U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEET

Day three of USA Swimming’s International Team Trials get underway this morning in Greensboro with more spots on Team USAs World Championships roster up for grabs. This morning’s session will feature prelim races in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast and 50 back, with racing starting at 9 AM EST.

Olympic medalists Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger kick off the session in the women’s 400 IM, while Carson Foster, who made his first major senior international team in the 200 free last night, comes in as the top seed in the 400 IM.

In the women’s 100 fly, Stanford freshman and American Record holder Torri Huske comes in as the top seed, while her future Stanford teammate Claire Curzan is seeded right behind her. World Record holder Caeleb Dressel headlines the 100 fly.

World Record holder Lilly King will go head to head with 100 breast Olympic champ Lydia Jacoby in the 50 breast, while Michael Andrew holds the top seed in the 50 breast. In the 50 back, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy come in with the top seeds.

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36 (2016)

American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12 (2008)

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07 (2015)

Junior World Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP): 4:38.53 (2019)

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84 (2008)

American Record: Michael Phelps: 4:03.84 (2008)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84 (2008)

Junior World Record: Ilia Borodin (RUS): 4:11.17 (2017)

Women’s 100 fly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48 (2016)

American Record: Torri Huske : 55.66 (2021)

: 55.66 (2021) American Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66 (2021)

(USA): 55.66 (2021) Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 56.46

Men’s 100 fly

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA): 49.45 (2021)

(USA): 49.45 (2021) American Record: Caeleb Dressel : 49.45 (2021)

: 49.45 (2021) US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA): 49.76 (2021)

(USA): 49.76 (2021) Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 50.62 (2017)

Women’s 50 breast

World Record: Lilly King (USA): 29.40 (2017)

(USA): 29.40 (2017) American Record: Lilly King : 29.40 (2017)

: 29.40 (2017) US Open Record: Lilly King (USA): 29.62 (2018)

(USA): 29.62 (2018) World Junior Record: Benedetta Pilato (ITA): 29.61 (2020)

Men’s 50 breast

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR): 25.95

American Record: Kevin Cordes: 26.76 (2015)

US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA): 26.84 (2018)

(USA): 26.84 (2018) Junior World Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA): 26.97 (2017)

Women’s 50 back

World Record: Xiang Liu (CHN): 26.98 (2018)

American Record: Olivia Smoliga: 27.33 (2018)

US Open Record: Olivia Smoliga (USA): 27.33 (2018)

Junior World Record: Minna Atherton (AUS): 27.49 (2016)

Men’s 50 back