2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States won the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay at the 2022 World Championships, clocking a time of 7:00.24. Their victory today marked the first time since 2013 that the stars and stripes took gold in this event at Worlds. Fighting for the minor medals were Australia, who came from making the finals by just 0.2 seconds to taking silver, and Great Britain, a team fueled by a charging Tom Dean in the final 200.

Leadoffs

World silver medalist Hwang Sunwoo had the fastest leadoff time in 1:45.30, just under a second slower than the 1:44.47 he swam individually. Another good swim came from Fernando Scheffer, who led off in a time of 1:45.32. This was a bounce-back swim for the Brazillian, as he had just missed out on the 200 free final by placing ninth in the semifinal with a 1:46.11 that was 0.79 seconds slower than what he went today.

Drew Kibler and Elijah Winnington both recorded 1:45-point times to keep the United States and Australia in the race for the first 200 meters. Winnington was just 0.01 seconds slower than what he went to finish eighth in the 200 free final.

Country Swimmer Time South Korea Hwang Sunwoo 1:45.30 Brazil Fernando Scheffer 1:45.32 United States Drew Kibler 1:45.54 Australia Elijah Winnington 1:45.83 Great Britain James Guy 1:46.31 China Hong Jinquan 1:47.74 Hungary Richard Marton 1:48.12 France Jordan Pothain 1:48.41

Rolling Splits:

Great Britain’s Tom Dean had the fastest rolling split of the field by 0.82 seconds, throwing down a 1:43.53 to push the Brits from fifth place at the 600-meter mark into bronze medal position. His time was the fourth-fastest 200 free ever swum off of a relay start, and the just the sixth-ever sub-1:44 split (not including leadoff legs). This means that British men now make up half of the sub-1:44 relay splits, as Duncan Scott and James Guy have both been under that mark as well.

Top Men’s 200 Free Relay Splits (No Leadoffs Included):

Sun Yang, China – 1:43.16 (2013) Yannick Agnel, France – 1:43.24 (2012) Duncan Scott, Great Britain – 1:43.45 (2021) Tom Dean, Great Britain – 1:43.53 (2022) Townley Haas, United States – 1:43.78 (2018) James Guy, Great Britain – 1:43.80 (2017)

Kieran Smith swam the fastest he’s been on a relay with a 1:44.35 anchor leg to widen the lead that the United States had on Australia in the final portion of the race. His teammates, Carson Foster (1:45.04) and Trenton Julian (1:45.31), both threw down formidable times as well. The Aussies, on the other hand, were boosted by 1:45-points from Zac Incerti and Mack Horton, and a 1:46.44 from Samuel Short. Five days ago, Incerti had recorded a disappointing 1:49.12 to finish 32nd in the 200 free, just coming off of illness. He was much faster today at 1:45.51, showing that he is in much better shape now.

Kristof Milak‘s 1:44.68 anchor leg was the third-fastest rolling start split, which only goes to show how great his range he is. What makes his split even more impressive was the fact that he had just come off swimming a 50.14 in the 100 fly semi-final before this relay. 17-year old Pan Zhanle also had an impressive 1:45.71 anchor, which is a good indicator that he has endurance to match his 47.65 100 freestyle speed.