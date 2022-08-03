Aussie Ariarne Titmus Throws Down 3:58.06 400 Free C’Wealth Games Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

Ariarne Titmus of Australia further sealed her status as one of the most dominant freestyle swimmers in the world, as the 21-year-old just nailed a 400m freestyle victory here on the final night of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Stopping the clock in a time of 3:58.06, Titmus earned one of two times under the 4:00 barrier, with Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh, just 15 years of age, snagging silver in a new World Junior Record time of 3:59.32.

For Titmus, her time tonight in Birmingham checks in as a new Commonwealth Games record, overtaking the previous standard of 4:00.93 she logged herself 4 years ago in the Gold Coast.

In terms of her already-prolific career, tonight’s 3:58.06 performance represents the 4th fastest time of the Dean Boxall-trained star’s career and the 7th fastest performance of all time. She owns the current World Record in the 3:56.40 she produced just earlier this year at the Australian Trials.

Titmus’ top 5 400m freestyle performances of all-time

3:56.40, 2022 WR 3:56.69, 2021 3:56.90, 2021 3:58.06, 2022 3:58.76, 2019

Top 400m freestyle performances of all-time

3:56.40, Titmus 2022 WR 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2016 3:56.69, Titmus 2021 3:56.90 Titmus 2021 3:57.36, Ledecky 2021 3:57.94, Ledecky 2021 3:58.06, Titmus 2022

Splits for tonight’s performance: