UNCW Women With 3 Transfers Arriving this Fall

Bethany Tart, Kennedy Grotjohn, and Georgia Watkins have all announced that they will be transferring to UNC-Wilmington beginning this fall.

UNCW will be in its third season this fall under head coach Bobby Guntoro. Notably, the team was represented at the 2022 NCAA Championships as Brooke Knisely swam the 500 and 1650 freestyles.

Bethany Tart

Tart will be joining UNCW after spending her first two years at South Carolina. Tart will be returning to her home state as she is from Winterville, NC.

“I’m so excited to announce my decision to transfer to the University of North Carolina-Wilimington to continue my academic and athletic career! I am so grateful for my time at USC and can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough for their support, but I can’t wait to start the next chapter! Go Seahawks!!”

Best Times:

50 freestyle: 23.36

100 freestyle: 51.10

200 freestyle: 1:51.35

Based on her best times, Tart has the potential to make an immediate impact for the Seahawks at the conference level. Her best times in the 50 and 100 freestyles would have earned her a spot in the A final, and her best time in the 200 freestyle would have earned her a spot in the B final.

Kennedy Grotjohn

Grotjohn will be joining UNCW after her first two years at Cincinnati. Grotjohn will be traveling back to her home state as she swam her club career for the TAC Titans.

“I’m super excited to announce my decision to transfer to UNCW to continue my academic and athletic career! Thanks to my friends and family and the UNCW coaching staff for helping me through this transition! Can’t wait to start this new chapter! Go Seahawks!”

Best Times:

200 IM: 2:03.57

400 IM: 4:18.76

200 butterfly: 2:04.47

500 freestyle: 4:58.30

Grotjohn finaled in all three of her individual events at the 2022 AAC Conference Championships. There she also swam best times in both the 500 freestyle and the 200 butterfly.

Her best times in the 200 butterfly, 200 IM, and 400 IM would have made the A final at the 2022 CAA Championships and her best time in the 500 freestyle would have made the B final. Notably, her best time in the 400 IM would have won the event as well.

Georgia Watkins

Watkins, originally from Australia, will be joining UNCW after spending one season at Monmouth.

“I am pumped to announce my commitment to UNCW swim and dive! It’s really unique to have so many transfers and I feel as though we are almost creating our own class to navigate through the experiences of a new school together. Change always comes with ups and downs, but I am really excited for the future and to work with the team and coaches at UNCW. Go Seahawks!”

Best Times:

500 Freestyle: 4:59.68

1650 Freestyle: 17:10.25

200 butterfly: 2:02.80

Watkins won all three of her events at the 2022 MAAC Championships. All three of her best times would have made the top 8 at the 2022 CAA Championships.