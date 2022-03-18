2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three will feature heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back followed by the preliminary rounds of diving. Some of the matchups we have been anticipating with great enthusiasm will take place today. To begin with, Stanford’s Brooke Forde, swimming at her last collegiate championship, will attempt to defend her title in the 400 IM but after Alex Walsh’s American record in the 200 IM last night, all eyes will be on the Virginia sophomore as she tries to wrest the crown away from the veteran Forde.

The 100 fly will pit defending champion and NCAA record-holder Maggie MacNeil against Stanford freshman Torri Huske. Virginia junior Kate Douglass, fresh off her American record in the 50 free last night, might crash their party.

Lia Thomas of Penn, who made history last night as the first transgender swimmer to win a NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving national title, is top seed in the 200 free. She will face challenges from Cal’s Isabel Ivey, Chloe Stepanek of Texas A&M, Laticia-Leigh Transom from USC, and Kentucky’s Riley Gaines.

Defending champion and NCAA record-holder Sophie Hansson of NC State is top seed in the 100 breast. She will try to fend off Alexis Wenger of Virginia, Kaitlyn Dobler of UCS, Anna Elendt of Texas, and Tennessee’s Mona McSharry. Perhaps the most anticipated race of the day will be the 100 back, where American record-holder, Stanford freshman Regan Smith, will take on defending champion Katharine Berkoff of NC State and Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh.

Women 400 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 3:58.40 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2016)

2021 Champion: Brooke Forde, Stanford – 4:01.57

Finals qualifiers:

NC State sophomore Yara Hierath won heat 1 with 4:12.18, taking 1.1 seconds off her seed time. UCLA freshman Paige Maceachern took heat 2 by a body length with 4:10.19. Virginia sophomore Sophia Wilson (4:11.10) and Cal’s Annika McEnroe (4:13.65) followed in second and third.

Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard went a lifetime best in heat 3 to win from lane 8 with 4:08.35 ahead of Michigan senior Victoria Kwan (4:10.20) and Tennessee freshman Summer Smith (4:11.07).

Women 100 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) American Record: 49.24 – Claire Curzan, TAC Titans (2022)

, Michigan (2021) Pool Record: 49.43 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 48.89

Finals qualifiers:

Women 200 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin, California (2015)

Pool Record: 1:41.70 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville (2017)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 1:42.35

Finals qualifiers:

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

Pool Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson , NCSU (2022)

, NCSU (2022) 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.23

Finals qualifiers:

Women 100 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2021)

, Riptide (2021) Pool Record: 49.41 – Katharine Berkoff , NCSU (2022)

, NCSU (2022) 2021 Champion: Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 49.74

Finals qualifiers:

Women 3-Meter Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 437.75 – Christina Loukas, Indiana (2009)

Pool Record: 429.05 – Abby Johnson, Duke (2011)

2021 Champion: Sarah Bacon, Minnesota – 408.60

Finals qualifiers: