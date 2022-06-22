2022 World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 5th day of the 2022 World Championships is here. Prelims this morning will consist of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 breast, and the women’s 4×200 free relay. We’ll get to see recently minted World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook from Australia at the height of his powers in the 200 breast. American Nic Fink, the Gold medalist in the 50 breast last night, will also be int he mix, however, 100 breast Champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy will not be in the event.

The women’s 100 free is looking to be one of the most highly contested races of these Championships, even without Siobhan Haughey. The final heat of prelims this morning will feature 200 free champion Junxuan Yang of China and 100 fly champion Torri Huske out of the U.S. That heat will also feature #2 swimmer in the world this year Shayna Jack of Australia, as well as American Claire Curzan, who posted a speedy split on the anchor of the U.S. mixed medley relay last night.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

Championships Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

, SWE (2017) 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 51.96

2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin looked awesome on the first 50 of heat 5, but was quickly challenged by Penny Oleksiak on the second 50. Oleksiak would take the heat in 53.70, with Hopkin right behind in 54.08.

#1 swimmer in the world this year, Mollie O’Callaghan out of Australia, took the 6th heat thanks to massive effort on the final 50. She ran down Sarah Sjostrom on the 2nd lap, finishing in 53.49. Sjostrom was in excellent form as well, clocking a 53.78. O’Callaghan was stellar in her splitting, swimming a 26.58 on the first 50, then coming home in 26.91.

We already knew about Siobhan Haughey, but Australian Shayna Jack was also out of this morning’s prelims. It was 100 fly Gold medalist Torri Huske who took the final heat, swimming a 53.72.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)

Championships Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)

2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27

2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40

Top 16 Qualifiers:

In his debut race of these World Championships, USA’s Shaine Casas posted a field-leading 1:56.66. Casas was blistering on the first half of the race, splitting 56.27, the fastest first 100 in the field this morning by half a second. He paid for it a bit on the back end, splitting 30.29 and 30.10 on the final two 50s, but his final time of 1:56.66 would still earn him the top seed for semifinals.

Australian Joshua Edwards-Smith was equally as great, swimming a 1:56.85. The 19-year-old was slower going out, splitting 57.20 on the first 100, but came home in 59.65 on the final 100, keeping all 4 of his 50s under 30 seconds.

After a fantastic 51.97 for Silver in the 100 back final two days ago, American Ryan Murphy clocked a 1:56.96 this morning, posting the #3 time of the morning.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)

Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)

2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA)

2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Canadian Kelsey Wog posted the top time of prelims, clocking a 2:24.37. She was excellent in the middle 100, swimming a 36.69 on the 2nd 50 and 37.03 on the 3rd 50. She tapered off a bit at the end, splitting 37.68 on the final 50, but was able to post the top time of the morning nonetheless.

Lilly King was right behind, posting the 2nd fastest time of the morning with a 2:24.46. King was slow on the 3rd 50, splitting 38.20, but was able to turn it back on coming home, splitting 36.94 on the final 50.

Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova was the only other swimmer under 2:25 this morning. She was great through the first 150 meters, but struggled coming home, splitting a 38.15.

In her debut at these Championships, American Kate Douglass tied for 4th with Great Britain’s Molly Renshaw, both swimming a 2:25.54.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)

, AUS (2022) Championships Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)

2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)

(AUS) 2019 World Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12

Top 16 Qualifiers:

The breaststroke DQs continue, as the 4th heat of the men’s 200 breast saw 3 swimmers disqualified after a lengthy video review.

In the final heat, Caspar Corbeau got out to the early lead, establishing a massive lead by the 125m mark. World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook, always a blistering fast finisher, ran Corbeau down on the final 50. 50 breast Gold medalist Nic Fink was also in the final heat, taking 3rd and safely advancing to semifinals.

Outside of Stubblety-Cook, fellow Aussie Matthew Wilson narrowly made it back for semis, finishing 16th with a 2:11.89.

American Charlie Swanson was solid this morning, swimming a 2:09.36. That swim comes in just off his personal best of 2:08.84, which he swam at the U.S. selection meet in late April.

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: 7:40.33, China (2021)

Championships Record: 7:42.08, China, 2009

2021 Olympic Champion: China, 7:40.33

2019 World Champion: Australia, 7:41.50

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Australia – 7:47.61 China – 7:49.08 United States – 7:49.25 Canada – 7:53.59 Hungary – 7:56.52 Brazil – 7:57.93 Japan – 7:58.67 Great Britain – 7:59.87

The times were fairly slow this morning, with Great Britain making it back for finals with a 7:59.87.

The United States rolled through the first heat event, pulling away from Canada as the race progressed. American anchor Bella Sims was the only bright spot for Team USA this morning, splitting a field-leading 1:55.91. That will all but certainly land Sims, who only made the U.S. team on the 4×200 free relay, a spot on tonight’s relay team. Claire Weinstein finished 10th in the semifinals of the 200 free 2 days ago with a 1:56.9, but was well off that this morning, posting a 1:58.35 on the 2nd leg.

The 2nd heat saw a fantastic race develop between Australia and China, with Australia pulling away over the final 300 meters. Australia’s Lani Pallister was a big difference maker for her team, splitting 1:56.86 on the 2nd leg. Kiah Melverton anchored the Aussies home in 1:56.49.