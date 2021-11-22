Futures Finalist Hannah Lockyer Commits to SMU for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple-time Futures finalist, Hannah Lockyer of the Crow Canyon Sharks has announced her intent to join Southern Methodist University beginning in the fall of 2022. Lockyer is from Danville, California where she attends Monte Vista High School. This season, she was named as her high school team’s captain.

I am so excited to announce NLI signing to swim and study at Southern Methodist University ! I would like to thank my parents, coaches and teammates for supporting me through me journey. Pony up !!

A versatile swimmer, Lockyer’s best races are the breaststroke and IM events. At the Futures Championships in Santa Clarita, she was a D-finalist in both IM events and the 200 breast. In that breaststroke event, she hit a new lifetime best in the long course pool, racing to a time of 2:43.16 during finals to snag 28th in the event. She also added a 30th place finish in the 200 IM (2:26.22) and 26th place finish in the 400 IM (5:12.38).

In the short course pool, she had multiple A-final appearances at the Sectionals Meet in St. George last spring, including a 5th place finish in the 100 breast. While she was slightly faster during prelims, she finished at 1:05.10 during finals. She also took 8th in the 400 IM (4:36.06) and 6th in the 200 breast (2:21.33).

Top SCY Times

100 back – 57.31

100 breast – 1:04.37

200 breast – 2:20.03

200 IM – 2:05.30

400 IM – 4:27.79

With her best times, Lockyer would have been right in the mix with Southern Methodist’s best swimmers in the breast and IM events last season. She would have been the team’s fifth-fastest performer in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM, as well as the third fastest on the team in the 400 IM. Her times would have also put her on the edge of qualifying for the A-final at the conference championship meet.

Last season the SMU women came in second at the American Athletic Conference Championships, falling to Houston but topping Cincinnati and Tulane. While the team graduated it’s top performer in the IM after last season, Jenna Watson, who was an A-finalist at the conference championships in both the 200 breast and 400 IM, will have two years of overlap with Lockyer when she arrives on campus next fall.

SMU announced just last month that they would be further expanding their aquatic facilities, with the plans to begin construction on an outdoor 50-meter pool being released. When the pool is complete, SMU will be the only university in the United States to have both indoor and outdoor Olympic size pools on it’s campus.

The American Athletic Conference is set to undergo a series of changes over the course of Lockyer’s time in the conference. Current conference members Cincinatti and Houston were both announced to be joining the Big-12 Conference by 2025, while FAU, North Texas, and Rice are set to join the AAC after departing Conference USA.

