out of form so we’ll see what happens with them
China have 3 to bring into their finals team. Gold medallist, Bronze medallist & 200 Fly Olympic champ.
IF CAN brings in McIntosh then they could well be in the mix. If they don’t then they probably come up short.
Don’t ask me who’s going to win, this one’s a complete lottery.
There’s no way they’d leave McIntosh on the bench.