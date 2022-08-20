13-Year-Old Ian Call Cracks Top 100 NAG Rankings at Southern Zone Senior Champs

2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships

July 25-30

The Aquatic Center @ Mylan Park Morgantown, West Virginia

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships”

Ian Call broke into the all-time top 100 age group rankings at the 2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships last month in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club swimmer threw down a personal-best time of 1:07.19 in the 100-meter breaststroke, taking over the top time among 13-year-old boys this season and moving up to 91st all-time in the boys 13-14 age group. Call also clocked a 31.06 in the 50 breast, shaving nearly half a second off his previous best to become the second-fastest performer this season. In the 200 IM, he dropped nearly four seconds on his way to a 2:18.94.

Pep Arnwine, an 18-year-old University of Tennessee commit, posted some impressive time drops. In the 400 free, he went from nearly 10 seconds outside the top 100 this season for his age to ranked 45th within just a couple races. Arnwine reached the wall six seconds faster than his previous best in the 400 free prelims before lowering that mark by another seven seconds in the final with a victory in 4:03.93. He also triumphed in the 200 free, where his 1:53.24 added a Summer Nationals standard to the Winter Nationals cut he had already achieved. Arnwine’s third personal best of the meet, a 52.39 in the 100 free, earned him a runner-up finish.

Mississippi Makos Swim Team’s Warner Russ picked up his first Winter Nationals cut in the 200 back. The 16-year-old swam a 2:08.12, shaving more than two seconds off his previous best to place 2nd behind soon-to-be West Virginia sophomore Jake Young (personal-best 2:07.89). Russ did manage to secure a victory in the 100 back with a time of 59.31. Rounding out his five personal bests were a 27.82 in the 50 back, a 2:11.07 in the 200 IM, and a 4:46.41 in the 400 IM.

Coleman Kimmel recorded a top-10 time this season among 15-year-old boys. His 30.21 in the 50 breast ranks him as the seventh-fastest performer for his age this season. Kimmel, who competed at the meet unattached, clocked two more personal bests in the 100 breast (1:06.69) and 200 IM (2:15.15).

On the girls side, Macey deGroot registered five new personal bests, including a 30.53 in the 50 back that ranks 15th among 14-year-old girls this season. She achieved four more lifetime bests in the 100 back (1:08.48), 200 back (2:26.21 in prelims), 50 fly (29.76), and 100 fly (1:07.21).

Combined Team Standings

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 2,734 Nashville Aquatic Club, 2,536 Tennessee Aquatics, 2,148 Swim Streamline at Northampton, 1,553.5 Plantation Swim Team, 1,441 First Colony Swim Team, Inc., 1,352 Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, 973 Sharks Swim Club, 890 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth, 831 Club Mountaineer Aquatics, 626 Nu Wave Swim Club, 478.5 East Carolina Aquatics, 404 Dads Club Swim Team, 371 City of Lafayette Aquatics, 347.5 Spartan Swimming, 323 Hurricane Swim Club, 289.5 Houston Cougar Aquatic Sports, 141 Crimson Tide Aquatics, 138 Memphis Tiger YMCA Swimming, 99 Clovis Swim Club, 97

Other Highlights