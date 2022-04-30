2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

We have come to the last session of the 2022 U.S. International Trials. The World Championship team is nearly complete, but tonight’s session will determine who will represent Team USA in the last six events. Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke are the runaway favorites in the women’s 1500 free and men’s 800 free, respectively, but there will be competition for the second slot in each race.

It will be an exciting race in the women’s 200 IM, with Alex Walsh, Beata Nelson, and Leah Hayes all capable of taking home the prize. The 200 IM could be a repeat of the 400 IM final, pitting Olympic 400 IM gold medalist Chase Kalisz against his younger protégé, Carson Foster.

We will wrap up with the finals of the 50 free, where top-seeded Abbey Weitzeil is hoping to make the team. But she will have to beat a slew of younger sprinters – Erika Brown, Kate Douglass, and Claire Curzan – all of whom qualified ahead of her. Finally, we will have another matchup between Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew in the men’s 50 free. Andrew qualified .03 faster, but Dressel is the American Record-holder in the event.

Saturday, April 30

Women’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 15:38.99 Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 15:51.36 Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:15.87 Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:22.78 Michaela Mattes, Sarasota – 16:23.44 Elise Bauer, Florida – 16:33.48 Madelyn Donohoe, Virginia – 16:34.31 Sierra Schmidt, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:36.06

Women’s 200 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

US Open Record 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

Jr World Record: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

FINA “A” cut: 2:12.98

Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:07.84 Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park – 2:09.99 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 2:11.80 Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:13.28 Isabelle Odgers, Unattached – 2:15.33 Sara Stotler, Tennessee – 2:15.40 Abby Hay, University of Louisville – 2:16.30 Teagan O’Dell, Irvine Novaquatics – 2:17.62

Men’s 200 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

US Open Record 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

Jr World Record: 1:57.06 – Haiyang Qin (2017)

FINA “A” cut: 1:59.76

Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 1:56.21 Carson Foster, Texas – 1:56.65 Sam Stewart, Unattached – 1:57.70 Trenton Julian, Unattached / Destin Lasco, Unattached – 1:58.42 – Jake Foster, Texas – 1:58.64 Grant House, Unattached – 1:59.23 Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:59.83

Men’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009)

American Record: 7:41.87 – Bobby Finke (2021)

(2021) US Open Record 7:44.57 – Zane Grothe (2018)

Jr World Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (2013)

FINA “A” cut: 7:53.11

Women’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

US Open Record 24.10 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Jr World Record: 24.33 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

FINA “A” cut: 25.04

Men’s 50 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)

American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019 and 2021)

US Open Record 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Jr World Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)

FINA “A” cut: 22.18

