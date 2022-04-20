2022 U.S. Trials Previews: #2 Seed Clark Eyes International Debut In 1500 Free

2022 U.S. INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

April 26-30, 2022

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

MEN’s 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record: 14:31.02 – Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012

American Record: 14:39.48 – Connor Jaeger (USA) – 2016

(USA) – 2016 US Open Record: 14:45.54 – Peter Vanderkaay (USA) – 2008

2019 World Champion: Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:36.54

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 15:04.64

Bobby Finke swam nearly 30 seconds slower than his best time in the 1500 freestyle in December of 2021 and he’s still the fastest man in the country this season. He delivered a 15:04.77 at the US Open, which is slower than his Olympic gold medal-winning time of 14:39.65 from Tokyo.

Finke blasted onto the international scene last year when he collected gold in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles at the Olympics. Finke, known for his impressive closing speed, ran down the field in the 1500 to become the second-fastest American man in history behind Connor Jaeger‘s 14:39.48 from Rio 2016.

As the overwhelming favorite to win the 1500 freestyle in Greensboro, the more interesting question is just how fast will he swim at Trials? Will he stay conservative and just put up the time he needs to win? Will he get down into the 14:40-low range? Can he blast a new PB and break the American record?

The real race in the 1500 free will be the race for second. The FINA A sits at a 15:04.64 for this summer and no man other than Finke has cracked that mark yet this season.

USA’s second man in the event last summer, Michael Brinegar, hasn’t yet raced the event long course but has his short course accolades bode well for his upcoming big for a spot on the team. He put up a 14:33.76 in the 1650 freestyle at NCAA’s in March. That time was not enough to get on the podium, but it was 5 seconds faster than his 14:38.26 season-best from 2020-2021.

Brinegar followed up that 14:38.26 yards with a 15:00.87 at Olympic Trials to qualify for a spot on the team. So while he hasn’t yet shown where he is in the long course pool this season, he’s been better than last year in the yards pool and certainly has the potential to get under that FINA A.

The nation’s second-fastest man so far this season and the one who’s closest to the FINA A (other than Finke) is Charlie Clark. Clark swam a 15:07.53 in December at the US Open and followed that up with a 15:06.92 in March 2022.

Clark finished 5th overall at Trials in 2021 with a 15:14.11 but unleashed a huge PB of 15:04.37 later than summer at Summer Championships. While that swim wouldn’t have been fast enough to get a spot on the team, it would have been 3rd at Trials and is under the current FINA A. Charlie Clark is certainly in the running for this team and if he can pop in Greensboro he’ll be looking at a spot on his first-ever major international squad.

Let’s look now at the NCAA. Bobby Finke won the 1650 free this year for Florida in a 14:22.28 and was joined on the podium by Will Gallant and Ross Dant. The NC State duo had a battle to the finish and touched 0.38 seconds apart with a 14:31.34 and 14:31.72, respectively.

Gallant holds a 1500 long course best time of 15:11.79, while Dant’s PB is a 15:22.06. Both of their swims at NCAAs, however, were new best times in the yards event so a time improvement might be in order for one or both of them this month in the long course.

Two question marks on our radar are Olympic Trials finalists Jordan Wilimovsky and Arik Katz. That duo went 3-4 at Trials, having posted times of 15:05.29 and 15:11.34.

Wilimovsky won gold at Pac Pacs back in 2018 with a 14:46.93 and raced for USA at Worlds in 2019, placing 11th overall with a 14:59.94. He hasn’t cracked 15:00 since then and considering his focus on open water recently, isn’t a sure bet to race the event at Trials.

Arik Katz‘s best time in the event is a 15:05.93, which he swam back in 2019. A few months after he swam that time, he put up a 15:07.68 at World Juniors to place 5th overall. He hasn’t been back under 15:10 since 2019 though and his best performance since the pandemic was that swim at Trials.

Katz hit a new PB in the 1650 yards this year with a 14:54.67 but wound up in 25th place at NCAAs with a 15:03.93.

Neither of them has raced long course this season but if they show up in Greensboro they should be a good bet to make the final.

The last man to mention here is David Johnston. He was a finalist at Olympic Trials last year and placed 7th overall in a 15:18.61, which isn’t fast enough to nab a spot on the team. His best time came a few weeks after Trials when he swam a 15:16.07.

This season, however, Johnston has seen improvements in his 1650 freestyle abilities. After hitting a 14:45.84 at Big 12s, he shaved 8 seconds off his former PB in the event with a 14:32.40 at American Short Course Championships. If he can translate that time improvement into the long course pool he could be looking at his first-ever sub-15:10 swim.

TOP 8 PICKS

