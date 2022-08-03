Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aussie Ariarne Titmus Throws Down 3:58.06 400 Free C’Wealth Games Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
Ariarne Titmus of Australia further sealed her status as one of the most dominant freestyle swimmers in the world, as the 21-year-old just nailed a 400m freestyle victory here on the final night of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Stopping the clock in a time of 3:58.06, Titmus earned one of two times under the 4:00 barrier, with Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh, just 15 years of age, snagging silver in a new World Junior Record time of 3:59.32.

For Titmus, her time tonight in Birmingham checks in as a new Commonwealth Games record, overtaking the previous standard of 4:00.93 she logged herself 4 years ago in the Gold Coast.

In terms of her already-prolific career, tonight’s 3:58.06 performance represents the 4th fastest time of the Dean Boxall-trained star’s career and the 7th fastest performance of all time. She owns the current World Record in the 3:56.40 she produced just earlier this year at the Australian Trials.

Titmus’ top 5 400m freestyle performances of all-time

  1. 3:56.40, 2022 WR
  2. 3:56.69, 2021
  3. 3:56.90, 2021
  4. 3:58.06, 2022
  5. 3:58.76, 2019

Top 400m freestyle performances of all-time

  1. 3:56.40, Titmus 2022 WR
  2. 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA) 2016
  3. 3:56.69, Titmus 2021
  4. 3:56.90 Titmus 2021
  5. 3:57.36, Ledecky 2021
  6. 3:57.94, Ledecky 2021
  7. 3:58.06, Titmus 2022

Splits for tonight’s performance:

 

Verram
14 minutes ago

Faster than Ledecky’s gold medal swim .. could have won Worlds ?

3
-2
Reply
Taa
Reply to  Verram
8 minutes ago

She could have won but she didn’t show up. She was already faster than Ledecky this year so I don’t think you need to rub it in further.

2
-2
Reply
Verram
Reply to  Taa
33 seconds ago

just stating the facts… they love to rub it in when Ledecky swims a faster 200m free that “could have won worlds” but they stay silent when the shoe is on the other foot … american ignorance at

0
0
Reply
SwimFan99
57 minutes ago

“…with Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh, just 15 years of age, snagging silver in a new World Junior Record time of 3:59.32.”

Why does every article keep saying this is a World Junior Record? It’s not; Katie Ledecky still has it at 3:58.37. Summer has the fastest swim as a 15-year-old by a vast margin, yes, but that doesn’t = WJR

10
-3
Reply
Nancyswims
Reply to  SwimFan99
40 minutes ago

Give her time. She’ll have ALL the records and then these articles won’t bug you so much 😎

3
-4
Reply

