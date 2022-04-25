UCSC Boys Lower 15-17 400 Medley Relay NAG At Western Canadian Champs

2022 Speedo Western Canadian Championships

April 21-24, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

LCM (50m)

The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) was a force at the 2022 Western Canadian Championships over the weekend, roaring to the overall team title with several standout individual performances coming throughout the competition.

Headlining those performances was the men’s 400 medley relay, where the quartet of Aiden Norman, Jett Verjee, Nicholas Duncan and Lorne Wigginton combined for a time of 3:48.35 to lower the previous Canadian boys’ 15-17 National Age Group Record of 3:49.47.

That mark was set by Ajax Swimming in 3:49.47, with Canadian Olympian Javier Acevedo notably anchoring that squad in 49.64.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Ajax Swimming, 2015 UCSC, 2022 Philip Kay – 59.21 Aiden Norman – 57.10 Ryan Telford – 1:04.11 Jett Verjee – 1:04.60 Ryan Kelly – 56.51 Nicholas Duncan – 54.58 Javier Acevedo – 49.64 Lorne Wigginton – 52.07 3:49.47 3:48.35

WILM CLOCKS 27.7 50 BACK

Cascade Swim Club’s Ingrid Wilm raced just one event, the women’s 50 back, where she put up a personal best time of 27.73 to rank fifth in the world this season. Wilm set her previous best of 27.78 in February.

OTHER AGE GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

Duncan also set of pair of Alberta Provincial Age Group Records for 15-year-old boys, winning gold in the 100 fly (55.12) and silver in the 50 fly (25.21).

In the 100 fly, he broke his own Provincial record of 55.63, set earlier this month at the Canadian World Championship Trials. He first lowered the mark in the heats, clocking 55.30 before getting down to 55.12 in the final. It was actually later in the same session that Duncan split 54.58 on the record-breaking relay.

In the 50 fly, the previous record belonged to UCSC swimmer Stephen Calkins (25.29 in 2014).

Wigginton, 16, was a dominant force, winning six gold and nine total medals individually. Norman added three wins of his own.

Another standout for UCSC was 13-year-old Maxine Clark, who won four medals, including a gold in the 100 freestyle, despite being on the younger side of the girls’ 13-15 age group.

Clark established new Alberta Provincial Records for 13-year-old girls in the 100 free (56.92), 200 free (2:04.14) and 400 free (4:24.84), placing first, second and fourth, respectively.

Her 100 free time broke her own record of 57.58, set at World Trials in early April, and her 200 free time took out an 11-year-old record previously held by Edmonton Keyano’s Lili Margitai (2:04.82 from 2011). In the 400 free, Clark broke the standard held by Sophia Saroukian, another Edmonton Keyano product, of 4:24.88 from 2012.

Clark added a runner-up finish in the 100 fly, touching in 1:02.09 to fall just shy of the Provincial Record she set at Trials in 1:01.78.

Killarney Swim Club’s Paul Dardis won the boys’ 14-16 50 free (23.73) and 100 free (50.76), breaking his own Alberta Provincial Record for 15-year-olds in the latter, having been 50.88 at World Trials. In the 50 free, he narrowly missed his record from a few weeks prior of 23.67.

UCSC’s Kamryn Cannings, 16, was a big winner in the girls’ 16 & over events, earning five individual golds and one additional silver.