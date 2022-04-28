U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Day three of USA Swimming’s International Team Trials get underway this morning in Greensboro with more spots on Team USAs World Championships roster up for grabs. This morning’s session will feature prelim races in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast and 50 back, with racing starting at 9 AM EST.
Olympic medalists Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger kick off the session in the women’s 400 IM, while Carson Foster, who made his first major senior international team in the 200 free last night, comes in as the top seed in the 400 IM.
In the women’s 100 fly, Stanford freshman and American Record holder Torri Huske comes in as the top seed, while her future Stanford teammate Claire Curzan is seeded right behind her. World Record holder Caeleb Dressel headlines the 100 fly.
World Record holder Lilly King will go head to head with 100 breast Olympic champ Lydia Jacoby in the 50 breast, while Michael Andrew holds the top seed in the 50 breast. In the 50 back, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy come in with the top seeds.
Women’s 400 IM
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36 (2016)
- American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12 (2008)
- US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07 (2015)
- Junior World Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP): 4:38.53 (2019)
Men’s 400 IM
- World Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84 (2008)
- American Record: Michael Phelps: 4:03.84 (2008)
- US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84 (2008)
- Junior World Record: Ilia Borodin (RUS): 4:11.17 (2017)
Women’s 100 fly
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48 (2016)
- American Record: Torri Huske: 55.66 (2021)
- American Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66 (2021)
- Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 56.46
Men’s 100 fly
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA): 49.45 (2021)
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel: 49.45 (2021)
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA): 49.76 (2021)
- Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 50.62 (2017)
Women’s 50 breast
- World Record: Lilly King (USA): 29.40 (2017)
- American Record: Lilly King: 29.40 (2017)
- US Open Record: Lilly King (USA): 29.62 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA): 29.61 (2020)
Men’s 50 breast
- World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR): 25.95
- American Record: Kevin Cordes: 26.76 (2015)
- US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA): 26.84 (2018)
- Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA): 26.97 (2017)
Women’s 50 back
- World Record: Xiang Liu (CHN): 26.98 (2018)
- American Record: Olivia Smoliga: 27.33 (2018)
- US Open Record: Olivia Smoliga (USA): 27.33 (2018)
- Junior World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS): 27.49 (2016)
Men’s 50 back
- World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 24.00 (2018)
- American Record: Ryan Murphy: 24.24 (2018)
- US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (USA): 24.24 (2018)
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 24.00 (2018)
Would love to see curzan officially break the WJR in the 100 fly since it wasn’t ratified last year
ayo where the heat sheets at
Heat sheets?
For the past 3 US Trials meets, the Women’s 400 IM has always delivered the drama. In 2017, the Ryan Lochte rule. In 2018, the McHugh/Forde upset in a 4 woman race. In 2021, the 4 woman race and that final 100 meters of chaos. Even with a thin field today, have to wonder if another suspenseful race is on deck tonight.
That 2021 race was something else
Ladies and gentilimen.
What time does Carson go this morning?
4:10.81
4:11.90
Carson, let’s try 4:14 this morning and then 4:06 tonight . What you think?
4:14 doesn’t make the A final
Is Andrew swimming both 50s ?
Is a mistake in the women’s 50 breast, Pilato now holds the 50 Breast world record, not king 👍
Not ratified yet.
FYI folks…. 99% of these mistakes are because FIN has not (will not) ratify times in a timely fashion.