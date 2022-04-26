2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

TUESDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEET

The first members of Team USA will book their tickets to 2022 World Championships and Junior Pan Pac Championships during tonight’s finals session in Greensboro.

It will be a crowded field seeking to represent the United States in the 200 fly, with Hali Flickinger, Charlotte Hook, Emma Sticklen, Regan Smith, and Olivia Carter all posting sub-2:10s in heats this morning. On the men’s side, Trenton Julian is in a position to earn his first slot on a United States LCM senior team after posting the #3 200 fly time in the world so far this year (1:54.34) in prelims. Olympians Zach Harting and Chase Kalisz will challenge Julian.

The 100 free final will determine not only the qualifiers in the individual races, but also the makeup of the 400 free relays. Natalie Hinds was the only swimmer under 54 seconds this morning (53.77), while Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Mallory Comerford, and Abbey Weitzeil all qualified for the final with sub 54.2s. Caeleb Dressel led the qualifiers in the men’s race with 48.12; Ryan Held, Drew Kibler, and Brooks Curry were all under 48.4.

Olympic champions Katie Ledecky (8:11.83) and Bobby Finke (14:39.65) will occupy the middle lanes in the timed finals of the 800 and 1500 freestyles, respectively. Olympians Katie Grimes and Leah Smith are the next-fastest seeds in the 800, while Charlie Clark and Will Gallant lead the rest of the field in the 1500.

Racing gets underway at 6:00 PM Eastern time.

Tuesday, April 26

Women’s 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

S. Open Record: 2:05.85 – Hali Flickinger (2021)

Jr World Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:09.21

Podium:

Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 2:06.35 Regan Smith, Unattached – 2:07.93 Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 2:08.80 Emma Sticklen, Texas – 2:08.88 Olivia Carter, Michigan – 2:08.90 Lindsay Looney, Unattached – 2:08.99 Rachel Klinker, Unattached – 2:10.15 Amanda Ray, Florida – 2:10.70

In a repeat of the outcome at last summer’s Olympic Team Trials, Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith finished in the top two slots, both likely earning berths to World Championships. Flickinger drove the pace from the outset, leading at all four walls. She was up by about a body length at the halfway point, and while Smith looked like she might make a move on the third 50, it was Flickinger all the way. She split 1:00.17-1:06.18 to win in 2:06.35, the third-fastest time in the world so far this year.

Men’s 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak (2019)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Jr World Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:56.71

Podium:

Luca Urlando, DART – 1:54.10 Trenton Julian, Unattached – 1:54.22 Zach Harting, Cardinals – 1:55.09 Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 1:56.03 Nicolas Albiero, Louisville – 1:56.27 Gabriel Jett, Unattached – 1:56.58 Alexander Colson, Unattached – 1:56.98 Jace Crawford, Florida – 1:57.09

Luca Urlando snatched a seemingly sure victory away from Trenton Julian over the final 15 meters, edging him 1:54.10 to 1:54.22. Julian was out very fast, leading the field with 25.1-53.5 at the 50 and 100 walls. He led with 1:22.9 at the 150 and turned for home with a body-length lead. Urlando came home in 30.28 over the fourth 50, outsplitting Julian by .96 (31.24), and got the win by .12.

2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who won this event at Trials with 1:55.06, was third in 1:55.09.

Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Jr World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

FINA “A” Cut: 54.25

Podium:

Men’s 100 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held / Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Jr World Record: 47.57 – Andrei Minakov (2020)

FINA “A” Cut: 48.77

Podium:

Women’s 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

American Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

S. Open Record: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

Jr World Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

FINA “A” Cut: 8:37.90

Podium:

16-year-old Jillian Cox of Longhorn Aquatics dropped 8.3 seconds from her PB to win the earlier heats of 800 free with 8:33.83, the 23rd-fastest time ever in the 15-16 age group. Michaela Mattes, 17, of Sarasota Sharks improved on her best time, swum in March, to place second with 8:35.88. University of Florida’s Tylor Mathieu was third this afternoon, clocking in at 8:36.85.

Men’s 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

World Record: 14:31.02 – Yang Sun (2012)

American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaeger (2016)

S. Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (2008)

Jr World Record: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

FINA “A” Cut: 15:04.64

Podium: