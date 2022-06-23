2022 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The sixth night of finals promises to be another action-packed session as medals will be up for grabs in five more events at the 2022 World Championships.

Day 6 will see finals in the women’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 backstroke, both the men’s and women’s 200 breaststroke, and then the men’s 800 freestyle relay to finish things off.

The women’s 100 free brings intrigue as we’re missing all three Olympic medalists from last summer, while the women’s 200 breast is also seemingly up for grabs with Australian Jenna Strauch leading the pack and Tokyo silver medalist Lilly King not at her best (though she looked good in the semis).

In the men’s events, Ryan Murphy and Zac Stubblety-Cook are the big favorite to win gold in the 200 back and 200 breast, respectively, with Stubblety-Cook expected to take a run at the world record he set last month.

In the 800 free relay, the U.S. men might be the favorites as they aim to reclaim the title they haven’t won since 2013. The Americans won this event five straight times from 2005 until 2013 before falling to silver in 2015 and then back-to-back bronzes at the last two championships.

They qualified first this morning by over two and a half seconds in 7:04.39, and will bring in Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith for the final, who were both finalists in the individual 200 free.

In the prelims, Carson Foster led off in 1:45.62 and Trenton Julian anchored in 1:45.64, which were the only sub-1:46 splits in the entire field.

We’ll also see semi-final rounds in the men’s 50 free and 100 fly, and the women’s 200 back and 50 fly.

While Day 6 has featured Caeleb Dressel racing the 50 free/100 fly semi-final double at the last two Worlds, we’ll now see Josh Liendo and Michael Andrew take it on. Dressel pulled out of the meet on Wednesday due to medical reasons.

We’ll also see four women—Sarah Sjostrom, Torri Huske, Marie Wattel and Claire Curzan—swim the final of the 100 freestyle and the semis of the 50 fly in tonight’s session.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2017)

, SWE (2017) Championships Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom , SWE (2017)

, SWE (2017) 2021 Olympic Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 51.96

2019 World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04

Men’s 100 Butterfly – SEMI-FINALS

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Semi-finals

World Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

Championship Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:04.68

(AUS) – 2:04.68 2019 World Champion: Regan Smith (USA) – 2:03.35

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Semi-finals

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 Brazilian Championships

Championship Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2019 World Championships

(USA) – 2019 World Championships 2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.07

(USA) – 21.07 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)

Championships Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moller Pedersen, DEN (2013)

2021 Olympic Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:18.95

2019 World Champion: Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

Championships Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, USA (2009)

2021 Olympic Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.27

2019 World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Semi-finals

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

(SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships Championship Record: 24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) –2017 Budapest

(SWE) –2017 Budapest 2019 World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 25.02

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , AUS (2022)

, AUS (2022) Championships Record: 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, RUS (2019)

2021 Olympic Champion: Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS)

(AUS) 2019 World Champion: Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay – Final