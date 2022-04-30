2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
We have come to the last session of the 2022 U.S. International Trials. The World Championship team is nearly complete, but tonight’s session will determine who will represent Team USA in the last six events. Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke are the runaway favorites in the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free, respectively, but there will be competition for the second slot in each race.
It will be an exciting race in the women’s 200 IM, with Alex Walsh, Beata Nelson, and Leah Hayes all capable of taking home the prize. The 200 IM could be a repeat of the 400 IM final, pitting Olympic 400 IM gold medalist Chase Kalisz against his younger protégé, Carson Foster.
We will wrap up with the finals of the 50 free, where top-seeded Abbey Weitzeil is hoping to make the team. But she will have to beat a slew of younger sprinters – Erika Brown, Kate Douglass, and Claire Curzan – all of whom qualified ahead of her. Finally, we will have another matchup between Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew in the men’s 50 free. Andrew qualified .03 faster, but Dressel is the American Record-holder in the event.
Saturday, April 30
Women’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- American Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- US Open Record 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Jr World Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- FINA “A” cut: 16:29.57
- SwimSwam Preview: W1500 Free
Podium:
- Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 15:38.99
- Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 15:51.36
- Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:15.87
- Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:22.78
- Michaela Mattes, Sarasota – 16:23.44
- Elise Bauer, Florida – 16:33.48
- Madelyn Donohoe, Virginia – 16:34.31
- Sierra Schmidt, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:36.06
2021-2022 LCM Women 1500 Free
Ledecky
15:38.99
|2
|Katie
Grimes
|USA
|15:51.36
|04/30
|3
|Li
Bingjie
|CHN
|15:58.43
|09/22
|4
|Anastasiia
Kirpichnikova
|RUS
|15:59.15
|12/11
|5
|Simona
Quadarella
|ITA
|15:59.32
|04/11
Women’s 200 Meter Individual Medley – Finals
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)
- US Open Record 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)
- Jr World Record: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
- FINA “A” cut: 2:12.98
- SwimSwam Preview: W200 IM
Podium:
- Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:07.84
- Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park – 2:09.99
- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 2:11.80
- Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:13.28
- Isabelle Odgers, Unattached – 2:15.33
- Sara Stotler, Tennessee – 2:15.40
- Abby Hay, University of Louisville – 2:16.30
- Teagan O’Dell, Irvine Novaquatics – 2:17.62
Men’s 200 Meter Individual Medley – Finals
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- US Open Record 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)
- Jr World Record: 1:57.06 – Haiyang Qin (2017)
- FINA “A” cut: 1:59.76
- SwimSwam Preview: M200 IM
Podium:
- Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 1:56.21
- Carson Foster, Texas – 1:56.65
- Sam Stewart, Unattached – 1:57.70
- Trenton Julian, Unattached / Destin Lasco, Unattached – 1:58.42
- –
- Jake Foster, Texas – 1:58.64
- Grant House, Unattached – 1:59.23
- Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:59.83
Men’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009)
- American Record: 7:41.87 – Bobby Finke (2021)
- US Open Record 7:44.57 – Zane Grothe (2018)
- Jr World Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (2013)
- FINA “A” cut: 7:53.11
- SwimSwam Preview: M800 Free
Podium:
Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)
- US Open Record 24.10 – Simone Manuel (2018)
- Jr World Record: 24.33 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
- FINA “A” cut: 25.04
- SwimSwam Preview: W50 Free
Podium:
Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Finals
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)
- American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019 and 2021)
- US Open Record 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- Jr World Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)
- FINA “A” cut: 22.18
- SwimSwam Preview: M50 Free
Podium:
Alex Walsh! Leah Hayes! Leah missed the Jr WR by .01! So happy Leah made the team after her DQ/not DQ roller coaster this morning.
Interviewer: ” *Insert swimmer name here*, Rowdy called that *insert generic quote here*, how much does the mean to you?”
The swimmer: …
*If the swimmer is a veteran of team USA*
Interviewer: “how much does it mean to you to make this team?”
The swimmer: “Uh yeah it’s great”
Interviewer: “Tell us your future plans”
The swimmer: “I’m going to train and get ready for world’s”
Interviewer: “Thank you”
Will Gallant had a great college season this year – one to watch for. Should be a race with Clark and Dant for a spot. The 800 is sort of Dant’s sweet spot though, if he can build a decent cushion going into the last 50m. Clark should be really good though – went out in 7:55 in his 1500 when his 800 PB is 7:54.
Funny how Alex Walsh is a monster 200 IMer, and has no other really competitive event. Then you’ve got Kate Douglass who is competitive across lots of events, but doesn’t do the 200 IM.
I think Alex could have a legit 200 breaststroke as well.
I’d say Walsh is competitive in every 200, either LC or SC.
Beata putting up some solid times in LCM this year. I hope she sticks with it because I think a 100/200 free spot could pan out in this cycle. Probably reliant on the ISL existing to make that a financial reality though.
Who did Kalisz say his mentor was? Didnt catch it.
Phelps.
The Peoples Champion Sun Yang
Nice to see so many fans in the stands without masks! Same with on deck personnel!
LOL look at all the people you got salty with this comment
Wow, a swimmer who actually said words of substance in an interview? Kalisz and Armstrong new favorite swimmers for this reason.
I liked Michael and Drew’s SwimSwam interviews. Very in depth