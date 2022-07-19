Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew, Kalisz & Lazor Highlight U.S. Roster For 2022 Duel In The Pool

USA Swimming announced Tuesday the 27 swimmers that will represent the U.S. at next month’s Duel In The Pool in Sydney, Australia, which will take place August 19-21.

The roster is headlined by Olympians Chase KaliszMichael AndrewAnnie LazorRyan Held and Bella Sims, and also features 10 swimmers who wore the stars and stripes at last month’s World Championships in Budapest.

In addition to the five Olympians mentioned above, the U.S. roster will also feature 2022 World Championship team members Shaine CasasMallory ComerfordCharlie ClarkTrenton Julian and Justin Ress.

This year’s Duel In The Pool will include Para swimming events for the first time. The U.S. roster features four Para swimmers: McKenzie CoanLizzi SmithJamal Hill and Noah Jaffe.

There will also be an open water component to the event, though the roster didn’t specify which athletes would be racing open water. Distance freestyle specialists Sims, Clark, David Johnston and Tylor Mathieu would be the most likely candidates.

The roster features a mix of current NCAA swimmers and professionals, with Sims the lone athlete who is still at least a year away from starting her freshman year of college.

FULL USA SWIMMING ROSTER

Women (11)

Swimmer Club
College Affiliation
Gabi Albiero Cardinal Aquatics Louisville ’24
Mallory Comerford Cardinal Aquatics Louisville ’19
Kaitlyn Dobler Trojan Swim Club USC ’24
Amy Fulmer Ohio State University Ohio State ’23
Justina Kozan Mission Viejo Nadadores USC ’26
Annie Lazor Indiana Swim Club
Ohio State/Auburn ’16
Mackenzie Looze Indiana Swim Club Indiana ’22
Linnea Mack Team Elite UCLA ’17
Tylor Mathieu University of Florida Florida ’23
Beata Nelson Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin ’20
Bella Sims Sandpipers of Nevada Florida ’27

Men (12)

Swimmer Club
College Affiliation
Michael Andrew MA Swim Academy N/A
Shaine Casas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark The Ohio State University/Vacationland Swim Club Ohio State ’24
David Curtiss Hamilton Y Aquatic Club/NC State NC State ’25
Ryan Held NYAC/Sun Devil Swimming NC State ’18
Luke Hobson University of Texas Texas ’25
Grant House Arizona State University
Arizona State ’22
Kevin Houseman Bainbridge Island Swim Club
Northwestern ’23
David Johnston University of Texas Texas ’24
Trenton Julian Rose Bowl Aquatics Cal-Berkeley ’21
Chase Kalisz Athens Bulldog Swim Club Georgia ’17
Justin Ress Mission Viejo Nadadores NC State ’15

Para (4)

Swimmer Club
College Affiliation
McKenzie Coan Loyola University – Maryland
Loyola Maryland ’18
Jamal Hill Golden Rebel Aquatics
Hiram College ’17
Noah Jaffe North Coast Aquatics Cal-Berkeley ’25
Lizzi Smith Western Hills Aquatic Club N/A

The coaching staff will be head up by Irvine Novaquatics’ Dave Salo, while Arizona State’s Herbie Behm and Northwestern’s Katie Robinson will serve as assistants. 19-time Paralympic medalist Erin Popovich and Laura Beecher were announced as the Para team coaches.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Aaron Peirsol will also accompany the squad in Sydney as U.S. team captain.

The 2022 Duel In The Pool marks the first time that the U.S. and Australia will face off, having previously done so in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

The series then shifted to a U.S. vs Europe affair, with four duals taking place from 2009 to 2015 before a seven-year break prior to this year’s competition.

Running from August 19-21, the meet will have pool events contested at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre and the open water races at Bondi Beach.

Cinderblock
3 seconds ago

What was the criteria for making the team?

JoOj
5 minutes ago

Mackenzie looze? What criteria was this team selected?

Willswim
8 minutes ago

Interesting rosters. Does anyone remember what relays were usually swam at this meet? Did each team only have one relay per event, or were there also “B” relays also eligible to score?

Ghost
8 minutes ago

Anticlimactic. I don’t recognize half of the names!

swimswamer
9 minutes ago

still crickets relating to dressel?

Bailey
21 minutes ago

Men’s roster looks pretty solid, obviously some big names missing but should be fun

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
23 minutes ago

This is actually a pretty cool roster. I like it.

ALDASP
30 minutes ago

Uh when is Lazor affiliated with Ohio State am I missing something?

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  ALDASP
27 minutes ago

She was there her freshman year

https://auburntigers.com/sports/swimming-and-diving/roster/annie-lazor/4064

James Sutherland
Author
Reply to  ALDASP
26 minutes ago

Freshman NCAA season (2012-13)

