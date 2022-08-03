Aussie Ariarne Titmus Throws Down 3:58.06 400 Free C’Wealth Games Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
Ariarne Titmus of Australia further sealed her status as one of the most dominant freestyle swimmers in the world, as the 21-year-old just nailed a 400m freestyle victory here on the final night of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Stopping the clock in a time of 3:58.06, Titmus earned one of two times under the 4:00 barrier, with Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh, just 15 years of age, snagging silver in a new World Junior Record time of 3:59.32.
For Titmus, her time tonight in Birmingham checks in as a new Commonwealth Games record, overtaking the previous standard of 4:00.93 she logged herself 4 years ago in the Gold Coast.
In terms of her already-prolific career, tonight’s 3:58.06 performance represents the 4th fastest time of the Dean Boxall-trained star’s career and the 7th fastest performance of all time. She owns the current World Record in the 3:56.40 she produced just earlier this year at the Australian Trials.
Titmus’ top 5 400m freestyle performances of all-time
- 3:56.40, 2022 WR
- 3:56.69, 2021
- 3:56.90, 2021
- 3:58.06, 2022
- 3:58.76, 2019
Top 400m freestyle performances of all-time
- 3:56.40, Titmus 2022 WR
- 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2016
- 3:56.69, Titmus 2021
- 3:56.90 Titmus 2021
- 3:57.36, Ledecky 2021
- 3:57.94, Ledecky 2021
- 3:58.06, Titmus 2022
Splits for tonight’s performance:
Faster than Ledecky’s gold medal swim .. could have won Worlds ?
She could have won but she didn’t show up. She was already faster than Ledecky this year so I don’t think you need to rub it in further.
just stating the facts… they love to rub it in when Ledecky swims a faster 200m free that “could have won worlds” but they stay silent when the shoe is on the other foot … american ignorance at
“…with Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh, just 15 years of age, snagging silver in a new World Junior Record time of 3:59.32.”
Why does every article keep saying this is a World Junior Record? It’s not; Katie Ledecky still has it at 3:58.37. Summer has the fastest swim as a 15-year-old by a vast margin, yes, but that doesn’t = WJR
Give her time. She’ll have ALL the records and then these articles won’t bug you so much 😎