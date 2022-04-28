2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

THURSDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Eight more swimmers will be added to the United States squads for this summer’s FINA World Championships at the end of finals tonight; some will be first-time individual qualifiers, others will be adding a second -or third- event.

16-year-old Leah Hayes threw down a stunning performance in prelims of the 400 IM this morning, and leads the qualifiers by 1.5 seconds into the final with 4:39.65. She and fellow teenager Katie Grimes both qualified ahead of Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant, who will be seeking to represent Team USA again in her signature event. In the 100 fly, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan, both of whom represented the US in this event in Tokyo, are seeded 1-2 for the final. Lilly King is looking to add the 50 breast to the 200 breast for which she qualified yesterday; Kaitlyn Dobler, who won the 100 breast at NCAAs, is seeded second. Regan Smith, who broke the U.S. Open record in heats of the 50 back, will be challenged by NCAA 100 back champion Katharine Berkoff in tonight’s final.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Carson Foster will need to defeat Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz to earn the top berth in the men’s 400 IM. World Record-holder Caeleb Dressel was just over half a second off his best time when he led the morning’s qualifiers in the 100 fly. Trenton Julian, runner-up in the 200 fly, qualified second with a big PB. Michael Andrew was third, about eight-tenths off his best time. He will swim in three finals tonight with quick turnaround. His best event -the 50 breast- is in the middle, and he’ll come into tonight’s final with the fastest qualifying time. Nic Fink, who tied for first place in the 200 breast, will challenge him from lane 5. Andrew will also swim in the final of the 50 back, but all eyes will be on the middle two lanes, where Hunter Armstrong, who broke the American and U.S. Open Record this morning, will be challenged by Justin Ress, who was also faster than the two previous marks.

Thursday, April 28

Women’s 400 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley – Finals

Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly – Finals

Men’s 100 Meter Butterfly – Finals

Women’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

Men’s 50 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Finals

Men’s 50 Meter Backstroke – Finals

