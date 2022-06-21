Caeleb Dressel Scratches Men’s 100 Free Semis At 2022 World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
Reigning two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel will not be defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.
Dressel is a late scratch out of the semis, appearing on the initial version of the heat sheet but then missing minutes later once it was revised.
USA Swimming told SwimSwam Dressel’s scratch was due to medical reasons.
USA Swimming’s National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko offered the following statement:
A decision has been made by Team USA in consultation with Caeleb, his coach, and the team’s medical staff for him to withdraw from the 100-meter freestyle event on medical grounds. The team will determine his participation in the events later in the week.
The 25-year-old has won the event at the last two World Championships along with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and is the only swimmer in history to break 47 seconds in a textile suit.
Dressel was ranked second coming out of the prelims in a time of 47.95, trailing Romanian David Popovici (47.60).
The matchup was one fans were anxiously anticipating, especially after Popovici’s dominant victory in the 200 free on Monday.
With Dressel’s scratch, South Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo, who won silver behind Popovici in the 200 free, gets bumped up into the semi-finals after tying for 17th in the prelims in a time of 48.61.
Hwang tied with Australia’s Zac Incerti, though it appears Incerti scratched to avoid a swim-off for first alternate. Incerti was dealing with an illness earlier that kept him off the Aussie 400 free relay.
Dressel is also scheduled to race the men’s 50 free and 100 fly individually later on in the competition, with both prelim heats running on Thursday morning.
Will the Chlorine Kid be embarrassed by getting a gold with at best a 47.30, the slowest winning time since Rio 2016?
I’m actually surprised more of these athletes don’t get sick.
He hasn’t looked good..he died on his 100 free leadoff..humm..
If this was an Australian they would “So ScArEd” and getting absolutely roasted lol.
They downvote you, but you’re right
You’re not wrong, Chalmers scared, Dressel legit illness or injury.
Dressel’s probably had a mysterous case of the squirts since the men’s 200 free final.
Just stop
Do they let 12 year olds on this chat?
Caeleb has never been one to duck out of a tough race, why are people suggesting otherwise? If Caeleb isn’t swimming, it’s because he has a valid health/medical reason. I thought the swim community was much sharper than this.
guy is a proven champion. i would think over half, if not most, of those comments are in jest. looks like the easiest target for the swimswam peanut gallery ive seen in recent memory
Not sharper or more mature.
Since the games last summer he seems to not be handling pressure well. It’s understandable – and I think he is having a psychosomatic response. Hope he feels better soon.
Caeleb suffering from a stomach bug. Doctor advised him to stay away from chlorine for a few days.
that’s a good one. 😁
Too bad the US can’t sub in Ryan Held.
Held is a likely add to the medley relay prelims unit.