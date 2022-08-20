2022 Duel in the Pool: Day 2 Live Recap

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL
- Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Sydney, Australia
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)
- Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)
- Start Times
- Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday
- Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
- Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
- LCM (50m)
The first pool session of the 2022 Duel in the Pool is here. If you thought the ISL puts together abnormal event schedules, this meet takes it to the next level. Today’s session will feature a random order IM, 3×50 stroke relays, broken races, a multi class/able bodied relay, para relays, and skins races alongside the “normal” swimming events.
As the Duel in the Pool is a showdown between USA Swimming and Swimming Australia, we’ve included a live scoring sheet at the top of this post, so check in after each event for the updated scores.
The Australian team got off to a good start yesterday, defeating the United States in the mixed 4×800 open water relay to gain an early 8-6 advantage in the scoring race.
Swimming Australia hasn’t put out any psych sheets, so we can’t know for certain in advance who is swimming what events. That being said, you can check out our Day 2 preview here, where we break down the potential swims we’ll see in each event.
WOMEN’S BROKEN 400 FREESTYLE
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY
MIXED MULTI CLASS 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY
WOMEN’S 3×50 BUTTERFLY RELAY – SKINS
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE
WOMEN’S 3×50 BREASTSTROKE RELAY – SKINS
MEN’S BROKEN 800 FREESTYLE
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
MIXED MULTI CLASS 100 FREESTYLE – STAGGERED STARTS
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY
MEN’S 3×50 BACKSTROKE RELAY – SKINS
MIXED MULTI CLASS/ABLE BODY RELAY
MEN’S MYSTERY 200 IM
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE
MEN’S 3×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – SKINS
MIXED MULTI CLASS 3×50 FORM-STROKE – SKINS
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE
MIXED 4×50 RANDOM RELAY
Mikayla Bird, a promising 15 yo flyer, went sub minute for the first time at the national schools championships a few days ago: 59.55
Still got until next year until she ages up.
I’m at the aquatic centre! There are hundreds of people at all the fast food places near it. I guess we can’t say this event isn’t popular at least. Hopefully it’s a fun night!
Did you travel far to attend?
From Brisbane. So not that far. Considering going to Melbourne for SCW in December too.
Just around the corner.
So I guess we just have to wait until each event to know who’s entered?