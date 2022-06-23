Almost Every Swimmer on US Roster Has Won A Medal at Worlds (North America Recap)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After 6 days of swimming action at the 2022 World Championships, the United States has a stronghold over the medal table. So far, the Americans have combined for a total of 32 medals, including 14 golds. In fact, almost every swimmer on the US roster has won a medal thus far.

So far, only 4 out of 21 women have not won any medals at the meet, while only 4 out of 20 men have not. A majority of these swimmers still have events to race as well, on the women’s side Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White still have the women’s 200 backstroke where they’re favorites to make the podium, Emma Weyant still has the 400 IM where she won Olympic silver last summer, and Annie Lazor still has the 50 breaststroke and 4×100 medley relay. Though there aren’t as many opportunities for the remaining men to earn medals, Luca Urlando could be on the men’s 4×100 medley relay following Caeleb Dressel’s withdrawal from the meet, but that scenario is unlikely.

US Swimmers Who Have NOT Won a Medal at the 2022 World Championships (with remaining events):

US Roster Medal Total by Athlete:

Women:

Men:

*swimmer has not won a medal, but still has races to swim

The United States’ dominance of the medal table is nothing new, the nation has led the medal table at every World Championships and Olympics since 2001. This is a strong testament to the depth that the country has across every event. Even with the notable absence of Dressel, who earned 8 medals in 2019, the US is still holding strong in the pool.

During today’s final session, Torri Huske, Lilly King, Kate Douglass, Ryan Murphy, and Shaine Casas all contributed individual medals for the United States. Notably, King won the women’s 200 breaststroke gold and Douglass won the bronze medal after recently shifting her focus from the 200 IM to the 200 breaststroke.

Murphy and Casas both threw down strong performances in the men’s 200 backstroke to also finish 1st and 3rd, respectively.

Quick Hits:

With his gold medal in the 200 backstroke, Ryan Murphy won his first individual gold medal at a Long Course World Championships after finishing 2nd in the same event in 2019.

Lilly King ’s 200 breaststroke victory made her only the second woman to win the 50, 100, and 200 breaststroke at the World Championships, alongside Russian rival Yulia Efimova.

Torri Huske placed 3rd in the 100 freestyle, making her the second American woman in history to win medals in both the 100 free and 100 butterfly at the same edition of the World Championships.

Canadian Josh Liendo is in pursuit of his second, and potentially third, medals of the meet, qualifying for finals of both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White claimed the 1st and 3rd seeds for the women’s 200 backstroke final. Canadian Kylie Masse also made it back for the final in 6th.

National Records:

Shortly after the 100 freestyle final, Torri Huske shattered Kelsi Dahlia ’s American Record in the 50 butterfly, swimming a time of 25.38. After her race, Huske noted that she changed her breathing pattern to breathe every-other-stroke in the race, as her coach Todd DeSorbo noticed it helped with her body positioning.

North American Medal Table Through Day 6: