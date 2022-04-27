2022 U.S. Championship Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEAT SHEET

Following a thrilling finals session last night, the top swimmers in the United States are back in the pool again this morning in Greensboro for day 2 prelims. On the schedule this morning is prelim races of the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 back and 50 fly.

Fresh off her scintillating performance in last night’s 800 free, Katie Ledecky returns as the top seed in the 200 free. Her Florida training partner Kieran Smith comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 free. Indiana pro Lilly King is the top seed in the women’s 200 breast, but will be challenged by her training partner Annie Lazor and 100 breast Olympic champ Lydia Jacoby. Nic Fink holds the top seed in the men’s 200 breast, nearly a full second ahead of Texas pro Will Licon.

After making the Worlds team in the 200 fly last night, Stanford’s Regan Smith returns in the 200 back, but she comes in as the third seed behind Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon and Alabama’s Rhyan White. Cal pro Ryan Murphy is the top seed in the men’s 200 back by nearly 2 full seconds.

After winning the 100 free last night, Stanford’s Torri Huske comes in as the top seed in the 50 fly, just ahead of her future teammate Claire Curzan. Caeleb Dressel, the American Record holder, comes in as the top seed in the men’s 50 fly.

