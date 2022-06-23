Summer Juniors Qualifier Leah Treglia Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Treglia of Hauppauge Athletic Association has verbally committed to the University of Miami (Florida). She joins Jemma Burns, Emma Lunn, and Amanda Witkus in the Hurricanes’ class of 2023 verbal commitments.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami to further continue my athletic and academic career. I want to say a huge thank you to my family, coaches, and friends that have helped me get to this place. I also want to thank Coach Andy and Zach for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Canes!”

Treglia is a senior at Hauppauge High School in New York. At the 2021 Section VI League 1 Girls Championships she won the 100 back and the 100 fly with best times of 54.71 and 56.11, respectively. Her current fastest 50 back time is from her relay lead-off at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Girls Federation Championships in November 2021. There, her 25.55 split led Hauppauge’s 200 medley relay to a 5th place finish. She also finished in 3rd place in the 100 back and 100 fly at that meet.

She first qualified for Summer Juniors in the 100 back in April by swimming a 54.38. Since then, she has lowered her lifetime best time by .08. In February, Treglia swam a personal best time and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 back to place 3rd at the MR TYR Senior Mets Championship.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.55r

100 back – 54.30

200 back – 1:59.39

Treglia would have been close to making it back to the 100 back and 200 back C finals at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships. Her lifetime best times would have placed her 28th and 26th, respectively.

Miami is in the process of rebuilding its backstroke training group. At last season’s championships, 5th year Danika Huizinga, a member of the Guatemalan national team, split a 24.61 leadoff on Miami’s 8th place 200 medley relay. She was also the Hurricanes’ highest finisher in the 100 back in 20th place and the 200 back in 15th place. She was their only finalist in both events. Now that Huizinga has graduated, Treglia would be the Hurricanes’ fastest 100 and 200 backstroker.

Miami women are coming off a 9th place finish at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships under head coach Andy Kershaw.

