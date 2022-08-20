13-Year-Old Ian Call Cracks Top 100 NAG Rankings at Southern Zone Senior Champs

2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships
- July 25-30
- The Aquatic Center @ Mylan Park
- Morgantown, West Virginia
- LCM
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships”
Ian Call broke into the all-time top 100 age group rankings at the 2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships last month in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club swimmer threw down a personal-best time of 1:07.19 in the 100-meter breaststroke, taking over the top time among 13-year-old boys this season and moving up to 91st all-time in the boys 13-14 age group. Call also clocked a 31.06 in the 50 breast, shaving nearly half a second off his previous best to become the second-fastest performer this season. In the 200 IM, he dropped nearly four seconds on his way to a 2:18.94.
Pep Arnwine, an 18-year-old University of Tennessee commit, posted some impressive time drops. In the 400 free, he went from nearly 10 seconds outside the top 100 this season for his age to ranked 45th within just a couple races. Arnwine reached the wall six seconds faster than his previous best in the 400 free prelims before lowering that mark by another seven seconds in the final with a victory in 4:03.93. He also triumphed in the 200 free, where his 1:53.24 added a Summer Nationals standard to the Winter Nationals cut he had already achieved. Arnwine’s third personal best of the meet, a 52.39 in the 100 free, earned him a runner-up finish.
Mississippi Makos Swim Team’s Warner Russ picked up his first Winter Nationals cut in the 200 back. The 16-year-old swam a 2:08.12, shaving more than two seconds off his previous best to place 2nd behind soon-to-be West Virginia sophomore Jake Young (personal-best 2:07.89). Russ did manage to secure a victory in the 100 back with a time of 59.31. Rounding out his five personal bests were a 27.82 in the 50 back, a 2:11.07 in the 200 IM, and a 4:46.41 in the 400 IM.
Coleman Kimmel recorded a top-10 time this season among 15-year-old boys. His 30.21 in the 50 breast ranks him as the seventh-fastest performer for his age this season. Kimmel, who competed at the meet unattached, clocked two more personal bests in the 100 breast (1:06.69) and 200 IM (2:15.15).
On the girls side, Macey deGroot registered five new personal bests, including a 30.53 in the 50 back that ranks 15th among 14-year-old girls this season. She achieved four more lifetime bests in the 100 back (1:08.48), 200 back (2:26.21 in prelims), 50 fly (29.76), and 100 fly (1:07.21).
Combined Team Standings
- Lakeside Aquatic Club, 2,734
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 2,536
- Tennessee Aquatics, 2,148
- Swim Streamline at Northampton, 1,553.5
- Plantation Swim Team, 1,441
- First Colony Swim Team, Inc., 1,352
- Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, 973
- Sharks Swim Club, 890
- Katy Aquatic Team For Youth, 831
- Club Mountaineer Aquatics, 626
- Nu Wave Swim Club, 478.5
- East Carolina Aquatics, 404
- Dads Club Swim Team, 371
- City of Lafayette Aquatics, 347.5
- Spartan Swimming, 323
- Hurricane Swim Club, 289.5
- Houston Cougar Aquatic Sports, 141
- Crimson Tide Aquatics, 138
- Memphis Tiger YMCA Swimming, 99
- Clovis Swim Club, 97
Other Highlights
- Jordan Aurnou-Rhees brought back the 50 fly title in 28.59, one of three personal bests for the 20-year-old rising junior at the University of Tennessee.
- Unattached 17-year-old Reese Hinnerichs pulled off a pair of victories in the 100 back (1:04.65) and 200 back (2:19.17).
- Aubrey Jaya clinched third-place finishes in the 100 free (53.55), 200 free (1:55.54), and 400 free (4:10.24) for combined team champion Lakeside Aquatic Club. The 15-year-old boy also fired off personal bests in the 50 free (25.19), 50 fly (28.14), 100 fly (1:00.64), and 200 IM (2:15.34).
- Old Dominion graduate Noah Wilkins swept the sprint freestyle and butterfly events. The 23-year-old touched the wall first in the 50 free (23.34), 100 free (51.19), 50 fly (25.02), and 100 fly (55.13).
- Nashville Aquatic Club 14-year-old Connie Wang placed 2nd in the 50 free (27.30), 3rd in the 100 back (1:06.39), and 4th in the 200 back (2:24.54).