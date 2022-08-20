Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Duel in the Pool: Day 2 Live Recap

2022 DUEL IN THE POOL

  • Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool swimming, Aug. 20-21)
  • Bondi Beach (open water, Aug. 19)
  • Start Times
    • Friday – open water: 9:00 am local / 7:00 pm ET on Thursday
    • Saturday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
    • Sunday – 7:00 pm local / 5:00 am ET
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Full US roster
  • Full Australian roster

The first pool session of the 2022 Duel in the Pool is here. If you thought the ISL puts together abnormal event schedules, this meet takes it to the next level. Today’s session will feature a random order IM, 3×50 stroke relays, broken races, a multi class/able bodied relay, para relays, and skins races alongside the “normal” swimming events.

As the Duel in the Pool is a showdown between USA Swimming and Swimming Australia, we’ve included a live scoring sheet at the top of this post, so check in after each event for the updated scores.

The Australian team got off to a good start yesterday, defeating the United States in the mixed 4×800 open water relay to gain an early 8-6 advantage in the scoring race.

Swimming Australia hasn’t put out any psych sheets, so we can’t know for certain in advance who is swimming what events. That being said, you can check out our Day 2 preview here, where we break down the potential swims we’ll see in each event.
 

WOMEN’S BROKEN 400 FREESTYLE

 

 

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

 

 

MIXED MULTI CLASS 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY

 

 

WOMEN’S 3×50 BUTTERFLY RELAY – SKINS

 

 

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE

 

 

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

 

 

WOMEN’S 3×50 BREASTSTROKE RELAY – SKINS

 

 

MEN’S BROKEN 800 FREESTYLE

 

 

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

 

 

MIXED MULTI CLASS 100 FREESTYLE – STAGGERED STARTS

 

 

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY

 

 

MEN’S 3×50 BACKSTROKE RELAY – SKINS

 

 

MIXED MULTI CLASS/ABLE BODY RELAY

 

 

MEN’S MYSTERY 200 IM

 

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

 

 

MEN’S 3×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – SKINS

 

 

MIXED MULTI CLASS 3×50 FORM-STROKE – SKINS

 

 

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

 

 

MIXED 4×50 RANDOM RELAY

 

 

6
Troyy
7 minutes ago

Mikayla Bird, a promising 15 yo flyer, went sub minute for the first time at the national schools championships a few days ago: 59.55

Still got until next year until she ages up.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Troyy
Sub13
20 minutes ago

I’m at the aquatic centre! There are hundreds of people at all the fast food places near it. I guess we can’t say this event isn’t popular at least. Hopefully it’s a fun night!

Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
16 minutes ago

Did you travel far to attend?

Sub13
Reply to  Troyy
13 minutes ago

From Brisbane. So not that far. Considering going to Melbourne for SCW in December too.

Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
11 minutes ago

Just around the corner.

Troyy
35 minutes ago

So I guess we just have to wait until each event to know who’s entered?

