2022 YMCA LC Nationals: Anna Moesch Hits a 55.53 100 Meter Free on Day 1

2022 YMCA Long Course National Championships

July 19 to 23, 2022

LCM (50m)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

The 2022 YMCA Long Course National Championships kicked off in Greensboro Tuesday morning where Anna Moesch of Greater Somerset County YMCA swam a 55.53 in the 100 free to become the top seed going into finals.

Her lifetime best time still stands at 54.84 from the International Team Trials in April which ranks her #7 out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event. Moesch’s swim in April broke Katrina Konopka’s 15-18 YMCA national record from 2015 (55.05). Konopka went on to swim for the University of Arizona and the Aquacenturions in season two of the International Swimming League.

Moesch then anchored Greater Somerset’s winning 200 medley relay in 25.32 for a final time of 1:58.01. She competed alongside Charlotte Holliday who swam backstroke (30.54) and handed it off to Meghan Sharma (33.88), followed by Emily Thompson (28.27).

Daniel Diehl of Cumberland YMCA won the men’s event in 51.09, coming within 1.5 seconds of his lifetime best time from March which ranked him 5th out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event. It also placed him just .43 behind the national age group record Caeleb Dressel set back in 2013. Diehl has already broken one national age group record this year, Ryan Murphy‘s 100 back 15-16 NAG which Diehl beat in March.

Greater Somerset County’s Emily Thompson had the fastest women’s 200 fly time of the morning (2:17.94), about 1.6 seconds off her best time. Coming in 2nd was Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA’s Billie Sherratt (2:18.43) who shaved 1.4 seconds off her best time from June.

Greater Spartanburg YMCA’s Robin Domingo got his hand to the wall first in the men’s 200 fly (2:05.02), crushing his best time from June by 2.5 seconds and securing his first Summer Juniors cut. Domingo is committed to McGill University in Canada for the fall of 2022.

In the 50 breast, Meghan Sharma of Greater Somerset County YMCA had the fastest time of the morning by nearly one second (33.34), taking one second off her entry time. 14-year-old Lily Moore of York and York County YMCA got into the ‘A’ final in 8th place by posting a 35.03, taking 1.2 seconds off her entry time.

Greater Spartanburg YMCA’s John Broome and Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA’s Darien Betances set up a close finals race in the men’s 50 breast tonight, touching the wall with the top two times of 29.22 and 29.25, respectively. They smashed their entry times by about 1.3 seconds and half a second, respectively. Betances was the top seed going into prelims.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, Western Branch YMCA’s quartet of Tommy Janton, Alek Elder, Alexander Karahalis, and Liam Simmons had the fastest time this morning with a final time of 1:45.86. They split 26.77/29.99/24.99/24.11, respectively.

While the fastest-seeded heats of the 800 free will compete tonight, 14-year-old Izzy Phifer of York and York County YMCA had the fastest time of the morning (9:20.22). She took 17 seconds off her lifetime best time from last year. Indian Valley Family YMCA’s Campbell McFall took the men’s event in a time of 8:50.87, crushing his previous best time from May by 24 seconds.