2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
The final morning of racing at the 2022 U.S. Trials is upon us. This will be a quick session, with heats of just the 200 IM and the 50 free, while timed finals of the women’s 1500 and the men’s 800 freestyles will come later in the day.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)
- American Record: 2:06.15
- US Open Record: 2:08.32
- FINA “A” Cut: 2:12.98
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh (UVA) – 2:10.51
- Leah Hayes (TIDEIL) – 2:11.12
- Beata Nelson (WA) – 2:12.89
- Abby Hay (UOFL) – 2:15.08
- Mackenzie Looze (IU) – 2:15.10
- Isabelle Odgers (UN-CA) – 2:15.99
- Sara Stotler (TENN) – 2:16.04
- Teagen O’Dell (NOVACA) – 2:16.75
This field is going to look a lot different than most people anticipated, as big names like Kate Douglass and Melanie Margalis opting not to compete.
Still, it wasn’t too surprising to see Olympic medalist Alex Walsh top this morning’s prelims with a 2:10.51. Leah Hayes swam right next to Walsh in the final heat, and stuck with her for most of the race, touching 2nd in 2:11.12. Immediately after the race, it was announced that Hayes had DQ’d due to a false start, but that was quickly withdrawn.
Beata Nelson was the only other woman under 2:15 this morning, winning heat 4 with a 2:12.89, and it looks like this could be a three-woman race heading into tonight.
Men’s 200 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
- US Open Record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)
- FINA “A” Cut: 1:59.76
Top 8:
- Chase Kalisz (ABSC) – 1:58.15
- Trenton Julian (UN) – 1:58.30
- Carson Foster (TEX) – 1:58.39
- Sam Stewart (UN) – 1:58.78
- Jake Foster (TEX) – 1:59.11
- Destin Lasco (UN) – 1:59.15
- Kieran Smith (FLOR) – 1:59.69
- Grant House (UN) – 2:00.17
Similar to the women’s side, a couple of the bigger names (Michael Andrew and Shaine Casas) opted not to swim this today, but it looks like there could be more of a dogfight tonight.
Chase Kalisz, who had won Worlds gold in this event, won the final heat with a 1:58.15 to put up the top time of the morning. Trenton Julian split 27.92 on the freestyle leg to nearly pass Kalisz, and he qualified 2nd overall with a 1:5.30. That time was just faster than the 1:58.39 that 400 IM champ Carson Foster posted one heat earlier.
Women’s 50 Free – Prelims
- World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)
- US Open Record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)
- FINA “A” Cut: 25.04
Men’s 50 Free – Prelims
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (2009)
- American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- US Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- FINA “A” Cut: 22.18
