2022 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Medals will be on the line in five events during the fourth night of finals from the 2022 World Championships, headlined by the men’s 200 butterfly where Hungarian Kristof Milak has the opportunity to do something special while competing in front of his home crowd.

Milak has been dominant in the event for the last three years, spearheaded by his obliteration of the world record at the last World Championships three years ago, and he’s clearly eyeing that mark of 1:50.73 in tonight’s final.

We’ve also got a clash of the titans in the men’s 800 free, the men’s 50 breast where Italian Nicolo Martinenghi will seek his second individual title of the competition, and a wide open race in the women’s 200 free where the eight finalists were separated by just 82 one-hundredths of a second in the semis.

The night will then close with the mixed medley relay, where the Americans are favored, but how they construct their lineup will be crucial after it cost them a spot on the podium at the Olympics.

Semi-finals on tap will be the men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, women’s 200 fly, and men’s 200 IM. Read a full preview of the session here.

Caeleb Dressel, the two-time defending champion, was a surprising last-minute scratch from the men’s 100 free semis. USA Swimming confirmed the decision was made “on medical grounds,” and his participation moving forward is still to be determined.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (CHN), 2009

Championships Record: 7:32.12, Lin Zhang (CHN), 2009

2021 Olympic Champion: Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:41.87

(USA) – 7:41.87 2019 World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:39.27

Bobby did it again.

In the same fashion that he won double Olympic gold last summer in the men’s 800 and 1500 free, American Bobby Finke used a scorching-fast closing 50 to claim gold in the men’s 800 freestyle at the 2022 World Championships.

Finke sat back in fourth for the majority of the race, including at the final turn, but turned on the jets coming home with a blistering split of 25.93 to overtake the European trio of Florian Wellbrock, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri to win his first career world title in 7:39.36.

The time is a new American Record for Finke, who blows by his previous mark of 7:41.87 set at last summer’s Olympic Games. He also becomes the first American male to win the 800 free at the World Championships and is the eighth swimmer sub-7:40 in the event (including Wellbrock finishing behind him).

Romanchuk gave it a gallant effort, making a big move midway through the race to open up a gap on Wellbrock, Paltrinieri and Finke. However, the trio eventually caught him, and coming down the last lap it was a mad dash to determine the medals.

While Finke powered away to the win, Wellbrock showed some good closing speed (26.82) to snag the silver in 7:39.63, joining Finke by breaking 7:40 for the first time. The time breaks his previous German Record of 7:41.77, set in the Tokyo prelims.

Romanchuk, who has a lot of people rooting for him as he’s from Ukraine and was considering retirement after the Russian invasion, ended up with the bronze, breaking his National Record by more than a second in 7:40.05.

Paltrinieri fell to fourth in 7:41.19, marking the first time an Italian swimmer misses the podium, while Guilherme Costa, who made an early push from Lane 1, breaks his South American and Brazilian Record in 7:45.48 for fifth.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009 World Championships

Championships Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini – 2009

2021 Olympic Champion: Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:53.50

(AUS), 1:53.50 2019 World Champion: Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.22

Yang Junxuan claims China’s first-ever title in the women’s 200 freestyle, edging out Australian Mollie O’Callaghan for the gold medal in a time of 1:54.92.

Yang, 20, was fourth in this event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but set a best time and National Record of 1:54.37 leading off China’s world record-breaking 800 free relay at the same competition.

O’Callaghan, 18, wins her first individual medal at the World Championships after touching in 1:55.22 for silver, having set a PB of 1:54.94 last month at the Australian Championships.

Rounding out the young podium was China’s Tang Muhan, who is also 18.

Tang, who was swimming out in Lane 8 but had the fastest PB of anyone in the final at 1:54.26, pulled out the bronze in 1:56.25, while the top seed coming out of the semis, Freya Anderson, placed fourth in 1:56.61 after hitting a best of 1:56.05 last night.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

Championship Record: 46.91, Cesar Cesar (BRA) – 2009 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 47.02

(USA), 47.02 2019 World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96

Finals Qualifiers:

*swim-off required

David Popovici continues to make it look easy.

The Romanian stud dropped a personal best time and new World Junior Record in the semi-finals of the men’s 100 freestyle, clocking 47.13 to become the ninth-fastest swimmer in history.

Popovici was home in a sizzling 24.32.

The 17-year-old set his previous best time of 47.30 at the 2021 European Junior Championships in Rome. He was seventh in this event at the Olympics last year, but won a decisive gold medal last night in the men’s 200 free.

Touching behind Popovici in the second semi-final was Canadian Josh Liendo, who broke 48 seconds for the first time–and by a significant margin. The 19-year-old registered a time of 47.55 to qualify third into the final, crushing his previous best of 48.13.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset neared his lifetime best in the first semi, touching first in 47.54 to ultimately advance second overall. Grousset set a PB of 47.52 at the Olympics in 2021.

Qualifying fourth, Great Britain’s Lewis Burras set a new National Record in a time of 47.63, obliterating Duncan Scott‘s British mark of 47.87. In fifth, China’s Pan Zhanle matched the Chinese Record in 47.65.

Hungary’s Nandor Nemeth and Italy’s Lorenzo Zazzeri tied for eighth in 47.96, meaning a swim-off will be required to determine the last finalist for tomorrow night.

In what was an extremely quick semi, Andrej Barna‘s showing of 47.97 was only good for 10th overall. At the Tokyo Olympics, Barna clocked 47.94 in the semis and also just missed out on the final in ninth.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 26.98, Liu Xiang (CHN) – 2018 Asian Games

Championship Record: 27.06, Zhao Jing (CHN) – 2009 World Championships

2019 World Champion: Olivia Smoliga (USA), 27.33

Finals Qualifiers:

*swim-off required

Kylie Masse claims the top seed for tomorrow night’s final in the women’s 50 backstroke, taking the second semi in a time of 27.22 to near her Canadian Record of 27.18.

Analia Pigree took second in the heat in 27.29, chopping a tenth off her French National Record and matching American Regan Smith‘s winning time from the first semi.

Masse’s teammate Ingrid Wilm makes it two Canadians in the final, hitting abest of 27.39 for foruth, while there will also be two Americans as Katharine Berkoff sits fifth in 27.40. Berkoff is the fastest swimmer in the world this year with her 27.12 from U.S. Trials in April.

Australian star Kaylee McKeown moves through sixth in 27.58, while we’ll see another swim-off here as Great Britain’s Medi Harris and Italy’s Silva Scalia tied for eighth overall in 27.72.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Kristof Milak brought the home crowd to its feat with an unbelievable performance in the men’s 200 butterfly, breaking his world record and winning Hungary’s first gold of the competition.

Milak finished in a time of 1:50.34, breaking his 2019 mark of 1:50.73 and putting himself more than a second clear of anyone else in history. The only other swimmer to break 1:52 is Michael Phelps, who was 1:51.51 in 2009.

Milak went out like a man possessed over the first 100 meters, splitting 51.89 at the halfway mark, and then found himself more than a second under world record pace at the 150 in 1:20.51.

Although the world record line was catching him in the closing stages, the 22-year-old Hungarian held tough and got his hands on the wall to take out the record by nearly four-tenths and win gold by over three seconds.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017 World Championships

Championships Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2017

2019 World Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR), 26.06

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009 Chinese National Games

Championship Record: 2:03.41, Jess Jess (AUS) – 2009 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Zhang Yufei (CHN), 2:03.86

2019 World Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.78

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 IM – SEMI-FINAL

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships

Championship Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011 World Championships

2021 Olympic Champion: Wang Shun (CHN), 1:55.00

2019 World Champion: Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:56.14

Finals Qualifiers:

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL