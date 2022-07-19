Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Men Announce Roster For 2022 FINA World League Super Final

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – July 19 – USA Water Polo Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the roster of 15 athletes selected for competition at the upcoming FINA World League Super Final set for July 22-27 in Strasbourg, France. The USA Men are looking to build off a sixth place finish at the recently completed FINA World Championships followed by a three-game series against Italy, where the United States won twice. The action begins this Friday, July 22 when Team USA opens play against the host France at 11:00am pacific time. They’ll also meet Canada and Italy in group play before the quarterfinal round. A champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 27. Live streaming will be available on the FINA YouTube page at YouTube.com/FINA1908. Team USA won silver at the 2021 edition of the Super Final in Tbilisi, Georgia.

2022 FINA World League Super Final Roster
Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC)*
Hannes Daube (Long Beach, CA/USC/NYAC)*
Chase Dodd (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/Vanguard)
Jake Ehrhardt (Camarillo, CA/USC/Pride)
Matt Farmer (La Grange, IL/UCLA/Windy City WP)
Thomas Gruwell (San Diego, CA/UCLA/LAWPC)
Ben Hallock (Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/LA Premier)*
Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC)*
Ben Stevenson (Reno, NV/Pacific/NYAC)*
Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA/USC/Trojan)*
Adrian Weinberg (Oak Park, CA/California/Pride)
Dylan Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/SHAQ)*
Tyler Abramson (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Stanford WPF)
Jack Turner (Fremont, CA/UC San Diego/Olympic Club)
Kacper Langiewicz (San Marcos, CA/UC San Diego/NSD Stars)
*2020 Tokyo Olympian

2022 FINA World League Super Final Schedule
July 22 – vs France 11:00am pt
July 23 – vs Canada 7:00am pt
July 24 – vs Italy 7:00am pt
July 25 – TBD (quarterfinals)
July 26 – TBD (semifinals)
July 27 – TBD (finals)

