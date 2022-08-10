Swimming Australia Reveals Second Half Of Duel In The Pool Roster

On Tuesday, Swimming Australia announced the second half of their Duel In The Pool roster, which is set to take on USA Swimming from August 19 to 21, 2022, in Sydney, Australia.

Among the new names added to the roster include 100 free World and Commonwealth champion Mollie O’Callaghan, pop star turned swimmer Cody Simpson, 1500 free worlds bronze medalist Lani Pallister, and 50/100 free Commonwealth silver medalist Shayna Jack. Other individual Commonwealth Games/World Championships medalists that were named onto the team include Jenna Strauch, Mitch Larkin, Bradley Woodward, and Sam Williamson.

These Aussies further bolster an already very stacked Swimming Australia squad, which includes names like Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, and Zac Stubblety-Cook.

Ellie Cole, Ash McConnell, Will Martin, and Matt Levy were named onto the Para-swimming roster, while Chelsea Gubecka, Kai Edwards, and Kyle Lee will join already-named Kareena Lee on the open water team.

The Duel In The Pool will begin with a 4×800 open water relay on August 19, and then shift towards two days of pool competition on August 20 and 21. While some of the events are traditional races, other events are more unconventional, such as skins races, various different forms of mixed relays, and “mystery” races. View the entire duel in the pool schedule here.

Full 2022 Swimming Australia Duel In The Pool Roster:

Men:

Women:

Para Swimming:

Ellie Cole

Matt Levy

Will Martin

Ash McConnell

Open Water: