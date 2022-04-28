Bellio, Jansen Shine As Etobicoke Wins Eastern Canadian Championship Banner

2022 Eastern Canadian Championships

April 21-24, 2022

Pointe-Claire, Quebec

LCM (50m)

Katrina Bellio and Ella Jansen were among the standouts for the Etobicoke Swim Club at the 2022 Eastern Canadian Swimming Championships last weekend in Pointe-Claire, as the two swimmers combined for seven wins and helped lead ESWIM to the overall team title.

Jansen won five events over the course of the meet, topping the women’s 100 free (56.59), 200 free (1:59.84), 200 back (2:14.53), 50 fly (27.40) and 200 IM (2:15.68), setting best times in all but the 200 free and 200 IM.

The 16-year-old picked up a trio of third-place finishes at the Canadian World Trials in early April, leading to her being named to the roster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Bellio, who qualified for the Canadian World Championship team at Trials, having placed first in the women’s 800 freestyle, won that event in Pointe-Claire in a time of 8:41.00, just over two seconds off her winning time at trials (8:38.90). The 17-year-old owns a best time of 8:38.06, set last June at the 2021 Olympic Trials.

Bellio also topped the 400 free (4:15.24), having set a PB of 4:11.06 in early April in Victoria.

Another top performer on the women’s side was Julie Brousseau, who swims for the Nepean Kanata Barracudas.

The 16-year-old may have only registered one victory, topping the 100 breast (1:12.43), but up competitive times in taking second to Jansen in the 100 free (56.90) and third to Jansen and Bellio in the 200 free (2:01.26). She was also the runner-up to Jansen in the 200 IM (2:16.73).

The top performer on the men’s side was Pointe-Claire’s Eric Brown, who won the men’s 200 free (1:50.86), 400 free (3:55.87), 800 free (8:20.19) and 200 IM (2:05.68). Brown, who was named to both the Canadian Open Water World Championship and Commonwealth Games teams, set best times in all but the 800 free, having been a blistering 7:59.68 at the Trials in Victoria.

Brown helped lead Pointe-Claire to the men’s team title, while Jansen and Bellio played a big part in leading Etobicoke to the women’s crown.

Brown and Jansen were also the high-point winners on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively.

