Vintage Ledecky: Under 8:10 for the First Time Since 2018 Pan Pacs

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Now almost ten years removed from her surprise gold medal at the London Olympics, Katie Ledecky has been on a run of excellence arguably unparalleled in the history of the sport. Yet, while she has continued hauling in the gold medals at a prodigious rate, her times have somewhat stalled out over the last year few years.

That’s not unusual for swimmers, especially female distance swimmers, who have historically often plateaued by their early 20s. She’s faced some illness and injury at major events, and with some crazy race schedules, she’s sometimes had to focus on just winning rather than setting world records.

So, while Ledecky had plenty of success during her time at Stanford, it wasn’t too surprising to see her make the move across the country to join a Florida Gator group that has been cranking out the freestyles on the men’s side. It was perhaps more surprising to see how quickly she’s apparently responded to the new training.

Case in point came tonight in the first finals sessions of the 2022 World Championships Trials. Swimming in the fastest 800 free heat, the world record holder looked like the Ledecky of yore, going out in 4:01 and finishing in 8:09.27.

That’s the 6th-fastest performance in history, and perhaps more importantly, that’s the fastest Ledecky has been since the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, when she went 8:09.13. Of course, Ledecky holds not only the top 6 fastest performances in history, but the top 26. And, according to our resident stat expert, Barry Rezin, Ledecky holds at least the top 28 times, if you factor in the opening 800 split in two of her 1500 performances.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 800 Free

8:04.79 – 2016 Olympics 8:06.68 – 2016 Austin PSS 8:07.27 – 2017 Indianapolis PSS 8:07.39 – 2015 World Championships 8:09.13 – 2018 Pan Pacs 8:09.28 – 2022 US World Championships Trials

Ledecky’s 800 Free Races Since 2016 World Record

8:21.81 PSS – Westmont 5-Mar-22 8:11.83 Speedo Sectionals – Orlando 10-Feb-22 8:12.81 US Open 1-Dec-21 8:12.57 Olympic Games 24-Jul-21 8:15.67 Olympic Games 24-Jul-21 8:14.62 USA Olympic Team Trials – Wave 2 18-Jun-21 8:16.61 USA Olympic Team Trials – Wave 2 18-Jun-21 8:14.48 ST TXLA Longhorn Elite 21-May-21 8:13.64 PSS – San Antonio 6-Mar-21 8:16.90 Stanford Invitational 21-Nov-20 8:14.59 US Open 4-Dec-19 8:14.94 PSS – Greensboro 9-Nov-19 8:13.58 18th FINA World Championships 27-Jul-19 8:17.42 18th FINA World Championships 26-Jul-19 8:10.70 PSS – Bloomington 19-May-19 8:14.24 PSS – Richmond 10-Apr-19 8:14.40 USA Swimming Winter National Championships 28-Nov-18 8:11.98 Summer National Championships 25-Jul-18 8:11.08 PSS – Santa Clara 9-Jun-18 8:07.27 PSS – Indianapolis 19-May-18 8:12.68 17th FINA World Championships 29-Jul-17 8:20.24 17th FINA World Championships 28-Jul-17 8:11.50 Summer National Championships 27-Jun-17 8:15.71 PSS – Atlanta 7-May-17 8:15.44 PSS- Mesa 15-Apr-17 8:04.79 2016 Olympic Games 12-Aug-16

Interestingly enough, tonight’s time is the fastest Ledecky has been a US selection meet. She’s been faster at three major international meets, as well as a pair of “random” Pro Swim Series meets, but she’s never been faster while qualifying for a spot on a US international team.

Does that mean she’s bound to set some world records in Budapest? Or could tonight’s swim reflect a slightly different approach to training and tapering under the Florida coaching the staff?

Probably the latter, but even if she never sets another world record, the last few months, and tonight in particular, provide great evidence that despite a few bumps over the last few years, Katie Ledecky isn’t going anywhere soon, and is still ready to dominate on the world stage for years to come.