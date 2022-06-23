Futures Qualifier Avery Fuhr Chooses Southern Methodist Mustangs for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Southern Methodist University has picked up a verbal commitment from breaststroke specialist Avery Fuhr for its class of 2026. Fuhr is a recent graduate of Klein Oak High School and she is a year-round competitor with the Premier Aquatics Club of Klein.

It’s surreal to be announcing my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic pursuits on The Hilltop! Thank you to my mom, Coach Mike & Coach Eriek at PACK, and my current and previous teammates for supporting me through this incredible journey. And thank you to JV for teaching me to always believe to achieve. Go Mustangs! Pony Up!

Fuhr is a 2022 Futures qualifier in the 100 breast. In Febraury, she competed at the Texas Region IV-6A Championships in the 100 breast and 50 free. She touched 9th in prelims of the 50 free in a time of 24.62. She went on to make it back in the A-final of the 100 breast. In finals, she finished second behind The Woodlands High School’s Evlin Riederer for a silver medal. She lowered her own school record with her time of 1:04.84.

Fuhr first broke the Klein Oak High School 100 breast record as a sophomore. The record stood for 27 years before Fuhr knocked it down.

Her regional swims qualified for the state meet in the 100 breast and the 200 free relay. She finished 22nd and 12th, respecitvely.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.26

100 free – 53.43

100 breast – 1:04.84

200 breast – 2:22.83

200 back – 2:06.96

The Mustangs will welcome Fuhr on campus this fall, where she will begin training with the team. The women placed second behind the University of Houston at the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships. Senior swimmer Gabriella Grobler and junior diver Nicole Stambo picked up two gold medals each. Grobler also brought home bronze for the Mustangs in the 400 IM and was on two medal-earning relays.

Fuhr’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 100 and 200 breast and the 50 free.

In the fall, she will be joined by Kirsten Schlortt, Caroline Sullivan, Anne Bellah, and Hannah Lockeyer as a member of Southern Methodist University’s class of 2026.

