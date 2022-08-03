2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

The sixth and final night of swimming from the Sandwell Aquatic Center in Birmingham, England promises to be another exciting one with medals on the line in all nine heats of racing.

Wednesday night brings us the long-anticipated matchup between Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400 freestyle, as both have been dominant in their other events this week, winning two individual gold medals apiece.

They’ll converge in the 400 free where Titmus is the huge favorite, having won Olympic gold last summer and then breaking the world record earlier this year.

However, McIntosh has been a wrecking ball thus far in the individual medley events, setting a pair of World Junior Records, and her form suggests she’s in position to take down her PB of 3:59.39 from the World Championships in June.

But Titmus has also been on fire, and while some may have suggested her winning time in the 200 free of 1:53.89 indicated she was slightly off her best, she’s responded with the fastest relay split of all-time in the 4×200 free relay (1:52.82), leading the Aussies to a world record, and also won the 800 free last night in a lifetime best and new Commonwealth Record of 8:13.59.

McIntosh dropped the 200 fly from her program so she had yesterday completely off, and we’ll see if that’s of benefit to her tonight.

Titmus and English swimmers Ben Proud and Thomas Hamer will be the only athletes aiming to defend their individual titles tonight, as the rest are either not present in Birmingham or missed the final, which was the case for Australia’s Mitch Larkin in the men’s 200 IM.

Proud had a blistering semi swim in the men’s 50 free last night, and has a chance to become the first swimmer to three-peat in the event after winning the world title earlier this year.

The men’s 200 IM should be an intriguing clash between New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt, who has already won the 200 fly and 400 IM, Scotland’s Duncan Scott, who has already won the 200 free and was the Olympic silver medalist in this event last year, and England’s Tom Dean, who comes in as the top seed after clocking 1:59.36 in the heats. Canada’s Finlay Knox (1:59.67) will also be a player.

In the women’s 50 back, Australian Kaylee McKeown will look to complete the women’s backstroke sweep here in Birmingham, though she’ll have her work cut out for her with Canadian Kylie Masse having set a new Games Record of 27.47 in the semis.

Masse won the 100 and 200 back four years ago, but won silver in the 50 behind Emily Seebohm. This year, she’s been the runner-up to McKeown in both the 100 and 200, and will look to alter course in the 50 tonight.

After Daniel Jervis withdrew from the meet due to COVID-19, the men’s 1500 free figured to be a battle between Australian Sam Short and Northern Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen.

Short posted the fastest time by over 20 seconds in the prelims at 15:02.66, while Wiffen, who clocked 14:57.66 to place ninth at the World Championships this year, cruised to a time of 15:37.53 to place him out in Lane 2.

In the medley relays, the Australian women should have no trouble winning their ninth consecutive gold medal, while the Aussie men will aim to repeat their 2018 victory and claim their seventh title in the last eight Games.

England will be a factor, however, and then the race for bronze will come down to Scotland and Wales after the Canadian and South Africa were both disqualified (or DNS’d) due to bizarre circumstances this morning.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021

– 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018

(AUS) – 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE S14 – FINAL

World Record: 2:02.09, Bethany Firth (GBR) – 2016

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE S14 – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.40, Reece Dunn (GBR) – 2021

Commonwealth Games Record: 1:55.88, Thomas Hamer (ENG) – 2018

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Thomas Hamer (ENG), 1:55.88

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009

Commonwealth Record: 21.11, Ben Proud (ENG) – 2018

(ENG) – 2018 Commonwealth Games Record: 21.30, Ben Proud (ENG) – 2018

(ENG) – 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Ben Proud (ENG), 21.35

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021

(AUS) – 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 27.47, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2022

(CAN) – 2022 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) – 2012

Commonwealth Record: 14:34.56, Grant Hackett (AUS) – 2001

Commonwealth Games Record: 14:41.66, Kieren Perkins (AUS) – 1994

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Jack McLoughlin (AUS), 14:47.09

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:26.78, United States of America – 2021

Commonwealth Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021

Commonwealth Games Record: 3:31.04, Australia – 2018

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Australia, 3:31.04

Relay Lineups

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL