Pair of Polish Junior Champs Headed to LSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A pair of Polish junior champions are taking their talents to LSU next fall.

Butterfly specialist Pawel Uryniuk and freestyle specialist Michal Daszkiewicz will bring more international flavor to a Tigers team that is already adding TCU transfer Noah Cumby (Canada) and incoming freshman Mark Ford (UK / Scotland).

Two weeks ago, Uryniuk swam a personal-best 23.42 in the 50m fly at the Arena Grand Prix Polish Cup. He won first place while automatically qualifying for the 2022 World Championships under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 23.63. Last July, Uryniuk earned three first-place finishes (50m free, 50m fly, and 100m fly) at Polish Junior Championships, just days after helping Poland win gold in the 4×100 medley relay at the European Junior Championships in Rome. Uryniuk swims club for G-8 Bielany Warszawa.

Uryniuk’s best LCM times:

50 free: 22.48

100 free: 50.85

50 fly: 23.42

100 fly: 53.33

200 IM: 2:09.12

Like Uryniuk, Daszkiewicz also tallied a first-place finish at the Arena Grand Prix Polish Cup two weeks ago with a 4:00.47 in the 400m free. At last year’s Polish Junior Championships, he clocked a 3:58.79 to claim first place in the 400m free. Daszkiewicz swims club for UKP “UNIA” Oświęcim.

Daszkiewicz’s best LCM times:

50 free: 25.75

100 free: 52.62

200 free: 1:51.55

400 free: 3:56.29

Uryniuk and Daszkiewicz will join Kilian Bishop, Cash Woolsey, Reese Voelkel, and Ford on campus in the fall as members of LSU’s latest recruiting class. At the SEC Championships this past spring, junior star Brooks Curry swam a 40.99 in the 100-yard free to break Caeleb Dressel’s SEC meet record, but the Tigers finished in just 9th place as a team with 505 points. The Olympian was the only LSU swimmer to race at the NCAA Championships, where he won national titles in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. The Tigers’ 9th-place SEC showing under new head coach Rick Bishop was an improvement from last year, though, as they finished in 10th place with 427.5 points in 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.