23 Minutes: Ellen Walshe Continues to Wow with Day 3 400 IM, 100 Fly Double

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During Friday morning’s prelims session at the Women’s NCAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships, freshman Ellen Walshe of Tennessee competed in the 400 IM (4:03.60) and 100 butterfly (50.65) with just 23 minutes in between each race. Heading into finals, Walshe is seeded 3rd in both events.

During Friday’s finals session, Walshe will have roughly the same amount of time between events between the walk-out/lane assignments and the awards ceremony. She will also likely appear on Tennessee’s 400 medley relay at the end of the session.

Although we can’t be certain, we don’t think that anyone has done this double at a high level meet before because of the close proximity between the events.

At the SEC Championships last month, Walshe won the 400 IM (4:01.53) and 100 butterfly (50.34) double on day three of the meet.

Earlier in the meet, Walshe swam the 2nd leg on Tennessee’s 800 freestyle relay that finished in 8th place. She split a 1:43.48, which was .54 seconds faster than her split from the SEC Championships where she also swam the 2nd leg (1:44.06) on Tennessee’s winning relay.

On Thursday, Walshe competed in the 200 IM, where she was seeded 3rd on the psych sheet (1:52.97), but finished 16th (1:56.89), which was 3.92 seconds off from her seed time. She was seeded with her winning time from the SEC Championships.

Walshe has made an impressive bounce back this morning, especially as a freshman international swimmer from Ireland who isn’t as accustomed to swimming yards.

Walshe is an Irish Olympian, competing in the 100 fly and 200 IM at the Tokyo Olympics. At the 2021 Short Course World Championships (25m), Walshe won a silver medal in the 400 IM.