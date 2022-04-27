2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials is in the books, and it did not disappoint!

Hali Flickinger and Regan Smith kicked things off with a 1-2 finish in the women’s 200 fly, just like last summer in Omaha. The men’s 200 fly saw Luca Urlando earn his first national title and Trenton Julian finish 2nd.

The women’s 100 freestyle saw Torri Huske and Claire Curzan finish 1-2. Huske and Curzan also finished 1-2 last summer in Omaha in, wait for it, the women’s 100 butterfly. There are four days to go, but it’s safe to say it looks like it will be a big week for the teen sprint duo. Erika Brown and Natalie Hinds also secured relay spots with 3rd- and 4th-place finishes, respectively. Brown and Hinds are both Tokyo 2020 Olympians: last summer in Omaha, Brown finished 2nd in the 100 free while Hinds finished 4th.

The men’s 100 freestyle was dominated by Caeleb Dressel, as expected. 2022 NCAA Champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle Brooks Curry placed 2nd, earning his first individual berth on a senior international team. Curry placed 4th at U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100 freestyle and earned an Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo for his contribution on the 4 x 100 free relay in the prelims. 2016 Olympian Ryan Held finished 3rd while Tokyo Olympians Drew Kibler and Hunter Armstrong tied for 4th.

Katie Ledecky dominated the women’s 800 freestyle, getting under 8:10 for the first time since the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. 2016 Rio Olympian Leah Smith placed 2nd in 8:17.

The men’s 1500 freestyle was won by Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke. Charlie Clark placed 2nd, making them the only two men under 15:00 in the entire field. For Finke, he is now the 3rd-fastest in the world this year, while Clark is now the 5th-fastest in the world this year.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

Podium:

Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 2:06.35 Regan Smith, Unattached – 2:07.93 Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans – 2:08.80 Emma Sticklen, Texas – 2:08.88 Olivia Carter, Michigan – 2:08.90 Lindsay Looney, Unattached – 2:08.99 Rachel Klinker, Unattached – 2:10.15 Amanda Ray, Florida – 2:10.70

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Podium:

Women’s 800 Freestyle

Podium:

Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 8:09.27 Leah Smith, Longhorn Aquatics – 8:17.52 Bella Sims, Sandpipers – 8:22.36 Katie Grimes, Sandpipers – 8:22.73 Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers – 8:29.34 Jillian Cox, Longhorn Aquatics – 8:33.83 Michaela Mattes, Sarasota Sharks – 8:35.58 Tylor Mathieu, Florida – 8:36.85

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Podium:

Luca Urlando, DART – 1:54.10 Trenton Julian, Unattached – 1:54.22 Zach Harting, Cardinals – 1:55.09 Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 1:56.03 Nicolas Albiero, Louisville – 1:56.27 Gabriel Jett, Unattached – 1:56.58 Alexander Colson, Unattached – 1:56.98 Jace Crawford, Florida – 1:57.09

Will update when video is available.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Podium:

Will update when video is available.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

Podium:

Will update when video is available.